As someone who recently moved across the country, I’m thrilled to be spending the holidays at home with my family and friends. In addition to hitting up my favorite local spots with said loved ones while I’m in town, I’m also looking forward to doing, well, absolutely nothing. In fact, I can already hear my mom’s couch calling my name. What I’ll be wearing while I’m rotting? Two words: Loungewear sets. Because I, probably like many of you reading this, have been fully on board with the one-and-done look over these past few years.

The beauty of a loungewear set is that while, yes, the two-piece getup has all the makings of a cozy night-in outfit, it can also be dressed up for outside the house. For instance, during my upcoming travels, I’m planning to adopt this look, as it takes the guesswork out of getting dressed, something I appreciate when attempting to get myself and my pup out the door in a timely manner. With a long wool coat and pared-back sneakers, a loungewear set is, dare I say, chic. A cashmere option is sure to make my five-hour flight much more enjoyable, as will a pointelle design.

Below, browse through a selection of comfortable loungewear sets that are currently in my virtual shopping cart.

Daphne The Goodnight Long Sleeve $74 See On Daphne The brainchild of podcast host and reality star Paige DeSorbo, Daphne makes the cutest pointelle sets, such as this long-sleeve top.

Daphne The Slumber Pant $90 See On Daphne Though I’ve yet to feel these bottoms IRL, customers have raved about how soft they are in the review section. “Cottony goodness feels so yummy on my skin,” one wrote. I’m sold.

Gap Heavyweight Crop Sweatshirt $70 See On Gap I’m a sucker for a punchy print, and this red and blue striped sweatshirt from Gap is right up my alley.

Gap Heavyweight Straight Pants $80 See On Gap Rendered in heavy cotton, these are bound to be a go-to during my holidays in Pennsylvania, especially on the impending snowy days.

Sold Out NYC The Everyday Sweatshirt $175 See On Sold Out NYC The product name says it all — you can wear this sweatshirt every single day. Style it with the matching pants for a head-to-toe cozy look, or elevate the loungewear with jeans.

Sold Out NYC The Everyday Sweatpant $175 See On Sold Out NYC In balmy LA weather, I’d replicate the model's look here and pair these sweats with a white tank or tee, and the matching sweatshirt draped around my shoulders.

Leset Pointelle Tank $78 See On Leset There’s something about a pointelle piece — which is defined by an open-knit fabric with tiny holes— that instantly gives off a cool-girl vibe.

Leset Pointelle Boxer Pant $120 See On Leset With Henley buttons and an elastic waistband, these boxer pants are ready for a low-key weekend indoors (binging the latest miniseries, of course).

Guest In Residence Stealth Cardigan $325 See On Guest In Residence I have a few cashmere pieces and, honestly, I could live in them. This cardigan is perfect for layering over a long-sleeve tee or form-fitting blouse. Thank you very much, Gigi Hadid.