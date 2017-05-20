The Zoe Report
This Summer Outfit Is Perfect If You Love Leggings

By Laura Lajiness
You want to keep things simple this time of year. Leggings provide an easy-to-style foundation for many an outfit, but when the weather turns warm, you'll need an alternative that won't leave you sweating. Right now, cropped pants with a slim fit on top — ranging from flowy wide-legs to frilled hems to satin — are a must try. Why? Like leggings, they are comfortable, take zero effort to throw on and provide endless styling options thanks to the fitted upper half.

However, this season’s range of silhouettes and details offer a bit more pizzazz than the sleek athletic style — think of cropped pants as the forward-thinking option that’s both versatile and lightweight in the heat. Your go-to leggings outfits can be adjusted to work with similar but more forgiving options. Worn with a T-shirt and sneakers, a button-down and slides, or the fashion-girl-approved dress-over-pants pairing, the look is cool, even to those hesitant to wear actual leggings. Below, find a handful of ways to try the ultimate summer alternative—never any harm in a little experimentation.

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Minimalist Capris

Embrace simply effortless summer style with a pair of white capris, a cropped black t-shirt, and statement jewelry.

The Crop
$40
X Karla
Rumi Pants
$375
Veronica Beard

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Statement Pajama Pants

For days when you want to be comfortable without going for the obvious, try a pair of funky silk pants that have a pajama-y feel while still skewing more formal.

The Deep End
$125
Ayr
Feather-Trimmed Printed Crepe de Chine Pants
$576.45
Prada

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Patent Pants

While patent pants may not be the coolest choice in warm weather, if you're headed somewhere with AC, you may want to consider a pair of fitted, slick pants. They're the athletic legging's edgy friend, and ideal paired with a short-sleeve camp shirt.

Printed Bowling Shirt
$398
Balmain
Nicole Pant
$75
I. Am. Gia

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Wide-Leg Crop Pant

The beauty of a wide-legged pant is that it allows for air flow as you walk your way around town. For a modern, preppy aesthetic try white pants with a colorful gingham top.

Peplum Top With Buttons
$84.95
Eloquii
Utility Pant
$298
Baacal

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Leather Bermudas

Even if you're not usually enthusiastic about shorts, a simple pair of leather Bermuda shorts feel polished and sophisticated. Style with a wedge or kitten heel and your favorite blouse.

Silk Camisole
$360
Tove
Amata Leather Paperbag Shorts
$549
RtA

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Tailored Palazzo Pants

When you want to look like business but feel casual, a wide pair of khaki trousers fits the bill. Keep the rest of your ensemble simple, and add a white button down that you can tuck or tie.

Cropped Pleated Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
$356
Monse
Alfie Shirt
$275.74
Anna Quan

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Utility Shorts

IF you want to embrace the sporty quality of leggings, try outdoorsy shorts as an alternative. They can work for activities where you'll work up a sweat, while still ultimately looking cool.

Aces Tank
$52
Joah Brown
Cargo Shorts
$933
Martine Rose

Summer Alternative To Leggings: Pedal Pusher

For a take that's as close to a classic black legging as they come, try a cropped black pant. The key here: material. Opt for a style that comes in a breathable fabric to keep you cool.

The Bridget Pant
$272
Khaite
Ribbed Skinny Cashmere Cardigan
$295
Vince

