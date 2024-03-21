Exactly three weeks from now, I’ll be on a plane flying to my first-ever destination wedding in Mexico City. I’m so excited to celebrate my friends, explore a new city and country, and break out a couple of brand new outfits (of course). Naturally, I started shopping my closet and scrolling through my favorite looks in my camera roll for inspiration as soon as the invite landed in my mailbox. And now that all the logistics are sorted, I can fully focus on mapping out my wardrobe. Planning ahead using what I already own as a template is an easy way to push back against the impulse to panic purchase for a big trip or event. I have to remind myself that I literally have everything I need!

With that in mind, I’ve gathered a few of my go-to style formulas using my wedding itinerary and dress code as a guide, ahead. Take a peek at what I’m wearing for the affair, and take notes for the next time you think you have nothing to sport on vacation. You probably already own some version of these key pieces — and if you don’t, I found you the perfect options to shop.

Tourist Time

A blue striped button-down and athletic shorts is one of my favorite warm-weather combinations. It is perfect for wandering around a city. With limited suitcase space, I’m opting for bright and long walk-friendly clogs instead of sneakers. The bag is a perfect fanny pack alternative, as it is big enough to hold my digital camera; I stuff it with a few BAGGU totes in case I do a little shopping or want to bring food back to the hotel with me.

Coming Together

The wedding festivities begin with a casual gathering — the dress code is: “chic, comfortable, & fun” — and this dress-over-pants combo absolutely fits the bill. The ruffles add just the right amount of drama while the breezy cargo pants are ideal for mild sunset temperatures. And I’m so pleased to pull my thong sandals out for the season. They go with everything!

Something Blue

None of my special occasion options quite fit the wedding day dress code so I did make a splurge for the occasion: a dramatic number that pairs perfectly with my go-to wedding shoes, baby blue croc-embossed platform sandals. Jewelry-wise, I plan to top my usual assemblage of gold necklaces with a funky pearl choker and throw on whatever stack of gold hoop earrings speak to me in the moment. I’ll carry my trusty (though, sadly, currently sold out — I found something similar below) red EDAS Maria bag to break up the monochrome moment. It holds everything I could possibly need without being cumbersome.