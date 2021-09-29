Over the past few weeks, it’s likely that every time you check out what’s happening on social media, the fashion crowd has headed to a new city to view the upcoming collections (they do say time flies when you’re having fun, after all). And if you can believe it, editors, influencers, and buyers have already packed their bags and left Milan to attend the shows in Paris. But, before you move onto the next schedule, too — you’ll want to take a look back at the best outfits that were pictured on attendees in Italy. More specifically, you can begin to shop the chicest Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style pieces now — before everyone else does.

Even if you don’t live in Italy, that doesn’t mean you can’t brush up on some styling techniques adopted by the fashionable residents and visitors. From cool layering ideas to funky print mixing, these women have a lot of tips to share. On top of their impeccable styling, the fashion set displayed a slew of trendy must-buys from the brands of the shows they attended including Prada, MSGM, Etro, and Philosophy. In other words, start clearing some space in your closet, stat.

Ahead, find the pieces that are available to shop from the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style. Whatever you choose, your fall wardrobe will thank you.

Shop The MFW Spring/Summer 2022 Street Style

Elizabeth von der Goltz, MatchesFashion’s CCO, opted for a sleek lace slip dress from Jil Sander underneath a polished blazer. She added a casual touch to the outfit with a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

Paola and Pamela Ameyibor went for a cool twinning moment in MSGM’s vibrant floral set and checkered handbag.

Linda Tol stood out on the streets of Italy in a bright green coat from Philosophy. For the rest of the influencer’s look, she kept things low-key with elevated white separates.

Jessica Willis, Style Director at The Cut, wore a plaid Proenza Schouler Jacket, Brandon Blackwood bag, and Prada boots.

Natalia Verza layered Jacqumues’ cult-favorite La maille Neve cardigan over a plain white tee. Then, she styled her tops with a denim maxi skirt and Prada loafers.

Street style icon (and Milan resident) Tamu McPherson went with a full Prada ensemble for the brand’s show. Her look consisted of the Italian fashion house’s bright yellow Corduroy Puff-Sleeve Coat, Cleo Jacquard-Knit Shoulder Bag, and baby blue Stretch Napa Over-The-Knee Platform Boots.

Animal prints came out to play in Milan. Didi Stone posed in Etro’s velvet cheetah print and a bright red lip.

Idalia Salsamendi gave a lesson in mixing prints by coupling a plaid blazer from Alberta Ferretti with striped trousers.

Clearly, Maria Bernad is really loving the green color trend, according to her bright look for the MSGM show. The influencer wore a tweed shirt jacket and checkered bag from the brand.

Shoe designer Amina Muaddi strolled from show to show in a Prada knit dress. She accessorized the dress with clear platforms and anklets from her beloved brand, of course.

Tamara Kalinic attended the Etro show in an olive green ensemble from the label. Try out this color head to toe if you’re not big on bright hues.

Another spotting of a Jaquemus cropped knit! This show-goer went with the brand’s Embellished Ribbed-Knit Cardigan paired with flared jeans and sneakers. Give this outfit formula a try for a casual fall weekend.