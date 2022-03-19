Zara Studio’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection is finally here and it consists of limited-edition, must-have seasonal pieces. The drop, conceived in collaboration with stylist Karl Templer and the retail giant’s design team, offers shoppers more experimental silhouettes to shop compared to its typical basics and trendy ready-to-wear items. This season, the collection appears to be an amalgamation of several distinct styles; it leans heavily on elements of goth fashion, adding notes of bohemian and cottagecore styles through paisley prints and ruffle details. (Essentially, the lineup’s a modern take on the sort of garb one might imagine Mary Shelley wearing while writing Frankenstein.)

For the campaign, the models don looks that marry conventionally dissimilar elements, like a crochet sweater with black and white stripes and a chiffon, paisley ruffled dress paired with a leather bralette, studded leather heels, and intricate silver jewelry. Photographer Steven Meisel shot the models — who wore sleek, but not overdone, hair and crimson lip makeup — in the pieces against a stark white background. In roughly half of the photos, the models are pictured with a specific fruit, perhaps to reinforce creative associations between the food and temptation.

The prices in this new drop start at $30 for jewelry and lace underwear and go upwards of $315 for leather pants, pumps, and riding boots. Scroll to view Zara’s new offerings, then select your favorites to add to your checkout cart.

