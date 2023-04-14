Trying to get the most bang for your buck while online shopping can seem a little bit daunting. Sure, the item might be the right price for your budget, but the reviews practically scream for you to stay away. Or, it could seem like the best product in the world, but the price is a bit too steep for your liking. So where’s the middle ground? Well, it’s right here. TZR’s shopping editors searched the depths of Amazon to find the absolute best clothes that are actually worth your money — not least because they’ve earned legions of fans who’ve left thousands (if not tens of thousands) of rave reviews, and nothing will set you back more than $40.

From pretty dresses for the warmer months to the timeless closet staples, like wide-leg slacks and quality denim, that Amazon reviewers can’t live without, read on to shop our edit of the cheapest, most stylish clothes with near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

1 This Oversized Shirt Dress That Doubles As The Perfect Layering Piece Amazon GGUHHU Button Down Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon A shirt dress is always an easy and stylish option, no matter the time of year. You can wear it by itself for an effortless everyday look, or you can layer it over shorts and a cute swim top during the summer, or pair it with thick tights and ankle boots during the winter — any way you style this dress, it’ll always look chic and put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

2 This Best-Selling Workout Top That Can Go From The Gym To The Bar Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute cropped cami that you can wear practically anywhere, this is it. Go from your favorite workout to running errands to a casual night out in this cute top, complete with a built-in shelf bra with removable padding. You can pair it with your go-to pair of leggings, jeans, a mini skirt, or leather jacket — literally anything in your closet, this tank can go with it. Unsurprisingly, this versatile piece is a best-seller on Amazon, having earned over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings to date. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

3 These Under-$20 Leggings With Over 90,000 Ratings On Amazon Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $17 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s not worth spending your hard-earned cash on designer leggings — especially when these under-$20 leggings exist. The number-one best-selling leggings on Amazon, they’ve amassed a cult following — to date, they’ve earned over 94,000 ratings in total — and even though they only come in three sizes, reviewers confirm they fit like a dream. They also come in a few lengths and some great colors, so you might as well follow the advice of your fellow shoppers and add a few to your cart. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus, X-Large Plus (available in full length, full length with pockets, and capri)

Available colors: 25

4 A Racerback Bodysuit That’s A Must-Have Basic For Any Wardrobe Amazon Reoria Racerback Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon TBH, you can never have too many tank-top bodysuits in your rotation. They’re the perfect foundation piece to build any outfit — and with a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon, it’s no wonder this stylish option has all the fashion girlies raving. It’s made from a thick blend of nylon and spandex, so it’s super smooth and stretchy. One reviewer gave it a 12 out of 10 recommendation, writing, “I feel so cute and trendy, and this is definitely a reliable piece that can be worn for ANYTHING!” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 A Pair Of Ponte Knit Leggings That Look Just Like “Real” Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $24 See On Amazon These ponte knit leggings have a 4.3-star rating overall, and tons of reviews raving about how comfy they are — but the ponte knit is more substantial than your standard spandex leggings, so you can totally get away with wearing them as “real” pants on those days when you want to feel comfortable and still look polished. Plus, they come in various lengths — so if leggings being too long or not long enough has been an issue in the past, these are definitely worth trying. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large (available in short, regular, long, and extra-long)

Available colors: 11

6 This Sweet Yet Daring Backless Maxi Dress That’s Excellent For Warmer Weather Amazon R.Vivimos Ruffled Backless Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon Whether hitting the beach, strolling through the park, or having a casual brunch date with friends, this chic backless dress would work well for all warm-weather affairs — and with over 12,000 total ratings to date, it’s earned a major cult following. It has a full, whimsical bottom with a shirred bodice and delicate halter straps that you can tie around your neck, or ditch altogether for a sweet and sassy strapless look. Pair it with strappy heels or gladiator sandals and a cute denim jacket for an effortless, artsy-chic vibe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

7 The TikTok-Favorite Butterfly Shorts You’ll Wear On All Your Hot Girl Walks Amazon luogongzi Flowy Running Shorts $25 See On Amazon Add these TikTok-viral butterfly shorts to your everyday wardrobe to wear on your Hot Girl Walks, or just for running errands. They come in neutral colors like black, khaki, and white for those who like to keep it simple — but they’re also available in tons of bright hues like blue (shown here), coral, grass green, rose red, and so much more if you love a good pop of color. Plus, with most options available for under $20, grabbing a few for summer would be a total steal. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

8 A Retro-Inspired Top With Dramatic Bell Sleeves Amazon Floerns Ruffle Long Bell Sleeve Top $36 See On Amazon If everything about your wardrobe just screams ‘70s chic, then you need to add this bell-sleeve top to the mix. Made of a smooth jersey material, this comfy-yet-stylish top adds just the right amount of oomph to your outfit without having to do too much, thanks to those dramatic, tiered and ruffled sleeves. It’d look so fab with your favorite pair of jeans or a cute mini skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 This Cozy Shacket That You Can Wear Any Time Of Year Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt $29 See On Amazon This corduroy shacket is a great layer to throw over any outfit, especially during transitional weather. It’s heavy enough to wear over a thick sweater during the colder months, but light enough to wear with a breezy tee or tank when it’s warmer out. Plus, with a 4.3-star rating and over 8,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, you can trust it’ll be a quality addition to your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

10 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers That Are The Ultimate Closet Staple Amazon Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a pair of wide-leg pants in the mix. Both classic and on-trend at once, these pleated, high-waisted trousers have earned over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and for a good reason: They come in a ton of different colors and patterns, like olive, gray, mocha (shown above), and even plaid for infinite styling potential. Plus, with different lengths available, there's a pair of trousers out there that can work for your needs. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short)

Available colors: 32

11 This Adorable Flowy Romper That Makes For An Effortless Outfit Amazon Relipop Tie Waist Ruffle Romper $38 See On Amazon If you’re looking for easy outfits that require minimum thought to put together, then you need to add one of these pretty ruffled rompers to your closet. With over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this popular one-piece outfit is practically a must-have. It comes in so many fun colors and patterns that’ll pair well with any of your favorite heels, sandals, or sneakers for an effortless one-and-done look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

12 A Wildly Popular Crewneck Sweatshirt For Under $15 Amazon Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $14 See On Amazon Sorry, but you really can’t beat snagging a cute sweatshirt for under $15. Made out of Hanes’ quality cotton blend with a super-soft flannel lining, this cozy crewneck was built to last — and with over 58,000 total ratings to date, you can trust it’s worth every penny. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

13 This Trendy Pleated Skirt That’s Well Under $20 Amazon Hoerev Pleated Tennis Skirt $16 See On Amazon If you like to try all the latest trends — perhaps tenniscore, light and dark academia, or micro everything — then you know how pricey it can become to keep up. Luckily, this highly rated pleated mini skirt with over 19,000 five-star ratings is super stylish and affordable, ringing up at well under $20. In addition, it comes in over 40 different colors and patterns, so there’s bound to be one to fit your latest trend aesthetic. Available sizes: 0 — 12

Available colors: 43

14 A Statement Bodysuit With Ruffled Sleeves Amazon SOLY HUX Ruffle Butterfly Sleeve Bodysuit $22 See On Amazon A sassy ruffled bodysuit like this one will give your jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit a whole new twist. Thanks to the sleeves’ extra texture, you don’t have to do too much to make a statement with your outfit. And if you’re not into jeans, don’t worry — this versatile beaut would look great with any bottom. As one Amazon shopper shared, “I have this bodysuit in multiple colors. It's stunning! Whenever I put it on, I feel like a goddess. What I love most is that I can wear it so many ways and for so many occasions. Casual with jeans, to work with slacks, on date night with mini skirt. This bodysuit is versatile!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24

15 This Comfortable Maxi Dress With Side Pockets Amazon ANRABESS Loose Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon This loose tank top maxi dress is the epitome of effortlessly chic. It’s the perfect thing to throw on if you want to look put together without trying too hard, and the simple style makes it versatile, too; “I love that you can take this dress to the beach or to anywhere else and dress it up or keep it very casual,” one Amazon shopper confirmed. It even has two side pockets to hold small necessities, which is a total bonus for dresses. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

16 A Trendy Satin Slip Skirt That’ll Instantly Elevate Your Outfit Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Skirt $25 See On Amazon A satin slip skirt can go a long way in your wardrobe. It’ll be like your favorite go-to pair of jeans that can be styled with literally everything. A cute chunky sweater? Check. A crisp white T-shirt? Check. A sassy tank or bodysuit? Check and check. Plus, you can pair it with practically any shoe, from heels and sandals to cozy sneakers. Grab one in the neutral leopard print seen on every fashion girl over the last few years, or go for something bold like pink or light green — with eight different colors to choose from, there’s bound to be one that works for you. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

17 These Beyond Comfy Jeans With A Serious Cult Following Amazon Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Straight Jeans $28 See On Amazon If there is anything you should add to your cart ASAP, it’s a pair of these straight-leg jeans. Made from premium-quality stretch denim, these jeans offer a lovely silhouette that can be easily dressed up or down with a pair of pumps or flats. With over 17,000 five-star ratings, this pair might easily be one of the best denim finds on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “These are the most comfortable jeans ever!” while another shared, “I love everything about these jeans. They fit very well, are long enough, and look great. I will buy them forever.” And for under $30 a pair, you probably could buy them forever, too. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in short, medium, and long)

Available colors: 4

18 A Simple & Easy-To-Wear Open-Front Cardigan Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan $29 See On Amazon A light layering piece like this open-front cardigan is ideal for year-round wear. Pop it on during cool summer nights or warm fall days — it’s even great to have during traveling while waiting in those brisk terminals. For under $30 with a 4.4-star overall rating, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this lightweight sweater. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

19 A Bold Cutout Top That’s Sultry, Yet Understated Amazon ALGALAROUND Cutout Front Top $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your collection of going-out tops with this sassy cut-out top. With a whopping 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon, trendy shoppers seriously love this super-versatile top. It’s available in 18 colors and styles, from this black long-sleeved version to a fiery red with short sleeves or a crisp white sleeveless option. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

20 This Comfortable Jumpsuit That Comes In *A Ton* Of Colors & Patterns Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon You know that saying, If you absolutely love it, buy it in every color? Well, this breezy lightweight jumpsuit has that idea in mind. For under $35 and available in over 40 different colors and patterns, this popular jumpsuit is loved by tons of Amazon reviewers, many of whom mention how “comfortable” it is and how they’d like one in every color. Trust, you’ll want to add this one to your cart, too. Available sizes: Small — 4X- Large

Available colors: 44

21 An Adorable Crop Top With Romantic Puff Sleeves Amazon LYANER Ruffle Short Sleeve Crop Top $23 See On Amazon If the cottagecore aesthetic is your thing, or you just live for romantic detailing, then you need this adorable ruffled crop top in your closet. Its sweetheart neckline (which allows you to wear it off-the-shoulder, if you’d like), tie wrap back, and puffy sleeves make for such a cute top that you can wear with practically anything. Pair it with your favorite high-waisted denim for an everyday look, or wear it with a breezy maxi skirt for a sweet date look — either way, you’ll look stunning in it. “This is super cute! The color is beautiful, and the way that it fits on my body is like a glove. Love this !!” wrote one of the hundreds of shoppers who left a five-star review. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

22 This Classic Denim Jacket You Can Throw On Over Any Outfit Amazon Riders By Lee Indigo Denim Jacket $30 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a quality denim jacket, no matter what your aesthetic or style is; a well-fitting jean jacket can elevate any basic outfit with ease. And for about $30, this superb 4.6-star-rated option is an absolute steal. With over 19,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers love this gem of a jacket. One reviewer called it the “cutest jean jacket ever,” while plenty of others expressed that it “has a perfect fit.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

23 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress With A Chic Tie-Waist Detail Amazon Romwe Tie Knot T-Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing like the ease of a cute mini dress that’s also comfy to wear. This bodycon dress is made of a smooth and stretchy material that feels like your favorite T-shirt, but the trendy tie wrap detailing elevates it beyond the basic. You can wear it by itself for a super easy outfit, or throw a jean jacket or oversized cardigan over it for some added dimension. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

24 This Matching Workout Set That Comes In 30 Trendy Styles Amazon QINSEN Workout Set (2 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Whether you enjoy taking fitness classes or like to look sporty while running errands, this two-piece workout set will be a great addition to your wardrobe. The seamless ribbed material molds perfectly to your body, and though the set looks great together, you can also wear the bra and bike short separately for even more versatility. With 30 different colors and styles to choose from, from classic black (shown) to a pretty purple with one-shoulder detailing, there’s no wonder this adorable set has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 30

25 A Flowy Maxi Skirt You’ll Reach For All Summer Long Amazon Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt $25 See On Amazon This maxi skirt is the perfect thing for hot summer days — the high waist is made of stretchy elastic that won’t dig, and the ankle-grazing skirt is “super light” and “breezy,” as one shopper shared. Available in over 20 different patterns — from a neutral spotted option (shown) to a light blue floral print — there’s an option out there that’ll make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

26 This Mesh Corset Top With A “Perfect” Fit Amazon Modegal Strapless Mesh Corset $30 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers absolutely love how this corset top fits. One reviewer shared, “I love how it snatches you in, and you don’t have to continuously keep pulling it up like a lot of strapless tops,” while another wrote, “It’s unexpectedly great quality and a perfect fit.” That great fit comes courtesy of flexible boning with gentle hold and an easy zipper down the back, while the ruched, mesh overlay gives it some texture. Choose from 21 trendy colors, like chocolate, hot pink, and fresh white. Available sizes: 00-0 — 20

Available colors: 21

27 The Most Popular Pair Of Slim-Fit Joggers On Amazon — For Under $20 Amazon Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants $17 See On Amazon Consider these slim-fit joggers your new favorite pants. They’re hands-down one of Amazon’s best-selling pants, with over 70,000 (!!) five-star ratings. They’re made with a premium, smooth activewear material that offers incredible stretch, and they also have two side pockets and two hidden ones in the front and back of the waistband, so you can go virtually bag-free and keep all your necessities. Oh, and did I mention they come in 164 colors and prints — and cost under $20? Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 164

28 A Pretty Mini Wrap Dress That’s Available In Over 50 Colors & Prints Amazon Floerns Print Wrap V Neck Dress $35 See On Amazon This mini wrap dress is practically perfect for every occasion. You can wear it to brunch with your friends, dress it up to go to a backyard wedding, or even throw a cute blazer over it to wear to the office — really, there’s nowhere one of these dresses can’t take you. Plus, you have over 50 colors and patterns to choose from — or follow the lead of one shopper who has “about about 5-6 of these dresses.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 52

29 A Breezy Button-Down Shirt You’ll Get Tons Of Wear Out Of Amazon Astylish V-Neck Button Down Blouse $30 See On Amazon Adding a timeless button-down shirt to your closet won’t ever let you down. This top-selling option is made of a breezy, textured, linen-like material that’ll be perfectly breathable in the summer, but will also layer nicely underneath sweaters when the weather turns chilly. Snag it in classic white (shown) for that coastal look, or a bright shade like yellow for a pop of color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

30 A Gingham Sundress That Makes A Great Statement Summer Piece Amazon BTFBM One Shoulder Sleeveless Dress $17 See On Amazon Everyone needs that one statement summer dress they can pop on for any occasion, and this smocked one-shoulder sun dress perfectly fits that bill. With 33 sweet gingham colors to choose from — and for well under $20 — you can grab as many as you’d like. “This dress is gorgeous, comfortable, and easy to dress up,” one customer shared. “It’s partially lined under the top part of the skirt section and very stretchy. Looks adorable with a belt and sandals.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

31 The Best-Selling Biker Shorts With Over 85,000 Amazon Ratings Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon The biker shorts trend is here to stay, and with over 50,000 five-star ratings to back them up, you can’t do much better than this best-selling pair. Reviewers are obsessed with their smooth, stretchy construction, wide waistband, and the addition of two side pockets (plus a hidden pocket inside the waistband), making them as comfy as they are versatile. “I've tried a million and one different shorts and nothing compares,” one shopper wrote, continuing, “They stay put, don't feel wet with sweat and have large pockets for fuel, phone, whatever you could want. I love them and highly recommend.” Choose from three inseam lengths: 5-, 7-, or 8-inch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

32 This Pretty Peplum Top With A Cute Tie Waist Detail Amazon Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse $26 See On Amazon If you live for the jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit, you can never have too many cute blouses in your arsenal. With a simple tie waist, fluttery sleeves, and a flowy hem, this pretty peplum top is so easy to dress up or down with your favorite pair of jeans — or any bottom, for that matter. “This blouse is super cute on, I love how it fits,” one shopper wrote, continuing that they’re “planning on ordering more colors!” Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 9

33 This Pair Of Comfy Drawstring Joggers For Lounging & Errands Amazon Dokotoo Drawstring Joggers $23 See On Amazon These printed drawstring joggers are perfect to wear around the house, but can also look put together for running errands when paired with the right T-shirt or jacket, thanks to the cinched, jogger-style bottoms and adjustable drawstring waist. While they come in bold prints like white leopard (shown), they also come in a variety of neutral and solid colors like khaki, black, and rust orange for those who like to keep it simple. One of thousands of happy shoppers shared, “These pants are a must buy! They are so soft and stretchy! I was on the fence about purchasing them, but I'm so glad that I did! Very good quality!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

34 This Popular Tunic Dress That’s So Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Amoretu Tunic Dress $28 See On Amazon You know a product has to be amazing when it has over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This tiered tunic dress has shoppers buzzing about its “versatile” style, and that the simple silhouette is “easy to dress up or down.” Plus, for well under $35, it’s a serious steal. You can pair it with all the shoes in your closet, from slip-on sneakers to knee-high boots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

35 A Top-Selling Bodycon Mini Dress With A Tulip Hem Amazon BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon Few items of clothing are easier to style than a simple bodycon dress, and with over 20,000 five-star ratings, shoppers are particularly obsessed with this one. The stretchy jersey material is so soft and comfortable — the perfect pairing for some sneakers or flip flops for daily errands — but that pretty tulip hem makes it easy to dress up with heels and great jewelry if needed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

36 A Highly Rated Lace Bralette That’s As Comfortable As It Is Pretty Amazon TheMogan Lace Bralette $20 See On Amazon This 4.4-star-rated lace bralette is cute enough to wear alone as a crop top, and it looks fabulous when layered under a button-down shirt or blazer, too. It also delivers on comfort, thanks to its soft lined cups (with removable padding) and stretchy lace construction. It’s available in over 50 shades, so you can grab a few neutral tones for everyday, and some bright options like pink, yellow, or sky blue for a nice pop of color. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 51

37 This Super-Popular Maxi Dress Made Of Ultra-Soft Rayon Amazon Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon This cute and comfy short-sleeve maxi dress is one of Amazon’s best-selling dresses, and for a good reason. It comes in various colors and patterns, and it’s super easy to dress up or down. Plus, the deliciously soft rayon blend drapes beautifully, and shoppers love how elegant the empire waist and V-neckline look. One reviewer wrote, “I love how flowy and breezy this dress is. Perfect for outdoor events this summer!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

38 This Faux-Leather Skirt That’s Super Versatile Amazon MANGOPOP High Waist Faux Leather Bodycon Skirt $29 See On Amazon Like a little black dress, a faux-leather skirt can do wonders for your wardrobe. Pair one with an oversized top and some sneakers for a casual look, or wear a more form-fitting blouse and heels for date night. This one comes in various variations, like classic black or a cool python print and a midi length option, so you can find one that best suits your personal style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

39 This Dressy 2-Piece Set You Can Style In So Many Ways Amazon ROYLAMP 2 Piece Outfit $33 See On Amazon The beauty of this popular two-piece set is that you have multiple outfits in one. Of course, you can wear the matching co-ord set — comprising a cropped, flowy tank top and wide-leg pants, both made of a breezy material — together, but you can also wear each piece separately to get even more mileage out of this under-$40 purchase. Take your pick from dozens of colors, from robin’s egg blue to pale pink and burgundy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

40 The Trendy Flared Leggings That Are All Over Social Media Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants $19 See On Amazon If you haven’t hopped on the flared leggings trend you’ve seen all over your social feeds, this is your sign to try it out. These ultra-comfy high-waisted leggings have over 19,000 five-star ratings to recommend them, and they currently ring up at less than $20 on Amazon. Reviewers can’t get over how comfortable these quality leggings are, especially at a price like this. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

41 A T-Shirt Bodysuit That Tucks Seamlessly Into Any Bottoms Amazon LAOLASI Crew Neck Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon Don’t you just hate it when you try to tuck a regular T-shirt into a pair of jeans, only for it to crumple and come undone? This super-soft and stretchy crewneck bodysuit is the best solution for that and more. With a 4.4-star rating, shoppers confirm that it makes an excellent foundation for any outfit, and it comes in lots of colors so you can build up a great collection of basics. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

42 A Classic Black Wrap Dress That’s Perfect For So Many Occasions Amazon Pinup Fashion Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress $38 See On Amazon If you need a timeless dress that you can wear over and over again, look no further — this wrap dress will become your new favorite piece in your wardrobe. Its midi length is appropriate for any occasion, from the office to weddings — plus, it’s super affordable. It comes in 17 colors and prints, but you can’t go wrong with classic black. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 17

43 A Flowy Open-Front Cardigan That Comes In Dozens Of Pretty Floral Prints Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Cover Up $20 See On Amazon A flowy open-front cardigan is the perfect piece to wear over a basic tank or even a swimsuit to help elevate a simple look. This option is one of Amazon’s best-selling products, having earned tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and it’s available in over 40 pretty, vibrant floral prints to suit every aesthetic. One shopper wrote, “This [cardigan] is beautiful! The colors are vibrant, and it fits like a dream!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 46

44 This Mesh Crop Top To Wear For Your Next Night Out Amazon MANGOPOP Sheer Mesh Crop Top $16 See On Amazon Spice up your next night out with this long-sleeved mesh crop top. It comes in various styles — from a cute mock neck (shown) to glittered short-sleeve option — and is the perfect top to layer over your favorite bra or bra top. “I use this with all my summer dresses in winter,” one shopper wrote of its versatility. “It looks extra cute and practical. It hasn’t ripped at all and I’ve had it for more than a year now. 100% recommended.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

45 A Cute Loose V-Neck Tee To Add To Your Basics Collection Amazon Langwyqu Cap Sleeve Blouse $22 See On Amazon Oftentimes, when someone says they have nothing to wear, it’s usually because they don’t have enough basics in their wardrobe. Adding this drapey, V-neck cap-sleeve tee will make putting outfits together extremely easy. It comes in over 25 colors, from soft neutrals to bolder prints, so you’re sure to find a couple that fit your aesthetic. “Best fitting T shirt I've found in a long time,” shared one of the thousands of shoppers who gave this top a five-star rating. “I just bought 2 more. Nice fabric, not tight, but not sloppy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

46 This Highly Rated Oversized Half-Zip That’s All Over TikTok Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Pullover $37 See On Amazon If you’re all about the cozy vibes, then you can never have enough cute oversized sweatshirts in your rotation. This half-zip sweater that TikTok and Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying is totally worth adding to your cart. It has a 4.4-star rating, comes in many cute colors, and has plenty of rave reviews. One shopper shared how this has been their “favorite thing to wear all winter,” adding that “it’s so warm and comfortable.” You’re not going to want to sleep on this one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

47 A Versatile Flowy Cami That Costs Less Than $25 Amazon GOORY Casual Spaghetti Strap Cami $21 See On Amazon Just think of all the possibilities a flowy chiffon cami like this could have, especially because that sheer mesh detailing along the neckline makes it feel a bit more elevated than your typical shell. Wear it to work with a nice pair of slacks, out for cocktails or brunch with your favorite high-waisted bottoms... the styling opportunities are endless. For $21, and with a solid 4.3-star rating, it’s totally worth clicking “add to cart.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

48 A Chic Button-Down Blouse That’s A Must For Your Capsule Wardrobe Amazon BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt $25 See On Amazon A quality button-down blouse can take you and your wardrobe a long way — it’s the perfect piece to start building a capsule wardrobe. This option costs less than $30 — a price point where most comparable blouses start — and has over 16,000 perfect five-star ratings. It comes in dozens of chic colors and prints to suit any aesthetic, and the drapey viscose fabric tucks beautifully into any bottoms in your closet. You simply can’t go wrong with adding this to your cart. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

49 This Smooth & Stretchy Cropped Tank Top With An Almost-Perfect Rating Amazon REORIA Racer Back Tank Top $24 See On Amazon Having a few essential cropped tanks in your arsenal is a must. With a near-perfect 4.6-star overall rating, Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this one, thanks in part to its smooth, stretchy construction that one shopper described as “a stretchy spandex like material” that’s “thick enough to not be see-through.” Another reviewer raved, “This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23