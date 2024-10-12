There comes a point every summer — usually around mid July — where I find myself completely over sweating through my clothes and longing for the crisp breezy days of fall. Fast forward to mid October and it’s finally cool enough in New York to wear a light jacket or team a cardigan with a soft T-shirt. Theoretically I should be looking forward to getting dressed and this should be my season to sartorially shine. However, I now find myself overwhelmed by putting together autumnal outfits. Ensuring the colors and silhouettes of all of the necessary extra layers jive together feels like so much extra work in the morning or ahead of a night out. Thankfully, choosing a pair of mules as my shoes allows me to cut a corner or two.

The easy, versatile footwear are essentially effortless to put on. You just slide in your foot and go — no socks required, that is unless you want to wear them. What’s more, there are so many styles of mules to choose from, whether you’re in the market for a comfortable kitten heel to wear out to dinner or fall events or you need a flat that will get you through a day of running errands.

Ahead, I’ve searched the internet high and low for the best mules to complete all of your outfits during this transitional weather season.

Staud Wally Mule $395 See On Staud The easiest way to participate in the current leopard print resurgence? A pair of mules. They’ll add visual interest to neutral fall ‘fits, whether they lean casual or are for going out.

Madewell The April Ballet Flat Mule $110 $100 See On Madewell A whole new meaning to twinkle toes. I love the idea of wearing these darling metallic slip-on flats with a pair of slouchy crew socks. Who said balletcore has peaked?

Prada Satin Mules $1,120 See On Prada Square-toe shoes are having a moment, and what better way to dip your toes into the trend (quite literally) than a pair of the internet-famous Prada mules? The kitten heel adds a little lift without sacrificing comfort while the chocolate brown satin screams fall.

Loewe Campo Mary Jane Mule in Calfskin $1,200 See On Loewe Mary Janes-meets-mules? I’m sold. I’ve embarrassingly spent more time than I’d like to admit struggling with shoe buckles. Plus, the emerald green colorway is incredibly sleek.

Jenni Kayne Lug Sole Mule $395 See On Bloomingdale's My fall vision board includes weekends at cozy cabins in upstate New York. I don’t know anyone with property up there, but if I did, I’d be teaming my cozy sweaters with these Jenni Kayne lug-sole mules. That said, they make for practical footwear for running weekend errands in Brooklyn.

Reformation Kalinka Heeled Mule $278 See On Reformation Take the mesh shoe trend into fall with a pair of lipstick-red mules. The optimal heel height won’t leave you with throbbing feet at the end of the night.

Gucci Women's Princetown Slipper $950 See On Gucci For those days when you want to wear an elevated outfit while putting in minimal effort, the mule version of Gucci’s beloved horsebit loafers are your best bet.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 See On Tory Burch It seems like virtually every fashionable person on the internet has fallen for Tory Burch’s unique pierced mules. And for good reason – they’re a statement piece yet simultaneously practical. This plum hue feels especially autumnal.

Khaite Otto Studded Leather Slippers $1,250 See On Farfetch The allover silver studs add edge to an otherwise classic silhouette. Slipping these on instantly turns your favorite jeans and sweater into a statement-making look.