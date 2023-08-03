I have fond memories from my childhood of clipping wildflowers in the meadow near my house and scrutinizing every crevice on the underside of mushrooms that grew in my backyard. Perhaps it’s the way mushrooms make me feel like I’m connecting with my inner child, but lately, I’ve felt unusually drawn to mycelial imagery — particularly by way of jewelry.

It seems I’m not the only one gravitating toward fungi-inspired accents, either. Justin and Hailey Bieber have been seen donning the same shroom necklace, and Dua Lipa is frequently photographed in a mushroom beaded collar by Ian Charms.

In the fashion sphere, Marni has also taken to the earthy trend by adorning hammered brass hoops with anthropomorphic mushroom charms. Dauphinette took the aesthetic more literally, fixing a real, resin-dipped slice of mushroom to a gold ring. And Grecian fine jewelry designer, Ileana Makri sells rosary-esque beaded necklaces decorated with a central mushroom pendant under a diffusion line of her namesake brand.

“Mushrooms encompass the meaning of life,” notes Makri. According to her, the small but mighty fungus — which, fun fact, grows in about 14,000 different species — has the capacity to “heal, sustain, and contribute to the regeneration of life on earth.” The designer has found their beauty, cultural symbolism, and significance in the religious and spiritual realms vastly inspiring in her work. “In this small organism you find the immensely complicated process of reproducing life itself, in the simplest way,” she says.

This, of course, is not the first time mushroom jewelry has had a moment in the trend cycle. It had more of a youthful association in the late ‘90s and early aughts (think: rhinestone-encrusted pendant necklaces from Claire’s Accessories), but today’s resurgence features more elevated and refined iterations — think luxe materials and elegant shapes — and are the perfect excuse to revisit the look as a grown-up.

From playful enamel pieces to diamond-encrusted options, the latest selection of shroom jewelry comes in all forms. Ahead are 12 chic styles to bring nature’s grounding energy with you, wherever you go.