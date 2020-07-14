Miuccia Prada has no doubt created a legacy of legendary designs during her time as the sole creative director of Prada. However, with the addition of Raf Simons as the luxury fashion house’s co-creative director on the horizon, it’s clear that the Italian designer has her arms wide open for collaboration and new perspectives. But before Simons joins her at the helm of the brand, Prada sets the tone for the label’s next chapter with the Prada's Spring/Summer 2021 Multiple Views collection — which was presented in a collection of films created by different artists.

Prada tapped five creatives — Terence Nance, Joanna Piotrowska, Martine Sims, Juergen Teller, and Willy Vanderperre — to interpret different parts of its latest collection through a series of short films. The luxury brand embraces the reality of its digital presentation, showcasing how community and coming together take on a new form to create a virtual conversation filled with different vantage points, ideas, and opinions.

Though Prada’s presentation offers a complex combination of works from its range of artists, the clothes each film features are pared down and straightforward — a reaction to the complicated climate of the current world.

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada

Prada’s collection celebrates the power of understated staples. “A radicalism is found in purity — simplicity with a complexity, yet an antidote to useless complication in precision and directness,” the fashion house shared in a press release. And with the streamlined appeal of each design, the collection invites its wearers to interpret its styles in any way they’d like.

Pieces in the collection carry a timeless utilitarian quality with classic silhouettes seen in its structured suiting and couture-inspired dresses. Prada emphasizes the collection’s timelessness with a color palette of neutral hues like black, camel, white, and blush. But to give it a quintessential spring touch, the label also uses two romantic floral prints and lace in a small handful of its pieces.

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada

Prada juxtaposes the elegant designs of its collection with a variety of preppy sportswear to bring “a sense of lightness not only of physicality but of emotion.” These pieces — which include more modern styles like nylon windbreakers and track pants, knit polo shirts, and mesh tennis skirts — round out the collection with an energetic tone of enjoyment and fun.

In an era when the world — and more specifically, the fashion industry — feels complicated and tumultuous, Prada’s collection of simple pieces is where many will find their reprieve.