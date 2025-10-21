While, for many, a fashion collab between auto juggernaut Volvo Cars and luxury designer Sergio Hudson may seem like an unexpected move, the South Carolina creative says it’s actually a full-circle moment.

“I first heard the name Volvo when I was about 5-years-old,” recalls Hudson in an interview with TZR. “My parents bought a Volvo in ’89, and they bought a 1989 740 Turbo, candy-apple red. I’ll never forget that, because that was my mom’s favorite thing to say.” The family car remains a core memory, representing the “American dream” for Hudson and serving as a source of countless happy memories from that time.

Fast-forward some 35 years, and Hudson’s journey has once again reunited him with the Swedish car company, this time with a creative twist. On Oct. 20, he launched his limited edition collection with Volvo, consisting of a tailored wool blend car coat, sourcing the same fabric used in Volvo EX90’s seat material, and waist belt made from the vehicle’s Nordico upholstery.

The coat features an oversize silhouette and soft slate hue, designed for maximum driving comfort, as well as the sharp tailoring that Hudson built his namesake label on for the past 10 years. Although made for the modern woman, the outerwear was inspired by the swing coats worn by Hudson’s mother in the late ’80s and early ’90s. “It would be like you wear your suit and then you have a swing coat that goes over the suit that’s kind of the same color as your suit,” explains Hudson. “And when I designed this coat, that was what was in mind. Volvo really drew to that design — I feel like this kind of fit the company and fit the Scandinavian [aesthetic] where everything is minimal, and like a light color. I feel like it kind of blended everything together.”

Courtesy of Volvo Cars

I experienced this fresh fit firsthand while at a recent launch event in Charleston, South Carolina, (a city that holds dual significance as it is both where Volvo’s EX90 is manufactured and also where much of Hudson’s family is from) where I had the opportunity to test drive both the collection and the car. During a private fitting with Hudson, whose designs are loved by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and music (Blake Lively, Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Obama, Brooke Shields, and Janelle Monáe, to name a very few), I try the coat belted over a pair of barrel jeans and patent black flats. “You love that cinched waist,” I joke while Hudson fastened the belt tightly, creating a sleek hourglass silhouette with the roomy coat. “You know it!” he replies.

Indeed, Hudson has hinged his label on the body-hugging accessory, so it was only natural a statement belt would be a key component in the new collaboration. The new Nordico style is set in an icy gray colorway and features a platinum buckle — not silver, platinum. “I feel like a belt can change a whole look,” says Hudson. “It can make it feel like something totally new, totally fresh. It can take something very plain, very simple and make it outstanding.”

To demonstrate the versatility of the pieces, Hudson created a three-look Capsule Collection that incorporated other signatures from his fashion line. The first delivered a more “casual luxury” vibe, featuring the Hudson’s High Waist Boot Cut Trouser. The second was more office-friendly, showing the coat layered over the Houndstooth Classic Vest and Houndstooth Signature Pant, for a sleek suit moment. The final outfit formula was all about the glitz and glam, featuring the Long Sleeve Paillete Embroidered Mini Dress.

The limited-edition collection is available for purchase on the Sergio Hudson website, with the coat priced at $1,895 and the belt at $225. Shop the items below.