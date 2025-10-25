The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and the sweet scent of cider and pumpkin spice is filling the streets. Welcome to autumn, my absolute favorite time of the year. It’s the season for layering where fashion takes on a cozy, elevated vibe, and accessorizing fall looks becomes pure joy. And of course, with every new season comes a new bag.

While more structured shapes may have dominated in past years and season, a more laid-back, slouchy style is materializing for fall. Effortless and full of character, these bags have little to no natural shape, but that’s the charm. The more you fill them, the better they look. It’s all about that relaxed model-off-duty energy that feels both chic and comfortable. Perfect for the cozy season, don’t you think? Picture yourself strolling through the park, grabbing coffee with friends, or even heading to a fancier dinner party. The slouchy bag moves seamlessly from casual to more elevated environments without a hitch.

If you hadn’t noticed, it happens to be my current favorite purse style and I have a feeling it could become yours, too. Ahead, I’ve rounded up 15 must-have slouchy bag options that will enhance your autumn wardrobe.

COS Slouchy Tote $220 See On COS Clean, classic, and reasonably priced for a leather suede bag. Also, with its unique silhouette, it can be styled for almost any occasion.

Proenza Schouler Brant Bucket Bag $2,990 See on Proenza Schouler Studs have been trending over the last few seasons, and I’m happy to see them picking up even more steam this fall and winter. They add just the right amount of grunge without overdoing it, making this bag perfect for both day and night.

Guess Camden Shoulder Bag $128 See On Guess The gold hardware on this GUESS bag is stunning and the logo clasp feels like a fun Y2K throwback with a modern twist. Plus, the size is absolute perfection for everyday wear.

Prada Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag $3,100 See On Prada Powder pink is quickly becoming one of my favorite colors of the season. It’s soft enough to serve as a neutral, yet it adds just the right amount of oomph to your look.

STAUD Large Harold Bag $695 See On STAUD If you tend to carry your entire life with you, this modern-day Mary Poppins bag is the one for you. The stunning suede, exposed zipper, and classic colorway are tres chic but also make for a timeless accessory.

Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag $98 See On Anthropologie My best friend swears by this bag and I’ve always admired it. And now that slouchy bags are in the spotlight more than ever before, it may be a sign it’s time to follow suit. Bonus: It even comes with a matching zip bag.

Bottega Veneta Large Hop $4,900 See On Bottega Veneta If you’re looking to invest in a luxury slouchy bag, Bottega Veneta could become your new best friend. The brand’s craftsmanship and high-quality leather will not only withstand the cold weather but last a lifetime.

J. Crew Berkeley Shoulder Bag $178 See On J.Crew Can everyone agree navy is an elevated neutral? The sophisticated color offers an interesting pairing to your looks that maybe your classic black, white, or brown bag doesn’t quite deliver.

Marcella NYC Midi Kelly Tote $168 See On Marcella NYC Whether you’re heading to a casual brunch or out for drinks with the girls, a metallic bag adds a fun statement to any look.

TOTEME Belted Leather Tote Bag $1,350 See On Bergdorf Goodman This Toteme bag features a gorgeous pebbled leather and a belted strap detail. It’s the perfect blend of style and function, making it an ideal work bag.

Coach Alter/Ego Small Slouchy Shoulder Bag $225 See On Coach Sustainability has never looked so cute. Coach always knows how to connect with its audience, and this darling Coachtopia (their recycled line) purse, featuring a checked pattern, is at the top of my wish list. The bag has already been spotted on a handful of celebs including Lola Tung, Bella Hadid, and Ariana Greenblatt.

The Row Small Bindle Leather Bag $1,270 See On Moda Operandi Everyone needs a sleek going-out bag, and The Row has taken the cake with this one. Slouchy yet structured? It feels like a dream. And if you ask me, it’s more of a need than a want.

Massimo Dutti Small Animal Print Shoulder Bag $320 See On Massimo Dutti Snake print is dominating the market and has been spotted on countless runways for Spring/Summer 2026. It’s clear that this trend will be a focal point for many outfits, so why not get ahead of the curve and snag this trendy bag before it sells out?

The Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 See On The Reformation I’m a sucker for suede and bows, and this bag has both. If you want a slouchy bag with a girly touch, this is such a great choice. It comes in seven colorways, so you can pick the one that works best for your wardrobe.