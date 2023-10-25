Look, I’m not going to waste your time talking about how studded accessories were everywhere in the early aughts. Anyone with a double digit age back then doesn’t need a refresher on their unfortunate grommet waist belts of yore — and those young enough not to remember the era deserve to come into the trend’s most recent phase with an open mind. Because, rest assured: The fashion industry’s latest approach to hardware-heavy accessories is far chicer than what we’ve seen over the last few decades.

Just turn your attention over to the Fall/Winter 2023 runways of Molly Goddard and Lanvin, both of which employed metal embellishment to take standard pumps and platforms, respectively, up a notch. At Louis Vuitton, on the other hand, the addition of studs was subtle in the way it delicately enhanced angular trunk bags. And Valentino infused ladylike purses and timeless Chelsea boots with punky charm by dotting each one’s edges with pointy, angular accents.

Off the runway, the look has taken over the fall shopping scene, giving us myriad entry points for trying it — metal dot Mary Janes anyone? Scroll and browse 10 options the TZR team is eyeing below.