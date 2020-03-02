Here's How To Wear This Controversial '90s Trend Like A Grown-Up

Fashion is known for recycling a trend or two, but lately it seems as though one decade in particular has been a goldmine of inspiration: The ‘90s. This should come as no surprise considering that Gen Z’ers have been enthusiastically recreating looks from shows like Sex and the City, Friends, and The Nanny. The accessorizing of characters like Carrie Bradshaw and Fran Fine was particularly notable, and '90s accessories trends that are just like the ones they sported in their heyday have begun popping up everywhere again. Now your favorite retailers (from big box stores to indie boutiques) are stocked up on butterfly motifs, oversized scrunchies, and more. So basically, there's no time like the present to try out or revisit these nostalgic finds.

From baguette handbags to chokers, fashion's elite are slowly making their way through the trends of the '90s — and the decade truly had a wide range of themes to choose from. Whether your personal style is more grunge than feminine, or a fluid mix of it all, these throwback accessory trends have a little bit of everything. But because they teeter the fine line between playful and childish, the key to successfully styling them like a grown-up is to wear them with the more refined pieces in your wardrobe. For example, a colorful head scarf doubles as a top and looks especially chic paired with relaxed tailoring.

Want to incorporate some the the decade’s greatest accessories into your wardrobe? Ahead find a few of TZR’s faves, complete with elevated styling tips and tricks to match.

Butterfly Clips A popular motif from the decade, butterflies can be found on a range of vintage-inspired finds (like jewelry and hair baubles). Try wearing the playful pieces with any plain white tee and denim combo. Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Vintage Amber Butterfly Clip Set $10 See It On Urban Outfitters

Headscarves And Bandanas The accessory reached peak popularity after being seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey in the '90s. But when it comes to styling the trend in 2020, try wearing it looped through your undone braid or get creative by tying it around the handles of your favorite handbag. Urban Outfitters Magnolia Hair Scarf $14 See It On Urban Outfitters

Scrunchies Though scrunchies never disappeared completely, the controversial accessory has been everywhere lately. Besides being a safer alternative for your strands, the endless fabric options make for easy and functional accessorizing. Equally chic around your wrist, they work well wrapped around a ponytail or bun, and you'll simply never regret having a comfy and cute up-do accessory at hand amid the warmer months. Urban Outiftters Chiffon Scrunchie Set $12 See It On Urban Outfitters

Charm Necklaces The grown-up way to wear this customizable trend is by implementing the "less-is-more" rule. Sticking to one or just a few charms on one chain prevents overdoing it. Urban Outfitters Lucky Charm Necklace $18 See It On Urban Outfitters

Anklets The dainty addition is an uncommon jewelry choice, so donning one feels special. It's possibly the one piece missing from your jewelry box, but it's surprisingly wearable for every day. Amarilo Jewelry Marina Anklet $225 See It On Amarilo Jewelry

Claw Hairclips With a plethora of hair accessories to choose from, the banana clip has made a rather surprising comeback, thanks to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Among scrunchies and bandanas, claw clips are also an easy but stylish hair hack. Machete Grande Heirloom Claw in Tortoise Checker $42 See It On Machete

Gradient Sunglasses A staple in just about every music video and television show from the late '90s, the gradient sunglasses are back (but in modern silhouettes that are ideal for 2021).

Chokers Boosted by the neck-up dressing habits from a year of Zoom meetings, this collarbone-hugging necklace length is back in a big way — just check out the Spring 2021 runways for proof. Roxanne Assoulin Rainbow Brite Choker $120 See on Roxanne Assoulin

Ying Yangs This ancient Chinese symbol, which represents two opposing forces working together in harmony, has recently made its resurgence. With its black and white palette, it's easy to incorporate into a ton of different outfits. In fact, these slides have quickly become a spring and summer It Girl staple.