Thanks to the shifting temperatures and impending holiday season, there are limitless opportunities to wear cute and cozy outfits this November 2022. But if you’re still dusting off your collection of coats and knits, you might also be in need of a styling inspiration refresh. Perhaps you live somewhere with a more moderate climate, and bulky outerwear isn’t at top of mind — that doesn’t mean a strategically layered turtleneck or seasonal prints are out of the question. And if you’re situated somewhere with inclement weather? It’s time to pull out the chunky sweaters and luxe boots.

This fall, you’re sure to see the usual styles that come around year after year — plaid, velvet, over-the-knee boots, and so on. But there are also some new trends this season as well, like cargo pants (a continuation from summer), western boots, and mesh party skirts (here’s looking at you, Prada). In short, you have plenty of sartorial options month ahead, and the 30 outfits TZR has compiled here — which are all easy to recreate and well-suited for the season — are a great place to start. And if you notice a gap in your closet, shop any of the picks to complete the look.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Plaid Pants

In search of a versatile investment for the season? Make it plaid pants. Wear them to work with a button down and blazer, style them with a turtleneck for Thanksgiving dinner, or even pair the patterned trousers with a silk camisole and heels for a festive holiday party.

Ribbed-Knit Top

With cold weather comes the necessity for layering. One essential piece is a ribbed-knit top with long sleeves — it tucks underneath coats and jackets with ease, and once the top layers are peeled off, it looks instantly polished with whatever skirt or slack you’ve paired it with.

Ballet Flats

A perennial favorite that seemingly never goes out of fashion, ballet flats have once again chassé-d their way to the forefront, with covetable styles coming from luxury designers like Miu Miu and beloved boutique labels like Sandy Liang and Loeffler Randall.

Lace Layer

Autumn is all about the chunky knits and luxe outerwear, but what happens when you get inside and the heat is blasting? Enter the lace layer. A go-to for holiday parties and weekend gatherings alike, wear it with a black bralette for an alluring look.

Big & Bold Earrings

Sweaters, scarves, and coats can snag delicate jewelry pieces. So skip the tiny studs for now and reach for a pair of bold earrings that will punctuate your autumn layers in spades.

After-Hours Skirt

It's hard to resist the siren call of Prada, especially when a party skirt is involved. If you can swing the splurge, know that that the brand’s take on the sheer lace skirt is something you’ll wear for several seasons. And for a more budget-friendly option, stick to a silk slip skirt with lace trimming for a similar effect.

Chunky Knit

It’s impossible to overstate the value of a chunky knit for fall and winter — it’s cozy, pairs well with everything, and always looks luxe. Wear yours with a pair of slouchy jeans for the weekend or dress it up with a slip skirt and slingback heels for date night.

Column Skirt

While bare legs are temporarily a thing of the past, you can still wear a skirt sans tights if you go for a long hemline. The column skirt feels fresh for fall, and looks especially novel when worn with separates like a cropped moto jacket, white tee, and sneakers (as referenced above).

All-Weather Outerwear

Autumn can be cute with its falling leaves and cozy drinks, but on the flip side, the weather can be temperamental, with wind and rain happening rather often. Combat the elements with an iconic jacket you can toss over anything and feel instantly effortless in.

Dressed-Up Denim

While there’s always room for classic blue jeans, rethink your approach to denim this season and reach for sophisticated silhouettes crafted in the iconic fabric. Whether it’s a dress or a non-stretch denim top paired with jeans, there’s a lot of ideas to play with.

Cargo Pants

You know the drill by now — cargo pants are decidedly back. If you haven’t bought a pair yet, it’s not too late. Style yours with a graphic tee and a trench coat layered on top.

Tall Boots

Take a break from your classic Chelsea boots for a moment and try an over-the-knee pair for a high-impact outfit. You can wear head-to-toe black for a sleek look, or wear them with a textured skirt and chunky knit — there are many directions these boots can go.

Leather Pants

The easiest way to give your outfit a quick boost is by incorporating more texture. Enter, leather pants. Whether they’re real or faux, it’s a sleek way to bring your look to life, and for autumn, they look especially chic styled with a crisp button-down and oversized knit.

Suede Outerwear

Give your wardrobe a hint of ‘70s-inspired flare with a suede jacket or trench coat for the colder months ahead. Its slimmer silhouette and luxe texture pairs well with everyday staples plus special occasion wears, too.

Brightly Hued Sweater

Yes, autumn’s burnt palette of deep reds, oranges, and browns can be lovely but why not contrast that cozy array of colors with a zippy hue? Lean in hard with a neon sweater or go for something subtler, like a bright pop of pink or yellow.

Fancy Fringe

There’s something extra enticing about a piece of clothing that has movement and fluidity. For fall, go with fringe. Whether it’s situated on the arm of a blazer or on a LBD, this embellishment will add just the right dose of fun.

Cold-Weather Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits might thrive in warmer months of the year, but those designed with longer sleeves and in fabrics like corduroy make the silhouette a staple for autumn. Layer a turtleneck underneath and pair with Mary Jane flats for an easy, put-together look.

Folk Patterns

Fair Isle, argyle, and beyond — autumn calls for folksy prints that feel equal parts cozy and nostalgic. Try one on a sweater vest layered with a crisp shirt layered underneath.

Wool Mini

Weather permitting, a mini skirt made in a sturdy wool is perfect for translating the silhouette to autumn. Wear yours with collegiate separates like a button-down shirt and cardigan, and if needed, add in a pair of opaque tights.

Versatile Dress

Somewhere between the laidback house muumuu and a formal gown sits the versatile-but-polished dress. Often crafted in classic materials but in interesting silhouettes, this kind of wear-everywhere-and-with-anything kind of piece should be hanging in your closet.

Long Black Coat

There’s simply no beating a classic black coat, especially when it’s designed in a long, draped silhouette and with a waist tie. Wear over your evening wear or with a simple sweater and jeans — it goes with everything!

Something Fuzzy

’Tis the season for snuggly fabric. Whether it’s on a cozy coat or a shearling handbag, there’s myriad of ways to incorporate this cheery texture into your wardrobe for the colder months of the year.

Tissue Turtleneck

It’s no secret that surviving fall and winter is all about layering, so begin with something like a tissue-thin turtleneck that will keep your neck warm without adding unnecessary bulk.

Billowy Blouse

Not just a summertime staple, the peasant blouse with its billowing sleeves is also lovely in autumn. Wear yours with a pair of overalls à la Alexa Chung, or wear it tucked into a denim midi skirt with tall boots.

Versatile Belt

A classic black belt may not be as exciting as a holiday party dress, but it’s the kind of accessory you return to week after week, making it a worthy investment. If your closet is lacking this timeless piece, make haste.

Crafty Vest

Embroidered, patchwork, or something in between, an artisanal vest is a fitting addition for a cozy, autumnal wardrobe. Wear yours layered over a slim sweater or button-down shirt.

Nostalgic Eyewear

Polish off your outfits with a pair of retro sunglasses this season. Look for nostalgic frames, like aviator or square shapes, finished with baby blue- or amber-tinted lenses.

Knit Dress

Not into pants? Not a problem. Now that the weather has cooled down, reach for a long-sleeve dress crafted in cozy knit and accessorize with a pair of lug-sole boots or sneakers.

Exaggerated Collar

Make your layers pop by investing in a button-down shirt with an exaggerated collar. Go for a disco collar with its sharply pointed tips, or you can wear something softer and rounded. (Hint: It looks especially fantastic layered on top of a blazer).

Western Boots

The secret to pulling off cowboy boots is pairing them with separates that aren’t Western inspired as well. For example, wear yours with a polished blazer dress, as seen above.