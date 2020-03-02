Here's How To Wear This Controversial '90s Trend Like A Grown-Up

Fashion is known for recycling a trend or two, but lately it seems as though one decade in particular has been a goldmine of inspiration: The ‘90s. This should come as no surprise considering that Gen Z’ers have been enthusiastically recreating looks from shows like Sex and the City, Friends, and The Nanny. The accessorizing of characters like Carrie Bradshaw and Fran Fine was particularly notable, and '90s accessories trends that are just like the ones they sported in their heyday have begun popping up everywhere again. Now your favorite retailers (from big box stores to indie boutiques) are stocked up on butterfly motifs, oversized scrunchies, and more. So basically, there's no time like the present to try out or revisit these nostalgic finds.
From baguette handbags to chokers, fashion's elite are slowly making their way through the trends of the '90s — and the decade truly had a wide range of themes to choose from. Whether your personal style is more grunge than feminine, or a fluid mix of it all, these throwback accessory trends have a little bit of everything. But because they teeter the fine line between playful and childish, the key to successfully styling them like a grown-up is to wear them with the more refined pieces in your wardrobe. For example, a colorful head scarf doubles as a top and looks especially chic paired with relaxed tailoring.
Want to incorporate some the the decade’s greatest accessories into your wardrobe? Ahead find a few of TZR’s faves, complete with elevated styling tips and tricks to match.
