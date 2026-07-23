It’s a new dawn at Mugler. The label has just unveiled its first handbag collection from newly-appointed Creative Director Miguel Castro Freitas, and it’s just as sharp and sleek as his runway designs. Inspired by the late Thierry Mugler’s longtime fascination with the human body, Freitas has introduced two bag lines — the Aurora and the Lua. The range, which retails from $1,850 to $3,100, also comes with a bold campaign to match.

The minimalist Aurora bag is bound to be a hit with its smooth exterior, angular shoulder strap, and rounded sides. If it looks familiar, there’s a reason for that. A similar archival bag was originally photographed by Helmut Newton for Mugler’s Spring 2002 collection, making the Aurora a distinct continuance of the brand’s rich history. The style — which comes in versatile hues of black, taupe, and snake-embossed leather — also holds a personal meaning for Castro Freitas, as it’s named after his mother. His second piece, the Lua shoulder bag, features a half-moon shape that creates a geometric statement. The range is complete with the Lua’s big sister, the structural Lua City satchel. Each design is united by its gold monolith metal hardware, a clasp specially crafted by Castro Freitas.

(+) Chris Lensz/Courtesy of Mugler (+) Chris Lensz/Courtesy of Mugler INFO 1/2

For his Mugler bag debut, Castro Freitas looked to female bodybuilder Tatiana Horslaville to model his new designs in a black-and-white campaign photographed by Chris Lensz. In the shoot, Horslaville — who poses naked alongside Mugler’s handbags and heels — adjusts her arms while grasping the handles of the Aurora’s various colorways. Another image finds her clutching the Lua City in both hands, inspired by 19th-century sculpture studies and portrait photos. In tandem with Mugler’s brand, it’s both powerfully elegant while challenging conventional femininity.

Chris Lensz/Courtesy of Mugler

“For me, handbags are our most intimate objects,” Castro Freitas said in a press release. “They become an extension of one’s body and carry memory with time. With Aurora and Lua, I wanted to create pieces that honour Mugler’s extraordinary heritage while introducing my expression for leather goods that is both sculptural and deeply sensual.”

Much like his first two Mugler runways, Castro Freitas’ venture into handbags marks a refined new chapter for the house that continues its powerful design ethos. Each style’s clean shapes and sculptural details nod to the brand’s signature sensuality, while remaining polished and undeniably modern. They’re certainly just the tip of the iceberg for the label’s new accessories offering, which will also release croc-embossed versions of the Aurora and Lua soon — including a brown hue that’s perfect for fall. Plus, with Mugler’s Spring 2027 fashion show around the corner, Castro Freitas has plenty of strong designs in his arsenal for us to look forward to.

Below, check out Castro Freitas’ first handbags for Mugler, which you can find now on Mugler.com and at select retailers.