It seems these days, everyone is on a quest to tap into their inner child. Perhaps it’s the volatile political climate, unpredictable economy, or maybe just the need to go back to a simpler, more carefree time. Whatever the reason, nostalgia is hitting the zeitgeist hard, particularly in the fashion realm. In recent years, all manner of brands and legacy design houses have leaned into the thrill of the throwback. There have been epic archive revivals à la Juicy Couture velour tracksuits and Prada’s Re-nylon and Saffiano bags. There’s also been exclusive collections between high-end labels and childhood franchises, like Balmain’s colorful collab with Barbie and Gentle Monster’s partnership with Bratz. The latest cool-girl label to take a trip down memory lane? RE/DONE, which just released its new capsule collection with Disney.

To be clear, this isn’t the first time the sustainable fashion brand has partnered with the over-century-old company. The new five-piece capsule marks the third installment that marries RE/DONE’s vintage-inspired aesthetic and Disney’s playful and instantly recognizable motifs. While past offerings have featured cult film characters like Bambi and Pinocchio, this time around, the duo solely focused on Disney hero Mickey Mouse.

The new pieces tap into the historical cartoon’s impact, from the Lace Strap Tank featuring the original Mouseketeer logo from the ‘50s to The Classic Crewneck splashed with an archival Mickey sketch. Yes, the new items will take you back to childhood, but make no mistake, these pieces are all grown-up ... and super chic. To prove it, The Zoe Report editors took three of the five items from RE/DONE's latest Disney collection for a spin. See how they wore them while out and about.

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Eman Naseer

“Nothing beats a worn-in, vintage-feeling tank, especially during the warmer months when you just want to throw on something easy that still has personality. That’s why I opted for the Lace Strap Mouseketeers Tank. The purposeful fading and nostalgic graphic make it feel like a gem you'd stumble across in a thrift store. To subtly lean into those classic Mickey Mouse vibes, I paired it with a red vintage DKNY frayed denim skirt that perfectly complements the top's lived-in feel. I completed the look with black clogs and some layered necklaces for an effortless, casual summer outfit.”

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Noelia Rojas-West

“RE/DONE has collaborated with Disney to create the sweetest collection starring Mickey Mouse. I styled the most darling crewneck — featuring silver studs outlining the icon — with a mini skirt and, naturally, a pair of pumps. I’ve fully entered my sporty-chic era, so this felt like the perfect opportunity to add a piece that fits seamlessly into my wardrobe. And I have to mention: It might be one of the softest crewnecks I own.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“I’m always here for a vintage moment, so when I caught a glimpse of this retro-inspired tee, I knew I needed to double down on the vintage vibes. For a day of running errands and coffee dates with colleagues, I paired the Mickey top with cropped gingham trousers from Sézane, jelly sandals from Dolce Vita, a patent black shoulder bag from By Far, and oval sunnies from Apercu Eyewear. The look is at once unserious and elevated, not to mention perfect for laid-back LA summer days. This tee will be a constant in my wardrobe for the coming months for sure.”