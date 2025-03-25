Much to the delight of bold dressers everywhere, maximalism is king in 2025. And this more-is-more aesthetic extends to every facet of fashion, jewelry in particular. “We are coming off a long period of time where people were layering dainty pieces and wanted everything to be delicate,” explains Alison Chemla, the founder of Alison Lou. “Wearing bigger [and bolder] pieces feels fresh,” she adds. Figuring out how to style your eye-popping baubles, though? That may be easier said than done. But with a few expert tips and tricks, you’ll be piling on your glamorous pieces like an absolute pro.

Namesake jewelry designer Clara Chehab encourages you to avoid solely following trends and stick to your own style, opting for silhouettes that best suit you and your face. “Wearing statement pieces is a way of expressing yourself by being bold and feeling seen and heard,” she says. When it comes to the rest of your ensemble, the brand founder suggests refraining from going overboard so you aren’t making a statement from head to toe. “The jewelry should add to the outfit,” Chehab notes. “I find it important to stay elegant and to know the limit of when it becomes too much.”

In a similar vein, Hiba Husayni, the founder of Zahn-Z, recommends picking your conversation-starting baubles based on the occasion. “For more formal events, you should go for bolder looks as opposed to everyday pieces,” she notes. One example: A glitzy diamond necklace may be best for a wedding, whereas chunky hoops are more fitting for a low-key outing.

For a more in-depth guide to wearing your statement jewelry, scroll ahead.

Balance Things Out

When it comes to donning your glamorous jewels alongside other looks, it’s all about balance. “If I’m wearing a statement piece on my neck, I won’t wear anything too big in my ears — just studs or small huggies,” explains Chemla. Husayni echoes her, saying an attention-grabbing necklace paired with a huggie will draw all eyes to the neck. “I would rather wear a statement bracelet like bangles along with a choker to not distract from the necklace having its moment,” adds Chemla. Layering can come in handy, too; try styling a short necklace with a long, thin chain for a visually pleasing jewelry look.

Try Mixing Metals

No need to stick to one metal — the more, the merrier. Husayni personally favors marrying rose gold and yellow gold. “But when I'm wearing something that has a lot of diamonds, I prefer to go to platinum or white gold because it enhances the diamonds more,” she adds. What’s more, teaming metals in contrasting textures keeps things interesting. “Matte yellow gold with high polished yellow gold could be a very nice combination,” says Husayni.

Don’t Be Afraid To Skip A Necklace

Forgoing a necklace has been the look of choice on the red carpet as of late, embraced by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, and Quinta Brunson. Follow their lead and consider skipping the silhouette if you’re wearing, say, oversized earrings. “I feel like with statement pieces you need to let them speak and not have them compete,” says Chemla. But if you feel, well, naked without a necklace, Chehab suggests tossing on a gold chain with a center diamond.

How To Wear Multiple Statement Pieces

Yes, it’s possible to wear more than one statement look without coming off as too in-your-face, and Chemla has some simple rules to follow. “Earrings and bracelets together, necklace and bracelets together, but not necklace and earrings!” She adds, “And you can mix rings in with either [of the first two combinations], but sometimes I prefer a ring without bracelets depending on how large it is.”

Now that you’ve received a crash course in the rules of wearing statement jewelry, shop an edit of TZR’s favorite styles on the market right now.