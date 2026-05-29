Romance and florals. You need them both.

Growing up, I would always tag along with my mother and aunt while they spent hours at the local department store perusing the racks and trying on clothes. As I sat in the dressing room, bored to tears, I vowed that one day, when I was all grown up, I would be the fastest shopper in the world. And thus began my journey as a fashion market director. In this profession, I literally edit looks on the fly, making for a trend-spotting eye that’s razor-sharp. With access to endless collections of ready-to-wear, accessories, and jewelry, said well-trained eye has turned me into quite the treasure hunter, which is what I often call myself when people ask me what I do for a living.

It’s easy to fall in love in my line of work (and by that, I mean the “Hello, lover” Carrie Bradshaw-to-shoe type of love). I absolutely surrender to the sight of beautiful things, especially jewelry. Diamonds. Precious metals. Forever pieces. In fact, my latest fashion notes come from a recent visit to Roberto Coin’s newly opened Miami boutique, where the Venice-based jewelry brand showcased an array of jaw-dropping jewels. Naturally, I tried on everything that sparked my fancy. Here are my favorite pieces from the brand’s most popular collections.

Love in Verona

Roberto Coin

Verona. Romeo and Juliet did their thing there. The “Love in Verona” collection is subtle and delicate — quite the opposite of the ill-fated teen love affair. And like the city itself, the pieces have wisps of romance. The four-petal diamond flower is a running theme in this collection, and trust me, you’ll be yearning. I love the lariat necklace, the ultimate complement to your décollatage. The diamond and white gold collar necklace is the pièce de résistance in this buffet of beautiful jewelry — one might assume this is solely for evening wear, but I say wear it in the daytime, with a white T-shirt and jeans. Of course, you’ll need the matching bracelet to go with it, which is where the bangle comes in. They go together more harmoniously than the Houses of Montague and Capulet.

Tiaré

Roberto Coin

The tiaré, the official flower of Tahiti, has many important roles when it comes to botanical mysticism. It can symbolize purity and hospitality. For women, it’s an indication of marital status when worn (left ear = taken, right ear = single). The flower may also occasionally ward off evil spirits (yes, please, I’ll take it). With the “Tiaré” collection, you’ll understand why the flower was once favored by the royals. The vibrant pink rubellite and mother-of-pearl pieces are rich and exquisite. As a fan of the primarily neutral wardrobe, I would consider tiptoeing into color with the collar necklace, and I fully encourage you to do so as well. And don’t be afraid to go bold. Wearing the necklace, earrings, rings, and bracelet as a set feels luxe and daring. This also begs the question: Does wearing a whole set mean evil spirits are gone for good? One should hope.

Jasmine

Roberto Coin

A touch of whimsy never hurts. The brand’s “Jasmine” collection is lighthearted and consists of pieces I would personally gift to my friends and family. Sweetly optimistic and universally flattering, there’s nothing not to love. The gold pendant necklace is flirty without being too cutesy. The diamond ring looks like it was perfectly plucked from this season’s fashion garden. The bangle bookended by two gold flowers is so fun. A garden party indeed.