These Super Stylish Clothes Will Keep You Cozy & Are So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

If you live in a seasonal climate, you’ll know how much of a struggle it can be to get dressed on frigid winter mornings (or, worse, frigid winter nights); how to look chic and put-together without freezing often feels like a pro-level skill. The hack? Stock up on these super stylish clothes that’ll keep you cozy and are so freaking cheap on Amazon. These are the cold-weather basics you’ll reach for all season long (and often well beyond it), and since everything costs less than $40, you’ll still have room to spare for a few investment pieces, like cashmere sweaters and faux-fur coats.

Since layering is the key to keeping truly warm, virtually everything on this list is ready to be worn in tandem with other pieces — whether that’s a waffle-knit henley that works as a cozy shell, a pair of genius fleece-lined leggings or heat-trapping tights you can wear underneath your jeans, or relaxed-fit sweaters that won’t look bulky over form-fitting tops. No list of cozy pieces would be complete without high-performing outerwear too, hence why you’ll find plenty of puffers and fleece jackets that not only feel next-level cozy, but happen to be trending among the fashion set right now.

Nail that tricky balance between sophistication and warmth in these stylish, cozy, pieces on Amazon, all at steal-worthy prices.

1 This Turtleneck Poncho That’s Like A Wearable Blanket Amazon HITOP Knit Dress Poncho $23 See On Amazon What do you get when you marry a turtleneck and a poncho? This deliciously cozy creation, featuring a drapey asymmetrical hem and a raw tassel edge for some textural contrast. A great couch-to-lunch piece, you can easily swap your sweats and slippers for jeans and tall boots when you’re ready to head out of the house, without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

2 A Cozy Fleece Pullover With Some Edge Amazon KIRUNDO Fuzzy Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt $40 See On Amazon When the temperatures drop, the teddy fleeces come out. This fleece pullover is particularly soft and cozy, and the asymmetrical half-zip and funnel neck give it some edge. Choose from 22 wearable colors, from the classic caramel shade pictured above to several athletic-inspired color-block options. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This Sleek & Chic Sweater Dress For Chilly Nights Out Amazon Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress $39 See On Amazon This sweater dress will make it so much easier to figure out what to wear when it’s freezing outside, but you still want to look chic. The slinky, form-fitting silhouette is polished enough for dinner or cocktails (especially when paired with knee-high boots and a long wool coat), while the ribbed knit material and turtleneck will keep you toasty. The timeless style can go casual, too, making this a true wardrobe MVP. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Classic Cable-Knit Sweater At An Unbelievable Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $37 See On Amazon Clothes don’t get much more cozy and stylish than a cable-knit turtleneck. This one comes in plenty of sophisticated colors, including neutrals, pretty brights, and some chic stripes. Considering that you’ll reach for this weekly during the colder months and transitional weather — and that it costs under $40 — you’ll want to pick up a few colors. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

5 This Cropped Puffer Vest That Kendall Jenner Would Approve Of Amazon KEOMUD Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest $37 See On Amazon Puffer jackets are functional first and foremost, but as a lucky bonus, they happen to be trending right now. For a really fresh, streetwear-inspired twist on the style, try this cropped puffer vest, complete with an adjustable drawstring hem and a stand-up collar. (Isn’t it easy to imagine Kendall Jenner sporting this with Dickies and Docs?) You’ll end up wearing it all year long, too — toss it on over a T-shirt and jeans in transitional weather, or over a chunky sweater and a slimmer coat when it gets cold out. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Plaid Shacket That’ll Keep You Cozy All Year Round Amazon Uaneo Plaid Button Down Flannel Jacket $30 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experienced the beauty of the shacket, this $30 option will make you fall in love with the cozy and versatile hybrid. Built for layering, the heavyweight flannel and side pockets function nicely as a topper in milder weather, or it can be snapped up and worn as a button-down shirt on its own (or worn over a layering turtleneck for extra insulation in the coldest temps). Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Soft, Slouchy Jersey Jumpsuit That Actually Looks Polished Amazon Adibosy Casual Jumpsuit $37 See On Amazon Can you think of anything comfier than this jersey jumpsuit? Though it’s made for winter weekend lounging, it has just enough structure to wear in the outside world, courtesy of a drawstring waist and surplice neckline that exudes low-key polish. It’d look great with a pair of white sneakers and a puffer coat for errands or a casual lunch. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Cozy Fleece Jacket In The Coolest Color Combinations Amazon Amazon Essentials Mock Neck Full-Zip Sherpa Jacket $28 See On Amazon This zip-up jacket is made of the coziest, warmest sherpa fleece, and the contrasting neon lining, zipper, and bold chest pocket give it major streetwear vibes. Like all the best fleece jackets, it can be worn as a base layer under a heavier jacket in polar conditions, or on its own in more temperate weather — and none of your fashion-y friends would believe you got it for less than $30 on Amazon. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

9 A Pair Of Drawstring Joggers With An Impossibly Soft Fleece Lining Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants $33 See On Amazon What’s cozier than a pair of drawstring sweatpants? Drawstring sweatpants lined in soft fleece (with pockets, no less). Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about how toasty these feel in the coldest temperatures, and confirm that the fleece remains fluffy after lots of wears and washes. At under $35, you have little to lose by trying them out for yourself. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 This Plaid Shirt Dress With A Cool, Asymmetrical Hem Amazon OLRAIN Classic Plaid Dress $39 See On Amazon The perfect balance of stylish and cozy, this plaid shirt dress would look so chic worn over a turtleneck, tights, and knee-high boots in super-cold weather. Though it’s eminently wearable, it’s accented with a few interesting design details — like a high-low hem and slanted side pockets — that make it look so much more expensive than its price tag would suggest. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 The Effortlessly Chic Turtleneck Sweater Everyone Should Own Amazon Daily Ritual Oversized Boucle Turtleneck Sweater $22 See On Amazon What wardrobe wouldn’t benefit from this turtleneck sweater? A classic in every way, it’s made of a soft, luxe boucle knit with ribbing along the hem, neck, and cuffs, and it boasts a slightly oversized fit that strikes a relaxed yet polished figure. Choose from six curated neutrals, including the cozy charcoal pictured above. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A 3-Pack Of Slouchy Socks That’ll Make Any Outfit Look Cooler Amazon HUE Cotton Slouch Socks (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of a pair of visible socks to make even the simplest outfits look current (and, yes, extremely cozy). These Hue socks are basically perfect — they have a thick ribbed upper, hit around mid-calf, and can be worn pushed down a bit for a slouchy, effortless feel. Plus, they come in packs of three colors, including the essential white/black/gray trio linked here. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: One size

13 The Under-$15 Sweatshirt That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt $12 See On Amazon Found: The perfect crewneck sweatshirt. This Hanes sweatshirt has a classic relaxed fit, is lined in cozy fleece, and holds up to years’ worth of wear, according to over 30,000 Amazon shoppers who awarded it a five-star rating. Oh, and it costs about $13 — what’s not to love? Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Timeless Yet Trendy Sweater Vest With A Relaxed Fit Amazon HOTAPEI Oversized V-Neck Sweater Vest $35 See On Amazon This cable-knit sweater vest is the definition of a classic, but it happens to incorporate so many micro-trends, too (dark academia, hygge, country club, maximalist...). The oversized fit layers well, just to up the cozy factor, and you can take your pick from 30 colors to align with your particular aesthetic. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 The Slouchy Cardigan Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Amazon Imily Bela Oversized Cable Knit Slouchy Cardigan $33 See On Amazon “This cardigan is absolute coziness to the max!” one shopper raved of this slouchy cardigan, continuing, “It's very thick & the quality is great.” Thousands more customers love the substantial yet soft knit material, thick ribbed cuffs, and that it’s long enough to cover your bum, so it pairs well with leggings. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Perfect For Layering Amazon SATINA High Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings $15 See On Amazon A must for the colder months, these high-waisted leggings are lined in brushed fleece for added insulation. According to thousands of shoppers, that fleece lining doesn’t add any extra bulk, so they’ll look just as streamlined as the other leggings in your collection, and they come in handy as ad hoc long johns underneath pants on extra-cold days. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: One Size

17 This Puffer Jacket That’s Equal Parts Cool & Functional Amazon Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Puffer Jacket $37 See On Amazon With a mock neck, tidy hip-length hem, and chevron quilting in back, and available in 17 unique colors and prints (including a few luxe velvet options), this puffer jacket is cooler than most. It’ll still stand up to cold weather, and it’s machine washable for easy upkeep season after season. “I absolutely love this jacket. I have been looking for an oversized jacket so i can wear hoodies or sweaters underneath and this has been the best! It even keeps me warm. The fit is also amazing,” one Amazon shopper commented. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

18 A Pair Of On-Trend Faux-Suede Booties Amazon Zizor Fuzzy Short Bootie Slippers $34 See On Amazon Cosigned by the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters, mini UGG boots are still trending this year; and if you’re looking for a low-investment alternative to the controversial style, try this pair of similar booties for less than $35. They’re made of faux suede with a cushy sherpa lining, and the tractioned outsole lets you step out for a walk or errands. “I was skeptical when I purchased these, but they exceeded my expectations!” one Amazon reviewer raved. “They are so soft, and comfortable. They keep my feet warm, but not overheated. Super cute with jeans and leggings.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 This Cozy Duster Cardigan That Taps Into A Major Trend This Season Amazon Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knit Cardigan $30 See On Amazon This slouchy, below-the-knee-length cardigan with roomy patch pockets feels just as cozy as your favorite bathrobe, but it looks a lot more stylish — and the duster cardigan happens to be making a comeback in the fashion world. It comes in 21 colors and prints, including the neutral leopard pictured above. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “These leopard cardigans are so comfortable and stylish! They're not too heavy, so I even wear them on cool summer days, especially at the office. You will love yours!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 The Slouchy Henley You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon BTFBM Waffle Knit V-Neck Shirt $29 See On Amazon The epitome of effortlessly cool, this waffle-knit henley is the kind of piece you’ll reach for weekly, if not more. Layer it up underneath a sweater or over a camisole (or both, on those extra-frigid days), or wear it on its own when the temperature warms up a bit; the tortoiseshell buttons and dropped sleeves make this top too cute to keep hidden. It’s soft and slouchy enough to wear as a pajama top, too. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Cozy Blanket Scarf In A Stylish Tartan Print Amazon Dimore Oversized Plaid Blanket Scarf $14 See On Amazon Is there anything cozier than a blanket scarf? This one is made of a deliciously soft fabric that mimics the warmth and breathability of cashmere — but it costs under $15 — and the extra-large size is so versatile; you can wear it as a scarf, a shawl, a hood, or toss it over your lap as a blanket. It comes in a selection of classic tartans and plaids, too — the ultimate cozy print. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: One Size

22 This Chic Turtleneck Sweater That’s Dressy, But Super Comfy Amazon The Drop Side Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sweater that’s nice enough to wear out to dinner, consider this one from The Drop. It’s made of a thick, cushy knit that’ll keep you super warm, and the tortoiseshell side buttons, polished turtleneck, and slightly cropped hem are a bit more elevated than your basic sweater. The best part? The sleeves have built-in thumbholes for a cool-yet-cozy detail. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

23 A Trendy Pair Of Plush Buckle Slides Amazon FITORY Faux Fur Lined Cork Slide Sandals $30 See On Amazon These ultra-cozy sandals combine two major trends — buckle slides and plush, fuzzy fabrics — so you’ll feel satisfyingly stylish even when you’re lounging around at home. The cork insoles offer plenty of support, and the grooved pattern on the EVA outsoles allow for enough traction to wear them on slippery floors and outside. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

24 A Versatile Shacket Made Of Warm, Thick Corduroy Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt $36 See On Amazon Shackets are all the rage lately, and the trend shows no sign of going away anytime soon. With that in mind, there’s no such thing as having too many shackets in your closet — after all, they are incredibly versatile — so why not add this one to your cart, too? Made of warm, durable corduroy, it can be worn buttoned up as a shirt or left open over a tank top or tee. It even layers well under heavier jackets if you’re looking to up the cozy factor even further. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 These Soft & Snuggly Velour Leggings Amazon Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings $22 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much cozier than a pair of velour leggings. Think of these as a modern upgrade to your early-aughts Juicy Couture lounge pants, only a lot more versatile. They’ll look great with all your favorite comfy tops (oversized hoodies, plaid shackets, worn-in band tees), but they can be dressed up a bit for casual outings, too. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 2X-3X

26 The Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Dokotoo High Neck Turtleneck Sweater $40 See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck is one of Amazon’s most popular sweaters, and it has thousands of five-star ratings to back it up. Available in nearly every color imaginable, it looks super chic with skinny jeans or leather leggings, and will keep you so warm in even the most frigid of temps. Available styles: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Cozy-Chic Shirt Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Belted Shirt Dress $22 See On Amazon How cute is this flannel shirt dress? Featuring a classic plaid print, a 100% cotton construction, and a self-tie belt at the waist, it’s practically the definition of cozy-chic. You can keep it casual with sneakers, like in the picture, or dress it up with tights and heels (the perfect look for a holiday party, in our opinion). Choose between 12 plaid colorways, from dark green and white to navy and pink. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 A Classic Cardigan Made Of The Softest, Plushest Fabric Amazon The Drop Francine V-Neck Button Cardigan $36 See On Amazon Upon first glance, this may look like a basic cardigan. But look a bit closer, and you’ll actually see that it’s made of a super-soft, fuzzy fabric, so you’ll feel like you’re cuddled up in a fleece blanket when you’re wearing it. Get it in a neutral like black or white, or go bold and pick it up in vibrant, on-trend pink. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

29 A Waffle Knit Tunic That’s Super Versatile & Warm Amazon MOLERANI Waffle Knit Tunic Top $26 See On Amazon No collection of comfy-chic closet staples is complete without a waffle knit tunic (or three). Perfect for throwing on with jeans, leggings, or denim cutoffs when you want to look cute but feel cozy, this one features a classic henley design and comes in dozens of colors, including neutrals, pastels, and brights. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

30 These Super-Soft Joggers That Are Best-Sellers On Amazon Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers $12 See On Amazon These terry fleece joggers are one of the most popular offerings from the Amazon Essentials line — and it’s easy to see why. Boasting over 20,000 five-star ratings and affordable enough to stock up on, they’re super comfy and warm, yet still stylish, thanks to their tapered ankle and selection of trendy prints (tie dye, leopard, camo...). They also come in nearly every color imaginable, from bold red and bright orange to pastel purple and light blue heather. Love a matching set? Complete the look with the coordinating pullover. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

31 A Cute & Cozy Zip-Up Made Of Warm Fleece Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket $20 See On Amazon When you want to be cozy, you can’t do much better than a pullover with a fuzzy, teddy-like texture. Just add leggings and some booties, and you’ve got the perfect casual-chic look for a day spent running errands or hanging out with friends. This one costs less than $20 and comes in lots of fun colors (like bright yellow and ruby red) and prints (like buffalo check and leopard), so there’s an option for everyone. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 These Fleece-Lined Jeans That Are Game Changers Amazon heipeiwa Fleece Lined Jeans $43 See On Amazon It’s no exaggeration to say that fleece-lined jeans may actually change your life. They look exactly like a normal pair of skinny jeans from the outside, but inside, they’re like a soft, snuggly pair of sweats. Plus, they come in tons of washes to fit in with any wardrobe, from light-wash denim to dark indigo and black. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

33 This Comfy Pullover Sweatshirt That’s Garnering Buzz On Amazon Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re styling it with bike shorts and ankle-high socks à la Princess Diana or throwing it on with your favorite worn-in leggings, this trendy half-zip pullover is a must for any cozy wardrobe. Choose from over 20 colors, from Barbie pink to neutral beige to bright orange. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Extra-Large Blanket Scarf In A Cool Camo Print Amazon SEPTEMBER HOME Camo Pashmina Camoflauge Blanket Shawl $22 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much cozier than a giant blanket scarf — but this one feels more stylish than most, thanks to its on-trend camo print. It’s also perfect for travel, since it’s large enough to double as an extra blanket. Note that it comes in leopard prints, too, if that’s more your style. Available colors: 5

35 The Fleece-Lined Tights That Every Woman Should Own Amazon X-CHENG Sheer Fleece Lined Tights $25 See On Amazon If you often wear stockings, these are going to change your life. Say hello to these genius fleece-lined tights that will keep you so cozy and warm in the winter months. Designed to block out cold air, they add no extra bulk yet — according to thousands of Amazon reviewers — really do work. Choose between black, gray, and brown in the classic style, or go for the trendy stirrup style in black. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 The Perfect Cozy Cardigan For Lounging & Running Around Town The Drop Mirabelle Long Bell Sleeve Cardigan $36 See On Amazon Perfect for lounging in, yet equally perfect for adding to any casual-chic ensemble, this long, fuzzy cardigan is a must for anyone. Featuring stylish bell sleeves and an open front, it has a slightly fuzzy, super-cozy texture and makes for the perfect layering piece for travel. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

37 These Lightweight Joggers With A Relaxed, Effortless Vibe Amazon Libin Lightweight Cargo Joggers $33 See On Amazon These jogger/cargo pant hybrids will look so cool with any laid-back ensemble — think a cropped band T-shirt and sneakers, or a cozy fleece pullover and some chunky booties. And they’re not just cute: they’re functional, too. Water-resistant and designed with UPF 50+ treatment, they’re perfect for hiking and other outdoor adventures. They’re also a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with over 7,000 five-star ratings thus far. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

38 This Teddy Pullover With A Trendy Cropped Fit Amazon ZAFUL Faux Fur Pullover Crop Sweatshirt $36 See On Amazon Cropped can be cozy, too — just look at this plush, teddy, half-zip pullover. Perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings, it comes in lots of cute plaid prints and solid colors, including black, beige, and gray. “You need this cute sweater. It’s cropped but not too cropped hits just at the waist line. It will keep you warm and looking cute,” commented one Amazon reviewer. “[...] Got 2 different colors because that’s how much I like it,” they added. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 A Chic Plaid Skirt Made Of Winter-Friendly Wool Amazon Tanming Wool Plaid A-Line Pleated Skirt $35 See On Amazon Skirts probably aren’t the first thing you think of when you hear the word cozy, but this one is the rare exception. Not only is it long enough to cover your legs, but it’s made of a wool-blend fabric, so it’ll keep you toasty and warm (especially when worn with a pair of fleece-lined tights). It’s also super stylish in a classic, elegant way. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 The Ideal Cozy Tank For Layering & Lounging Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Muscle Tee $12 See On Amazon No cozy wardrobe is complete without a selection of soft, comfy layering basics, like this muscle tee from Daily Ritual. Made of a brushed knit material for optimal softness, it costs just over $10 on Amazon and is worth buying in multiples. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 A Trendy Bucket Hat Made Of Warm Faux Fur Amazon Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat $17 See On Amazon Think of this faux-fur bucket hat as the cherry on top of your cozy wardrobe. Not only will it keep your head toasty and warm, but bucket hats — especially in animal-print versions, like leopard and cow — are super on-trend right now. If you don’t love the bold print, note that it comes in lots of solid, neutral colors, too. Available colors: 43

42 The Perfect Lightweight Puffer — At An Even More Perfect Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $49 See On Amazon At just under $25, this puffer jacket is an absolute steal. Classic, stylish, and oh-so cozy, it’s water-resistant to keep you dry in the rain and lightweight enough to pack into a carry-on without taking up too much space. It comes in nearly every color imaginable, and in a few fun prints, too. No wonder it’s amassed over 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

43 A Comfy, Slouchy Turtleneck With A Shoulder-Baring Slit Amazon The Drop Josephine Cutout Turtleneck Sweater $36 See On Amazon For a comfy sweater that’s sultry and chic, you need The Drop’s Josephine turtleneck. It features a single, shoulder-baring slit, but otherwise, has all the makings of your new favorite cozy sweater. The color selection is gorgeous, too, including the elegant cream pictured and a very on-trend chocolate brown. Or, make a bold statement in Barbie pink. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X