These Cool Clothes Under $35 On Amazon Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

If you haven’t figured it out, Amazon is a hidden gem for fashion enthusiasts, trend lovers, and all the stylish people in between. It’s a mecca for finding all the latest and greatest clothes, shoes, and accessories in just one place. And while you may sometimes be in the mood to splurge, the E-retailer actually has some fabulous deals that are almost too good to pass up. And these low prices aren’t on things nobody wants — no, these pieces are some of the coolest clothes (and shoes) out there that look like they cost way more than they do. From luxe loungewear sets and quality denim to chic flats you’ll want to wear all day long, keep scrolling to discover the best of Amazon Fashion, all for less than $35 a pop.

1 This Ruffled Bodysuit That’s An Elevated Basic Amazon SOLY HUX Butterfly Sleeve Skinny Bodysuit $31 See On Amazon Lean into the trendy Barbiecore aesthetic with this hot pink ruffled bodysuit. It’s a fab piece if you’re looking for a fun pop of color in your wardrobe. Outfitted with a simple crew neckline and ruffled sleeves that instantly elevate the most basic bodysuit outfit, you’ll wear this top time and time again. And, if a bold pink hue isn’t your vibe, don’t worry — it comes in plenty of other colors, like monochrome neutrals. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 21

2 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Linen Pants To Keep You Stylish & Cool Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $36 See On Amazon Linen is the unsung hero of warm weather fabrics, and as the temperature heats up, you’ll want to reach for these linen-blend drawstring pants. They have a chic, wide-leg silhouette that stops right at the ankle, making them perfect to wear with any shoes. You can dress these casual pants up or down with a breezy top and the right accessories. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 14

3 An Elevated Pair Of Satin PJs Amazon Ekouaer Satin Lounge Set $26 See On Amazon With a solid 4.5-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews, it’s hard to believe this silky satin lounge set doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars. For well under $30, you can snag this quality short-sleeve set that’s a luxurious option to reach for before bed. It includes a loose T-shirt and flowy wide-leg pants that look great together but even better separately. Whether you’re lounging around the house or need a cozy-chic outfit for your next girl’s night in, this set will be perfect. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

4 This Stretchy Backless Top That’ll Put All Your Other Basics To Shame Amazon EFAN Backless Short Sleeve Top $17 See On Amazon Give your go-to baby tee a rest, and reach for this slinky backless top instead. This shirt is the definition of “business in the front and party in the back,” thanks to its elegant boat neckline, cap sleeves, ruched bodice, and open back. This is a great option to reach for if you’re heading into the office and have a happy hour planned later — layer it under your go-to blazer during the day, then slip it off at night. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 9

5 A Ruffled Tiered Skirt That’s So Cute With All Your Tops Amazon Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt $27 See On Amazon When the weather starts to heat up, having a flowy mini-skirt like this one is key to staying cool. This printed option is made with a 100% rayon shell and a 100% cotton lining to ensure it’s as soft and comfortable as possible. It has a stretchy drawstring closure that makes it easy to slip on and off, and since it’s so lightweight, it’s the best thing to wear for hot days at the beach or park. That said, it would look super cute with tights, a turtleneck, and knee-high boots in the autumn months, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

6 This Strapless Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Any & Every Occasion Amazon ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon This ruffled mini dress is bound to become your new favorite outfit for all your upcoming events. Even with a strapless neckline and a flowy mini hem, this dress shows off the right amount of skin without having to do too much, making it an easy option to wear for any and every occasion, from a family backyard cookout to a semi-formal event. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

7 A Pair Of Sleek Biker Shorts That Are Most-Loved By Amazon Shoppers Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon Hands down, these sleek biker shorts might be one of the most loved products on this list — and on Amazon altogether. With over 55,000 five-star ratings and thousands of five-star reviews, shoppers truly can’t get enough of these workout shorts, and for good reason. They’re made of a soft, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that offers four-way stretch, so they’ll feel like a second skin as you move. Plus, with tons of reviews claiming these to “feel way better than lululemon” and other luxury athleisure brands, they’re definitely worth adding to your collection. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 40

8 This Crochet Cover-Up For Your Next Beach Getaway Amazon Jeasona Beach Cover Up $24 See On Amazon If you’ve planned a warm weekend away, make sure this pretty crochet cover-up is packed to go with you. Its oversized fit and open-knit design makes it a great lightweight piece for the hottest of days. It features a subtle V-neckline, loose batwing sleeves, and adjustable drawstrings at the hem for a more tailored look, should you wish. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

9 A Longline Sports Bra With Cool Cutouts Amazon SEASUM Mesh Seamless Sports Bra $19 See On Amazon This seamless workout bra is both cute and functional. It’s made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that adds extra breathability and ventilation thanks to the intricate cut-outs along the back. It has a complimenting scoop neckline and removable bra pads to cater to the support you need, making it an excellent activewear top for any intense workout. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 38

10 These Wide-Leg Paper Bag Trousers That Are So Comfy & Airy Amazon Simplee Split High Waisted Pants $40 See On Amazon Be prepared to turn heads with these wide-leg paper bag-waist pants. They have all the feels of a loose and flowy skirt neatly packaged in comfortable trousers. They feature a thick, stretchy elastic waistband with a tie-belt closure and unique pleats that open into breezy slits at the hem. Trust, everyone will be wondering where you got your pants, and considering how expensive they look, no one will believe you got them from Amazon. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

11 A Pretty Floral Print Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Any Season Amazon Floerns Mock Neck Dress $35 See On Amazon All dress lovers need a couple of options they can wear all year round, and this floral print mini dress is it. Even though it has long sleeves, it’s made from a lightweight fabric that’s comfortable to wear on warm summer nights. It features a flowy A-line skirt with a shirred empire waist, ruffled sleeves, and a dainty neck tie that adds a unique school-girl touch. Paired with sheer tights and boots, you can wear this pretty floral number numerous times during the colder months, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 34

12 This Cute Floral Maxi Skirt With An Asymmetrical Hem Amazon BTFBM Split Ruffle Maxi Skirt $35 See On Amazon Sorry, but every warm-weather wardrobe can benefit from having this maxi skirt in it. Adorned with a dainty floral print that’s subtle yet eye-catching, this breezy bottom is a fab option to reach for when you want a chic, effortless outfit on warm days. It has an elasticated waistband that’s easy to pull on and a thigh-high slit with tiered ruffles to bring the whole look together. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

Available colors: 25

13 A Cropped Tank Top Made Of A Sweater-Like Material Amazon The Drop Greta Halter Sweater Bralette $30 See On Amazon In case you haven’t heard, Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, has hundreds of fab pieces that can enhance any wardrobe, like this cropped halter tank that’s dying to take up space in your closet. It’s made from a soft and luxurious viscose blend that’s a nice weight to wear all year round. Of course, you can wear this top alone during the warmer months, but it would look great underneath a boxy plaid shacket or an oversized blazer in the fall and spring. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

14 A Sheer Oversized Cover-Up That Comes In A Ton Of Prints Amazon Moss Rose Kimono Cover Up $27 See On Amazon Whether you love having new cover-ups or just enjoy wearing a light layer during the warmer months, this sheer oversized cardigan is definitely for you. It’s made from 100% viscose, so it feels incredibly airy, and since it’s available in 45 different prints and patterns, there are sure to be a couple that’ll go well with your wardrobe. Available colors: 45

15 This Silk-Blend Midi Skirt With A Bold, Yet Neutral Print Amazon Keasmto High Waist Satin Midi Skirt $26 See On Amazon Yes, leopard print is most definitely a neutral, and that’s why you need this versatile satin midi skirt. It’s made from a smooth satin material that feels just like silk and conforms to your body without clinging to it. The hem stops right below the knee, making it an appropriate length for any occasion. You can pair this bold print with your favorite tee for an elevated casual look, or keep it business-chic with a black turtleneck and boots. And, if you’re not a fan of feline prints, this skirt comes in solid hues and floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

16 These Paper Bag-Waist Pants That Are So Versatile Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $34 See On Amazon Behold: A pair of high-waisted trousers that’ll never let you down. These paper bag-waist pants are the perfect trousers that can fit into any wardrobe, from workwear-focused to casual-chic. They have an elasticated waistband that cinches you in without pinching, a high-rise front, and a tie-front belt that brings the look together. If you love wearing bodysuits or tucking in your shirt, these pants are for you. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

17 This High-Neck Bodysuit That’s The Ultimate Outfit Foundation Amazon ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon With a solid 4.5-star rating, thousands of five-star reviews, and tons of comments from shoppers claiming this to be a cheaper alternative to Skims, it’s obvious why this high-neck bodysuit is among Amazon’s number-one best-sellers time and time again. Seriously though, this bodysuit has so much to love — it’s made of an incredibly soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend, has a double-lined front, and has an easy snap-thong closure at the bottom. You can wear it with literally everything, either as a standalone top or as a layering piece, with any bottoms in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

18 A Short & Sweet Mini Dress Made From Oh-So-Soft Rayon Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $20 See On Amazon If you’re after something cute enough to wear outside but feels as cozy as a fresh pair of pajamas, look no further, because this surplice mini dress is it. Thanks to its incredibly soft rayon fabric, this dress might become one of your most comfortable pieces. Adorned with a cross-front bodice and a high, elastic empire waist, this is an easy and effortlessly cute dress for anyone. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 17

19 This Flowy Activewear Skort That’ll Take You Beyond The Court Amazon SANTINY Pleated Tennis Skirt $30 See On Amazon Whether you enjoy volleying with a racket or just cosplaying in tenniscore, you need this pleated activewear skort. This sweet mini skirt can take you from playing on the court to brunch or a picnic in the park during the warmer months. It’s outfitted with built-in biker shorts with a ball and phone pocket, a smooth high waistband with a hidden pocket inside, and an additional zippered pocket on the outside — that’s four pockets to ensure you have everything you need. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

20 A Cropped Ribbed Tank For All Your Basic Needs Amazon Artfish High Neck Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top $15 See On Amazon Honestly, your wardrobe is only as good as your basics. And having a cropped ribbed tank like this one can benefit your closet beyond measure. From the high neckline to the racerback cut, this top is an easy piece to help you instantly turn simple everyday looks into elevated styles. It’s made from a soft and stretchy cotton-poly blend that conforms to your body and gives your bust a nice smoothing effect. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 19

21 These Pointed-Toe Mules That Are So Sophisticated & Versatile Amazon MUSSHOE Mules $32 See On Amazon Move over ballet flats, because these pointed-toe mules are the only flat shoes worth adding to your wardrobe right now. The sleek and slender design looks great on your feet and adds a more sophisticated touch to your outfit. Plus, they have hundreds of five-star reviews raving about how comfortable they are. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 25

22 This Cute Pair Of Denim Cut-Offs That Are A Summertime Staple Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts $36 See On Amazon The summer season and jean shorts go hand in hand. When the temperature rises, you’ll want to reach for these denim cut-offs every day. Designed by Levi’s, these 501 Originals are, hands down, some of the best denim shorts you can find. This ripped medium light-wash pair (shown) will forever be a classic, but you can also snag these bottoms in various washes, from true indigo to faded black. Available sizes: 23 — 39

Available colors: 38

23 This Long Sleeve Pleated Top That’s Super Trendy & Chic Amazon Zeagoo Button Front Blouse $34 See On Amazon If you love everything about the 70s or just like having cool, funky pieces in your wardrobe, consider adding this pleated long-sleeve top to your cart. Everything about this blouse screams high fashion. From the classic collar and V-neckline to the oversized bell sleeves and the delicate buttons that show your midriff, this top is the outfit to wear. Pair it with any bottom and see how quickly you create a stylish, trendy look in mere minutes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

24 A Loose, Comfy Jumpsuit That’s Perfect For WFH Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon When you work from home, sometimes you need pieces that require minimal effort — and since this loose sleeveless jumpsuit is beyond easy to wear, you’ll wind up reaching for it all the time. Its oversized fit is beyond comfortable when working from a desk, couch, or bed; it has two roomy pockets and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. Layer it over a pretty tank or under a chunky cardigan, and you’ll be Zoom-ready in no time. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

25 A Satin V-Neck Tank That’ll Literally Go With *Anything* Amazon Ekouaer Satin Tank Top $26 See On Amazon Lean into the quiet luxury and minimalist aesthetics with this simple yet elegant sleeveless satin blouse. Compared to a regular tank, this silky smooth top will upgrade any basic outfit and make it feel effortlessly chic. It has a subtle V-neckline with drop sleeves appropriate for any setting. Pair this with high-waisted denim, a leather pencil skirt, sleek slacks, or any bottom your heart desires. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

26 This Light & Airy Chiffon Midi Dress For Your Next Special Occasion Amazon ETCYY Off The Shoulder Ruffled Chiffon Dress $35 See On Amazon Finding chic and whimsical pieces, like this strapless midi dress, is what makes shopping on Amazon so worthwhile. Made from an airy chiffon material, this pleated dress looks and feels like it should cost well over $100. This little number is a great option to pick up if you have a special occasion or event right around the corner. It has delicate pleats against tiered ruffles that look so elegant, and the elastic empire waist is super comfortable, so you can wear it all day and night long. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

27 These Wide-Leg Trousers That Are So Effortlessly Chic — & Comfy Amazon Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon Marked with Amazon’s number one best-selling seal of approval, these wide-leg pants are 100%, without a doubt, worth adding to your cart. They have a sleek and effortless feel about them that’ll make any outfit you put together look so chic. If quiet luxury is your new aesthetic, then you have to snag a pair (or two) of these trousers. And, the best part is, they’re available in two lengths — short and regular — so you can ensure they’re the perfect fit for you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

28 A More Affordable Pair Of Cork Sandals That Are Just As Comfortable Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal $30 See On Amazon If you’re anything like this fashion writer, you’ve probably been itching to try a pair of Birkenstock sandals for a while, but are unsure if you’re ready to invest in them. The solution? Trying out these cork bed buckle slides instead. They have a durable EVA sole, 100% genuine suede insole, quality faux-leather straps, and are available in regular and wide widths. Plus, hundreds of five-star reviews claim these fun shoes are just as comfortable, if not more so, than the real thing. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

Available colors: 21

29 Another Vacay-Worthy Cover Up To Add To Your Collection Amazon SOLY HUX Swimsuit Cover Up $30 See On Amazon Got a warm beach vacation planned? Make sure you take this pretty open-knit cover-up with you. While this will look so cute thrown over your favorite swimsuit, you can also take it beyond the sand and style it with a thin cami and denim bottoms. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 15

30 These Flared Yoga Pants That Are Back In Style — & Super Versatile Amazon SATINA High Waisted Wide Leg Pants $19 See On Amazon Flare leggings were once an early aughts staple, and they’re back once again. And if you happen to have tossed or donated all of yours, don’t worry; here’s your chance to stock up on some brand-new ones. These high-waisted flared pants are made with an incredibly soft material that hugs your body and feels as smooth as butter when you wear them. And if that’s not enough to entice you, the 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings should do it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

31 A Fringed Bodysuit Perfect For A Bachelorette Weekend Or Concert Amazon Verdusa Fringe Trim Sleeveless Bodysuit $32 See On Amazon It’s not every day that you need something as fun and eye-catching as this fringed halter-neck bodysuit. But when the occasion arises — from music festivals and bachelorette parties to a Taylor Swift concert — this bold top can take you there. It’s made from a soft rayon and spandex blend that’ll be incredibly comfy to wear for hours, and comes in lots of fun colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

32 This Textured Ribbed Tank That’s Simple, Yet Chic Amazon The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank $30 See On Amazon The mid-weight cotton and open-knit design on this ribbed top would make anyone think this V-neck tank costs way more than $30. Its loose silhouette falls right at the hip, so it’s easy to tuck in and style any way you want. And for this price, it’s worth snagging all the colors to add to your closet. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

33 A Flowy, Printed Maxi Skirt That’ll Transport You To The South Of France Amazon MEROKEETY Midi Skirt $35 See On Amazon Sorry, not sorry, but this printed maxi skirt will make you want to book a sunny vacation to the South of France ASAP. The ditsy yellow floral print with the aqua-blue border gives all the feels of the Mediterranean Sea. Pair this soft rayon bottom with a crisp white tank or puffy sleeve top with a micro rattan bag to complete the beach-chic look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

34 These Cross-Waist Leggings That Feel Buttery Soft Amazon ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings $24 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as having too many pairs of leggings, and if you’re looking to add some new ones to your arsenal, consider this criss-cross high-waisted style. They’re made from a super buttery material that mimics the feel of a second skin. Plus, they offer moisture-wicking capabilities and four-way stretch that moves with you — and not to mention there’s a hidden pocket in the waistband to hold your keys or credit cards. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 58

35 A Corset Top That’s More Versatile Than You’d Think Amazon REORIA Corset Crop Top $25 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that the bustier trend is here to stay. However, most styles aren’t the easiest to wear — aside from this cropped corset top, of course. It has all the feels of the trend, from thick straps to boning details, but is made from a breathable poly-blend that’s actually comfortable. It features a square neckline, adjustable straps, and a zippered closure in the back. Wear it under a blazer to the office, then slip that top layer off once happy hour rolls around. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

36 These Paper Bag-Waist Shorts To Add To Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe Amazon GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Casual Shorts $23 See On Amazon Sometimes, loose lounge shorts or denim cut-offs just won’t work. Consider these cotton-blend paper bag-waist shorts if you’re looking for a pair of office-friendly shorts to wear during the warmer months. You could easily pull off a fab work-appropriate look paired with a loose tank, blazer, and flats. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

37 This Lightweight Tunic Dress Made From Super-Soft Rayon Amazon Ekouaer Beach Cover Up Shirt Dress $16 See On Amazon If crochet or netted cover-ups aren’t your thing, try this breezy tunic shirt dress instead. It has a subtle high-low hem that’s perfect to wear over your bathing suit or even tucked into a pair of shorts. It’s made from a light and breathable rayon material, so you can feel confident in being covered up without being hot or sweaty. Plus, this works great as a regular tunic with leggings, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 47

38 These Comfortable Strappy Sandals You Can Wear All Day Long Amazon Amazon Essentials Thin Two Strap Heeled Slide $29 See On Amazon Block heels are the saving grace for those that don’t like stilettos. And if you’re after a chic and comfortable shoe, try these strappy low-heel sandals. They have two delicate thin straps across the foot, a memory foam insole, and a 1-inch thick heel that’s easy to stand in all day or night long. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

39 A Lacy Camisole That’ll Take You From Day To Night Amazon The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top $26 See On Amazon Don’t you just love a good versatile top? This dainty lace-trimmed camisole is one of those things you can wear anywhere, anytime, and it’ll look so stylish no matter what you pair it with. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and a complimenting V-neckline, perfect for layering with necklaces or chokers. For a chic monochromatic look, pair it with the matching slip skirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

40 A 3-Piece Swim Set That’s A Whole Entire Vibe Amazon Romwe 3 Piece Bikini Set $36 See On Amazon Getting all of your resort wear styles to coordinate can be a little overwhelming. Luckily, this three-piece swimsuit set exists, and it takes all the hassle out of finding an entire look separately. It includes a matching triangle bikini top, a cheeky bottom, and a sheer cover-up dress with an adjustable hem. Now you only need to find a cute beach bag and sunnies to complete your vacation look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

41 This Cotton-Blend Henley From An Iconic Brand Amazon GAP Ribbed Long Sleeve Henley Top Shirt $24 See On Amazon Yes, you can even find classic styles from The Gap on Amazon, like this ribbed long-sleeved henley top. It’s made from an incredibly soft cotton blend that you’ll want to wear any time of year, and it’s available in three different size ranges — petite, regular, and tall. Comfy, versatile, timeless, and on trend — what’s not to love? Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

42 This Classic Pair Of Skinnies In A Bright White Hue Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean $29 See On Amazon Honestly, shopping for white denim can be hit or miss. If you’ve been considering buying a pair of white skinny jeans but aren’t sure if the look is right, get this pair from Amazon Essentials to test the trend out. They’re made from a stretchy cotton blend, so they’re super comfortable, and they’re available in three lengths — short, regular, and tall — so you can find the inseam that works best for your height. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 12

43 An Oversized Graphic Tee Emblazoned With Your Fave City Amazon SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee $24 See On Amazon Graphic t-shirts aren’t what they used to be. Reach for this cute oversized graphic tee that you can wear with literally anything and look fab in the process. Style it with high-waisted denim, over biker shorts, or even by itself as a mini T-shirt dress. And with over 50 colorways to choose from, you’ll be sure to find a graphic that speaks most to you. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 54

44 This Whimsical Pleated Skirt Made From Light & Airy Chiffon Amazon GOOBGS Pleated Midi Skirt $24 See On Amazon Upgrade your office wardrobe with this vibrant chiffon midi skirt. Adorned with delicate pleats, this whimsical skirt has a sophisticated A-line silhouette, a comfortable elastic waistband, and a lined slip underneath. Trust us, you’ll want to wear this skirt at least once a week — if not more often. And it’s surprisingly versatile, as you can keep it casual with a worn-in band tee or dress it up with a bodysuit and heels. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

45 An Oversized T-Shirt With Fringe That Gives Total Y2K Vibes Amazon SOLY HUX Fringe Hem T Shirt $29 See On Amazon Doesn’t this fringe-hem tee just remind you so much of the early ‘00s? On the days you’re feeling nostalgic, reach for this fun top — and if you really want go for an entire early aughts look, pair it with some denim cut-offs and high-top sneakers. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 11

46 These Chic Sandals That Look Just Like Designer Slides Amazon Amazon Essentials H Band Flat Sandal $19 See On Amazon Whether you own the iconic Hermes sandals or have been contemplating buying them for a while now, these H-band slides are still worth adding to your cart. These are a fab choice to take with you on vacation or while traveling because you’ll still get the same designer look without worrying about losing them, and they’re also super slim, so they won’t take up any space in your carry-on. Plus, they’re comfy enough to walk around in all day long. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 8

47 A Figure-Hugging Maxi Dress With Sultry Cut-Outs Amazon NUFIWI Cut Out Maxi Dress $24 See On Amazon If you’re still thinking about adding the Cult Gaia Serita dress to your wardrobe, you should try this cut-out maxi dress first. It’s made from a soft cotton blend with a rustic ribbed look that’s perfect for your next resort or beach getaway, and it’s surprisingly comfortable, too. Pair it with an oversized blazer when the weather gets cooler. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 40

48 These Cotton Cargo Pants With Convertible Hems Amazon Woman Within Cargo Pants $35 See On Amazon Go from wide-leg trousers to chic capris with these convertible cargo pants. They’re made from 100% cotton, have a drawstring waistband, and have six pockets — two at the waist, two on either pant side, and two on the back. If you enjoy spending time in nature, from gardening to camping to walking on the beach, you should definitely add a pair or two to your cart. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus

Available colors: 17

49 A Pair Of Trendy Low-Rise Levi’s At An Amazing Price Amazon Levi's Low Pro Jeans $29 See On Amazon Wait, a pair of low-rise Levi Jeans? For under $35? Just go ahead and add as many pairs as you’d like to your cart because that deal is almost too good to be true. They’re made of 100% cotton — so whatever you do, don’t put them in the dryer — and have a 31-inch inseam that’s semi-baggy for an elevated early-aughts look. Available sizes: 24 — 32

Available colors: 9

50 These Cute High-Waisted Active Shorts With A Tulip Hem Amazon BMJL Running Shorts $25 See On Amazon With a moisture-wicking fabric, built-in briefs, and a deep zipper pocket, these running shorts have everything you need for a successful jog. They have a breathable tulip hem that offers a full-range motion without feeling restricted. Plus, they come in over 30 colors and prints, so you’ll surely find a pair to match your favorite workout shoes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

51 A Set Of Seamless Tanks You’ll Reach For All The Time Amazon ODODOS Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon You’ll always want to reach for this soft, seamless halter tank since it’s super versatile. Sold in a three-pack, you can wear these tops literally anywhere and everywhere, from working out at the gym to layered underneath a blazer to the office. And for less than $30, you can have three neutral hues to mix and match at any time. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available colors: 67

52 This Sultry Bodysuit That You Can Wear Under A Blazer Amazon Kaei&Shi Eyelash Lace Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon Who said lingerie was only for the bedroom? Go from weekend brunch to the bar with this lace bodysuit that’s much more versatile than you’d think. It’ll look so chic with a pair of high-waisted slacks or light-wash denim for a fun and saucy look, and can even be worn to more conservative settings with a blazer on top. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 12

53 A Pair Of Cotton-Blend Lounge Shorts In A Cool Tie-Dye Print Amazon The Drop Michaela Fleece Side Slit Short $30 See On Amazon Yes, these tie-dye shorts are genuinely as comfortable as they look. Plenty of five-star reviews boast of how “cute and comfy” they are, and there’s even a cozy sweatshirt to match if you love a chic coordinating look. They have a thick rope drawstring waistband, two side pockets, and a 3-inch inseam, and come in five cute colorways. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

54 This Heat Wave Print Dress That’s So On Trend Amazon Argeousgor Sleeveless Bodycon Long Dress $13 See On Amazon When a review reads, “Don’t think, just buy it — it’s a 10/10,” you know this maxi bodycon dress has to be worth adding to your cart. It’s made from a soft cotton blend and has the cutest heat wave pattern, making the dress a total statement-making piece for any occasion, as it can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with flats. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47