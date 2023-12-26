Fact: Owning too many jeans is a scientific impossibility... well, kind of. Because while, sure, denim isn’t going to be added to the periodic table anytime soon, there will always be a new wash, silhouette, or special treatment worth giving a try (cargo pocket cuts and ‘80s acid wash, anyone?). But tracking down your new favorite blues can be harder than learning organic chemistry; there’s just such a vast array of options out there to sift through. Not to mention, while the classic labels and timeless fits are always worth revisiting, you’re going to want a few pairs that feel totally different from what everyone else has. And the best way to set your picks apart? By sourcing them from new and emerging brands.

To give you a head start, we dug into the buzziest IYKYK debuts to catapult on the scene these past few years. From influencer Paige Lorenze’s coastal cowgirl(ish) line Dairy Boy to Daily Blue — a Cali-cool collection by the denim godfather himself, Adriano Goldschmied — there’s something for just about everyone. Or, you know, for just about anyone who knows where to look.

Below, check out five up-and-coming labels worth putting on your radar right now.

Nicknamed “the godfather of denim,” Adriano Goldschmied, co-founder of Diesel, AG Jeans, and Agolde (among others) knows a thing or two about designing a good pair of jeans. Earlier this year, Goldschmied resurrected Daily Blue, a circular denim line that emphasizes high-quality materials and sustainability. Based in L.A., Daily Blue offers everything an established denim brand should: timeless outerwear, understated silhouettes, and premium textiles constructed out of organic cotton and “post-consumer recycled materials,” per the brand’s website. Key pieces of the line include a French-inspired chore jacket and the “Nidra” jeans, which feature subtle and effective detailing at the hip.

Y2K girlies: rejoice. Influencer and creative director, Anna Winck has reconsidered throwback styles that are unapologetically flirty for her line, Cannari-Concept. Part of the ultra-cool, Copenhagen-based Birger Christensen Collective, which fosters budding talent, Cannari-Concept offers sustainably minded, luxe separates that range from ethically sourced and upcycled denim to kitschy baby doll tees and hip-hugging pants. Shrunken crisp jackets in muted spearmint feel fresh with oblong collar details. Meanwhile, a denim cinched-waist long coat exudes Ann Demeulemeester mid-aughts vibes, but at a fraction of the cost.

Influencer brands and fashion collabs are nearly a dime a dozen these days. But with Paige Lorenze at the helm, Dairy Boy is less a gimmick and more an intentional lifestyle brand. The line is tightly edited; it currently only offers a single pair of jeans (though, we highly rec you also check out their home section). What makes this option stand out in the sea of similar attempts is the brand’s inclusive take on fit (unisex! sizing!). The size options range from 23-40, making the gender-neutral cut literally a pair of pants you can share with your partner, best friend, sister, anyone, no questions asked.

The inaugural pair serves as a signal for what’s to come, too. “Dairy Boy Denim marks the beginning of our company’s journey and mission to educate and share our love for quality denim continually while also incorporating what we love most about older cuts and washes in our own way,” says the brand’s website. With its light wash and relaxed silhouette, these duds certainly make the case for moving upstate, opening a bed and breakfast, and slowing the heck down, all in a comfy pair of jeans.

Shake up the status quo with NotSoNormal, an L.A.-based ready-to-wear line that’s comprised of eco-friendly materials and upcycled, reprocessed denim. Founded by the original designer of streetwear line The Great China Wall, Alfredo Settimio has turned his sights onto highlighter-toned denim pants and jackets, among other separates. Featuring women’s jeans in low-rise, straight- and wide-leg fits, these pieces are screaming to shake up a monochromatic wardrobe. Getting dressed should be fun — NotSoNormal serves as a reminder of that.

Three words: Custom. Vintage. Denim. If that doesn’t make your little fashion heart flutter, we don’t know what will. Based in L.A. (but with virtual fittings available), Lenny is the brainchild of Lindsey Davidson, who spotted an opportunity to create ready-to-wear capsule collections of upcycled vintage denim. The selection swings from super slouchy to spruced-up mom jeans available in a variety of washes. You can also peruse a small collection of denim skirts and shorts — the Bermudas are begging to be worn with a flouncy blouse come springtime.

And for shoppers who are really searching for something unique, you’ve come to the right place. Lenny offers the holy grail, otherwise known as custom denim. Pick from a variety of popular silhouettes, washes, and rises, insert your measurements, select any embroidery (this is a must, we say) and its placement, and, within a month or so, you should have your self-styled pieces in hand.

Keeping sustainability at the core of the brand, Lenny hopes to solve a woman’s quest to find the perfect-fitting jean, and reduce unnecessary waste while they’re at it. Fashion for good? Yes, please.