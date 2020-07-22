If you're a first-time shapewear shopper, there's one thing frequent buyers will tell you: comfortability is everything. During balmier summer months, that typically means electing pieces that are light, breathable, and able to match your shade, whether you're at your usual base or your absolute most sun-bronzed. That's why Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand just dropped an all-new line that does it all, and they're going fast. The SKIMS Power Mesh collection features six styles, from full-coverage catsuits to bare-everything thongs, all of which are meant to sculpt and smooth — and never flatten — your curves.

Launching on Jul. 22 at 12pm EST, the drop comes in extended sizing (XXS - 4XL), and it taps the viral mesh trend that's been circulating for seasons now. Each piece can be layered under a bold ensemble or worn as a standalone piece, depending on your preference. The line includes two full-body solutions — the Power Mesh Bodysuit and the Power Mesh Catsuit. The catsuit offers a stronger degree of full-body compression, blending entirely with your skin and remaining invisible underneath clothing, whereas the bodysuit is lighter in nature and smooths curves outwards from the core.

For those who prefer a more customizable garment, the Power Mesh Bandeau has straps that can be adjusted or removed, providing support for your strapless outfits as well. Similarly, the Power Mesh Halter Bralette's straps can be converted to offer solutions for open-backed pieces. The brand's adjustable waist trainer is now also offered in mesh through this collection, famed for its weightless, breathable fit. All in all, the full collection offers a truly "bespoke" experience to all, inviting each wearer to customize it around their desired look.

This collection, which follows the brand's Summer Mesh drop from earlier this summer, ranges in price from $34 to $98 and can be shopped in five different color-ways: Mable, Clay, Sienna, Jasper, and Onyx. To shop key styles from the new SKIMS collection, continue ahead:

