It may be a hot take, but in the hierarchy of seasons, spring is undoubtedly at the bottom of the totem pole. Summer shines with fun flirty dresses and luxurious linens; fall reigns with yummy layers, beautiful boots, and the excitement of fashion month; and winter, though cold, brings festive glamour. But spring? Spring is anti-climatic and often feels like a transitional blur. Sure, there are those rare warm days that give you the biggest summer tease, but often, spring is just a wet, extended winter. Most days, it’s a toss-up between rain showers (or even snow showers) or that weird, almost-warm-but-not-quite weather that leaves me staring into my closet, wondering what to wear.

For that reason, spring shopping has always been about staying on the affordable side — I’m just not in the mood to splurge. It’s the season for those in-between pieces, the ones that get me through those “what am I supposed to wear today?” moments. But I also look for items that easily transition from winter and offer a little something fresh, helping satisfy my light shopping cravings without feeling overindulgent. This is when I tend to gravitate toward the “save” end of the splurge-to-save scale. Sure, a timeless trench coat or a pair of sleek flats are very spring-coded and always solid investments, but the post-winter period rarely gives me that urge to go all-in. I prefer to keep things simple and save up for the bigger items later in the year.

That’s why I love finding under-$150 seasonal gems that look luxe without breaking the bank. So, if you’re looking to gently refresh your wardrobe on a budget, keep reading. These finds are exactly what you need to update your spring wardrobe without going overboard.

Zara Faux Leather Jacket ZW Collection $139 Shop on Zara One of my favorite trends of 2025 so far is the funnel-neck trend, and this faux leather jacket from Zara nails it. The sleek, minimalist design combined with the high collar gives off an edgy cool-girl vibe, and it seriously looks so expensive. It’s perfectly oversized, and will look great whether it’s the statement-maker of my outfit, or it’s serving as a versatile throw-and-go item.

Gap Mid Rise UltraSoft Baggy Jeans $80 Shop on Gap There’s no such thing as too much denim, and these baggy jeans from Gap are everything I’ve been looking for. They are the perfect shade of classic blue and the relaxed fit gives that effortless, laid-back vibe that’s perfect for spring. They’re incredibly comfy, and will serve as a great stepping stone as I get out of my winter leggings cycle. Even better? They’re under $100.

J.Crew Sculptural Cuff Bracelet $60 $47 Shop on J.Crew I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect chunky cuff bracelet, and J.Crew has an amazing selection — and they’re all on sale! This sculptural style is stunning on its own or stacked for added impact, and it looks far more expensive than it actually is. It’s the simplest way to elevate a basic outfit, and trust me, you’ll get a million compliments.

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt $128 Shop on Reformation This Andy oversized shirt from Reformation is as classic as it is effortless. The soft butter yellow hue is still the shade of the season, and perfectly spring-ready. I’ll pair it with everything from high-waisted jeans to a sleek mini skirt for an easy, polished look.

COS Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather $135 Shop on COS Snakeprint bags are taking spring by storm, and this COS mini clutch is the perfect way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe. While it’s technically a print, the neutral tones make it incredibly versatile, adding a touch of sophisticated edge to virtually anything I wear this season.

Lioness Heavenly Pants $89 Shop on Shopbop These pants are a perfect way to tap into Pantone’s 2025 color of the year, Mocha Mousse. The rich, warm hue is an expensive-looking neutral, and the wide-leg silhouette gives them an elevated, relaxed vibe. I also love how they can easily transition from work to weekend.

Mango Ballerinas with strip and bow detail $70 Shop on Mango These crisp ballerinas from Mango are exactly what I’m craving for spring. They’re clean and fresh, mirroring that rejuvenated spring feeling, and perfect for looking effortlessly put together. The bow and strap detail add a touch of feminine charm that I absolutely love, and they’ll match everything.

Free People Azasia Mini Dress $78 Shop on Shopbop This Free People Azasia mini dress is in the reserves for the very end of spring, when it’s more reliably warm. Although it’s a minidress, the green khaki makes it feel more spring-friendly than summer, while the earthy tone taps into the utilitarian trend that’s everywhere right now. It will look super cute with everything from riding boots to strappy sandals.

GRLFRND Tech Gabardine Parka Jacket $325 $101 Shop on FWRD This parka jacket from GRLFRND nails the utilitarian trend with its military-inspired look and ultra-soft olive color. I love how practical it is while still feeling stylish and feminine with the cinched waist. It’s perfect for layering over almost anything this spring.