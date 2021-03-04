1stDibs Kicked Off A Massive Spring Sale & It’s Full Of Splurge-Worthy Statement Pieces

If there's one place you head for a statement piece, it's 1stDibs. The online marketplace, which offers vintage, antique, and contemporary decor, jewelry, furniture, and more, is known for its unparalleled selection of unique investment items. Yet nearly everything it offers is just that — an investment — which makes the 1stDibs Spring Sale that just kicked off a major "run don't walk" situation that's bound to have a lot of people snatching up treasures as fast as they possibly can.

That will probably include you, too, once you see what's included in the markdowns. The event, which started on March 4 and runs through March 20, currently features up to 40% off many, many pages of select items on sale. And according to the brand, it includes the full spectrum of its offerings — so furniture, jewelry, art, and fashion can all be found at discounted prices.

While nearly everything on the site (and in the sale) is worth a look, it's 1stDibs' selection of home goods that stands out the most, given that it's not often you find so many unique furniture and decor pieces in one place. Put them on sale? That's a rarity that's just too good to pass up.

(+) 1stDibs (+) 1stDibs INFO 1/2

However, it's almost guaranteed things are going to sell out quickly (in fact, some already have), so it's important to take a look at some of the stars of the markdowns first. If you're a fan of funky chairs and bright hues, don't miss the Half Half chair designed by Thomas Dariel that's 25% off, which looks straight out of a trendy restaurant and would transform any dining or living room. Or, for something just as fun (but slightly smaller), check out Louis Jobst's arch and ball extra large candleholders, currently 40% off and ideal for elevating your bookshelves or kitchen table.

The pages of discounts are practically endless, but the sale itself definitely isn't — so keep scrolling to start shopping the rest of TZR's top picks, and then head over to 1stDibs' Spring Sale page to see it all before it's over.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.