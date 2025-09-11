When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, TZR editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Like so many other fashion girls around the world, TZR’s staff are big fans of RIXO London. Since 2015, the brand has championed easy, breezy effortless style, via its “throw-on-and-go” dresses (which feature hand-painted prints and traditionally feminine silhouettes), and we are happy to admit that we have drunk the Kool-Aid like everyone else. So, when the brand announced the release of its new Fall 2025 Collection, titled The Butterfly Effect, we were eager to get our hands on a few pieces.

If you are finding it challenging to transition from carefree summer vibes to cozier fall ones (this everlasting heat is truly a thing), RIXO’s latest installment will definitely help you turn the page. In addition to its chic and robust dress offerings, set in fall-forward color palettes and prints, the new collection also includes versatile ready-to-wear separates like midi skirts, silk blouses, graphic tees, and embroidered outerwear.

“This season, we’re excited for RIXO to branch further into new categories and expand beyond being known for dresses,” said Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO creative director and co-founder. “We’ve really invested in strong outerwear, standout knitwear, and accessories designed to carry you from day to night throughout the winter months and beyond. It’s a natural expansion for us and we’ve really focused on pieces that still have that RIXO spirit, but that work for every day, not just the big moments.”

Ahead, four TZR editors tested out pieces from the new collection. Check out how we wore our selects and ushered in fall in style.

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

Erin Lukas

"Rixo has been one of my go-to brands for dresses for years because the styles are elegant yet whimsical, and somehow work across an array of occasions. (It's rare for a frock to be suitable for both a casual brunch date and a wedding shower.) To put it plainly, you never have to justify cost per wear before adding one of the British label's pieces to your cart. Case in point: the Kristen Midi Dress. Initially, the navy and white polka dot print caught my eye as a means to take the print of the summer into fall, but the lightweight fabric, long sleeves, and tiered skirt makes it ideal for the season's temperamental weather. On a jam-packed work day, it'll take me from crisp morning commute to balmy mid-afternoon coffee meetings to chilly evening dinner plans. With fall in mind, I paired it with knee-high boots, the bucket bag I carry on office days, and a silver belt and cuff for added vintage flair."

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Noelia Rojas - West

“Leopard has easily become a neutral for me, casual in color, yet with just the right push toward maximalism. I can’t get enough, which is why I opted for the “Amari dress in Mila Leopard Brown”. RIXO has created such an incredible collection of dresses in this silhouette, each available in an assortment of patterns and colors so everyone can choose their own favorite version of ‘neutral.’

The fit is absolutely stunning. However, if you do have a larger bust (I’m a 34C and got the dress in a size 2 for reference) you may want to consider sizing up. The soft, silky material drapes beautifully over curves, and the black lace trim adds a whimsical touch. It feels incredibly lightweight, making it the perfect piece for a hot summer day.

I wore this darling dress for a stroll on the Upper East Side, stopped by the Metropolitan Museum, and grabbed a bite at a chic cafe with a friend. I styled it with my favorite vintage Coach bag, a pair of flip-flop kitten heels, and added a bold Jenny Bird bangle to finish it off.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

"I could wax poetic about RIXO's chic collection of dresses; I always turn to the label's breezy, print-perfect frocks for special occasions, from weddings to work events. And much to my delight, I recently discovered that its knitwear is just as amazing. This polka dot cardigan is the second RIXO sweater I've tried — I actually own the same silhouette in a colorful pink, red, and tan striped style, which I brought on a trip to Monaco earlier this summer. Its dotted cardi was a go-to during Labor Day weekend in Montauk, where the weather got quite chilly in the evening. Crafted from a wool-blend, the knit kept me nice and cozy (and more importantly, didn't irritate my skin). I made the cardigan the pièce de résistance of my casual night-out look, opting for denim capris and mesh ballet flats. I have a sneaking suspicion I'll reach for this polka dot look on repeat this fall and winter."

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“I love a two-fer, so I was delighted to discover that this printed knit jacket actually doubles as a dress. For daytime meetings affairs, I’ve been throwing it over a blouse, relaxed denim, and pointed flats to keep things chic yet low-key. That said, for a recent formal dinner I utilized the piece’s accompanying belt and wore the jacket as a dress over textured boots. My favorite aspect of the jacket is its ‘70s-coded abstract print, which evokes a more polished bohemian vibe. Another bonus is the thicker Jacquard-knit texture, which allows for some comfy stretch, which is essential in the cooler months ahead. I predict this multi-tasker will be working double time.”