Menu
(Entertaining)
Enhance Your Oscars Viewing With This Best Picture-Inspired Cocktail
As recommended by a Hollywood mixologist.
By
Ashley Tibbits
4.22.2021
Maurese/Shutterstock
“
Minari
is about a Korean family searching for the American Dream. To meld the Korean and American flavor profiles, we suggest an Old Fashioned infused with Yuja-Cha or citron tea syrup in lieu of sugar. It’s super vibrant but still recalls the classic cocktail.” — Matt Landes, founder of
Cocktail Academy
SergeUWPhoto/Shutterstock
“
Promising Young Woman
plays on things not always being what they seem. Given there is a strong play on the mid-aughts, we went with a cocktail from that era — a Cosmopolitan. What makes this drink perfect for the movie is the use of
mezcal
in lieu of vodka for a smokey and unexpected punch.” — Landes
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.