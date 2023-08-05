For many people, a breezy white cotton dress or cream-colored linen number is a closet staple every summer. And I can see why: they’re easy to style, lightweight, and chic. While I don’t disagree with the power of a LWD (little white dress), over the years white tops have replaced my desire to wear floaty shifts and tunics. To be honest, I’m not exactly sure when this change occurred, but if you peek into my current wardrobe, you’ll see just how heavily I rely on this style in the warmer months.

Similar to your favorite blue jeans and LBDs, a good vanilla-hued top, IMO, elevates all my outfits. For instance, I love to sport a square-neck, lacy piece with my denim cutoffs — it makes the look feel more interesting than if I had just thrown on a plain white T-shirt. In addition, I tend to purchase more airy tops in the snowy shade so that they can balance out my heavier bottoms, like cargo pants and denim skirts. Another trick I picked up while shopping in this specific category? Don’t repeat buy shirts in the similar silhouettes or fabrics, so that your collection of whites feel varied.

Ahead, you’ll find the styles I’m loving right now — you may just come over to my side and ditch dresses for good.