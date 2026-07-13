Shopbop has long been a treasure trove of the industry’s buzziest up-and-coming labels, introducing them to the masses before they hit the mainstream. Naturally, the retailer has also been developing its own exclusive cool-girl brands behind the scenes. In February 2025, it launched Le Bop, a collection of everyday basics with a modern, French-inspired edge, followed by its sporty, retro-inspired brand State & Lake that September. On July 13, Shopbop added a third label to its roster: Madelynne. Decidedly more playful and whimsical than its predecessors, the new brand is a one-stop destination for summer dressing.

Priced from $118 to $248, Madelynne debuted with 23 feminine silhouettes, spanning maxi dresses, peplum tops, matching sets, midi skirts, and more. Punchy prints are core to the in-house brand, with patterns ranging from florals and grid motifs to polka dots and even a summery radish print.

According to Kate Ciepluch, Shopbop’s head of design for private label, creating pieces for both everyday dressing and life’s most memorable occasions was central to the design process. “With Madelynne, we set out to create a collection defined by optimism, ease, and a sense of escape,” she tells TZR. “Inspired by wanderlust and a romantic point of view, the collection pairs fluid silhouettes with thoughtful details and versatile matching sets designed to move effortlessly across settings and destinations,” Ciepluch adds.

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As Shopbop continues to expand its roster of exclusive brands, Ciepluch says Madelynne underscores the retailer’s commitment to launching distinctive collections that align with how its customer wants to dress today.

Madelynne is available exclusively at Shopbop and on The Shop by Shopbop on Amazon. No matter what’s on your summer agenda, the brand’s romantic dresses, matching sets, and playful prints are primed for the season. On that note, shop a selection of TZR’s favorite looks from the new label below.