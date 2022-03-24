As wedding season kicks back up, many brides-to-be will finally get the chance to celebrate their postponed or downsized nuptials. Whether you’re planning on walking down the aisle or attending a ceremony as the guest (or both!), make sure to turn your attention to Reformation’s new March 2022 bridal collection. The fresh drop is already available to shop — and it’s filled with splurge-worthy gems that you’ll want to wear (and rewear).

For spring 2022, the celeb-approved retailer is offering an array of dreamy dresses, practical heeled shoes, and accessories for brides and wedding guests. For brides who veer towards tradition, scoop up the romantic Chania dress with sheer lace detailing on the bodice. If unconventionality is your speciality, take a look at the short and sweet Corinth dress or the Kinsale bridal pantsuit. As for wedding guests, you can choose from a variety of monochromatic maxis, sweet floral dresses, and coordinated separates. The flower motif Kastoria dress with removable straps offers a shoulder-baring moment while the floral Frankie dress provides a more figure-hugging fit.

(+) (+) Reformation INFO 1/2

Price-wise, you can expect to spend anywhere from $78 for a bridal shrug to $648 for a silk maxi dress from the March 2022 bridal drop. Aligning with Reformation’s sustainability ethos, most pieces in this new wedding edit are made from natural fabrics like silk or linen and created with minimal environmental impact. If you’re ready to shop Reformation’s covetable styles, peruse the TZR-approved picks ahead. For those who want to see the full range, head over to thereformation.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.