A modern dilemma in fashion is not only the lack of size inclusivity in the primary fashion market, but also the natural manner in which this trickles down to resale platforms. Luxury resale and consignment platform The RealReal hopes to change this through a new collaboration with luxury plus-size fashion retailer 11 Honoré. The partnership, called The RealReal x 11 Honoré, went live on Oct. 24.

The companies have joined forces on a unique offer: anyone who consigns a garment XL or larger with TRR will receive 30 percent off their complete transaction to shop 11 Honoré and other covetable designers on the site including Ganni, Carolina Herrera, LAPOINTE, and more. As of now, the partnership is slated to run for six months, with the possibility to extend. The idea is to incentivize more plus-size customers to trade in their clothes and to democratize access to size-inclusive luxury on the secondhand market in the long run.

An initiative such as this one has been on the minds’ of TRR executives since the company started opening brick-and-mortar stores in 2017, Hillary O’Malley, associate director of women’s and kids’ merchandising, tells TZR. The team received valuable face-to-face feedback from some of its customers. They loved TRR’s assortment of secondhand handbags, shoes, and other accessories, but none of the clothes fit. “We dug into our data and saw demand for size-inclusive items outpace our women’s category in general, and while we’ve been offering up to 4XL since 2020, we knew we needed more to meet the demands of our customers.”

The RealReal x 11 Honoré

Given 11 Honoré’s specialty in size-inclusive luxury, a tie-up between the two companies seemed like a natural fit for both. “There’s a misconception in the plus size sector that if you’re a certain size, you’re not going to be that size forever, so consumers jump at the inexpensive, fast fashion option,” says Patrick Herning, founder of 11 Honoré. “Through this partnership with The RealReal, there’s an opportunity for consumers to know that you can make this investment now and if your size does change you have the opportunity to resell and buy a new piece.” You can now peruse a range of plus-size offerings from TRR and 11 Honoré initiative, ahead.

