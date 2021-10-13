The Curateur's Latest Box Allows You To Channel Fashion Legend Iris Apfel

Not many in the fashion world can boast a career as influential and, well, colorful as that of Iris Apfel. At 100 years old, the business woman and interior designer has quite a legacy that includes an exhibition at the MET, a documentary film, and even a Barbie doll. And now, there’s a box. Yes, in honor of Apfel’s milestone birthday Rachel Zoe’s Curateur created the Icon Box in collaboration with the fashion legend herself, complete with all the fall essentials needed to channel your inner Iris.

“Our collaboration with Iris was created in honor of her recent 100th birthday, and it’s our way of celebrating all she’s offered the fashion industry,” says the Curateur team in a September Instagram post. The collection aims to channel the icon’s history and “more-is-more approach” to accessorizing and style.

So what fall essentials would two fashion juggernauts like Rachel Zoe and Iris Apfel select together, you ask? Well, for starters, there’s a bright classic red matte lipstick to help you get the scarlet pout Apfel never leaves home without. She’s also known for her fabulous costume jewelry — but, for a more timeless touch, the box includes a luxe, gold link necklace by Eddie Borgo for some versatile styling this season.

And with holiday parties coming into focus, the Curateur team made sure to throw in some festive gold drink charms by Tanqueray (featuring fun engravings of cocktail glasses and phrasing like “Sip In Style”), which work nicely with stemmed glassware. And, with cold winter temps threatening to do a number on your skin, you’ve got the Chantecaille Detox Clay Mask to help keep your skin balanced and nourished throughout the fall months. Iris would want it no other way.

If this luxe selection sounds pricey, you’d be right — the total retail value is about $454. However, Curateur members get the goodies for a cool $49.99 (with following seasons’ curations renewing at $99.99). And, if you’re seeking other seasonal essentials outside of the Icon Box, you’re in luck. Curateur’s core fall Curation box also includes some upgrades to get you through the rest of the year without a hitch. There’s a sleek on-trend poncho by ParrishLA for layering, hydrating serum by NUORI, and yummy rose-scented candle from Naeem Khan that’s perfect for creating the ideal entertaining ambiance. Oh, and for extra customization, you have the option to choose between two classic gold bracelets and two beauty upgrades, which include Fekkai body oil and khôl eyeliner by Jillian Dempsey.

As stated above, quarterly memberships for Curateur curations are $99.99. Shop the latest boxes ahead, and cheers to the most stylish season yet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.