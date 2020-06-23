No one wears pajamas quite the same. Maybe you opt for old t-shirts, a fancier collection of polished PJ's, or even sleep in just your underwear, but the routine of putting them on pre-bedtime is a reminder that you can finally relax. But, if the sticky nights of summer have left you tossing and turning when it's time to fall asleep, consider the new SKIMS Summer Collection which is designed specifically for keeping cool and comfy. Launching Jun. 23, the capsule includes a mix of lightweight and breathable pieces of sleepwear that range from $22 to $118. Furthermore, the whole collection doubles as loungewear, making it ideal for daytime too, and hitting a few of the current moment's trends including bike shorts and minimalist tanks.

The latest launch from Kim Kardashian's clothing, intimates, and shapewear brand continues to evolve the celebrity's expansive range of product. The Summer Collection includes 10 separate pieces ranging from a henley sleep dress to briefs and tank tops. Each style comes in two color variations (onyx black and heather grey) in the brand's standard size range from XXS through 4X. While the lightweight tanks are more than ideal for hot evenings, if you're partial to sleeping with the AC cranked up, stay cozy with the $78 Sleep Robe, made of breathable jersey that's great for layering. You can also mix and match the collection's tops and bottoms, make it super easy to customize based on what you're most comfortable wearing.

Skims

And, little details, like the bottoms' self-tie strings at the waist — which are rendered to tuck inward, rather than out, so it doesn't get untied or feel uncomfy while your slumber — can ensure you're not waking up in the middle of the night twisting or tugging on your clothes.

Skims

Skims

If Skims' past best-selling collections are any indication, this trendy and affordable batch will go fast. Available now, get ready to meet your next summer-proof favorites.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.