Nothing quite rivals the feeling of slipping into a new pair of fleece sweats or a cashmere polo. In fact, season-transcending basics are the backbone of any good wardrobe. But sometimes, they can admittedly read a bit, well, snoozy. This is where the industry’s emerging loungewear brands come into play. With intriguing silhouettes and innovative materials, these labels are zhuzhing up the scene one cozy piece at a time.

Take Daphne, a new fashion-forward loungewear brand founded by reality television star and newly minted designer Paige DeSorbo, who also happens to be TZR’s October cover star. In the interview with TZR, she said the label, which was three years in the making, fills a void in her own wardrobe. “On days where I’m not doing something in a full outfit that has been planned for a week, I want to be comfortable and I want to be in pajamas,” DeSorbo added. She’s not the only one prioritizing feel-good silhouettes these days. Sarah Monhait, the creative director of De Base, which counts Kendall Jenner as a fan, notes that once women start dressing comfortably in ways that flatter them, it’s hard to go back. “I feel that our customers are always searching for that perfect T-shirt with a unique new twist or the latest interesting colors for tracksuit colors that remain classic but have a special shade to us,” she tells TZR.

Below, discover five up-and-coming loungewear brands shaking up the industry.

DeSorbo’s brand is only four months old, and it’s already amassing a loyal following, thanks to its assortment of bed and daytime-appropriate staples, including sweatshirts, boxer shorts, tanks, cardigans, and more. Meanwhile, fans of Cou Cou Intimates will be drawn to Daphne’s selection of styles made from pointelle — a knit fabric defined by its openwork patterns that mirrors lace. Not only does DeSorbo look to her personal wardrobe for inspiration, but she also finds ideas from friends, such as her Giggly Squad podcast co-host Hannah Berner. When she launched the label, the Hannah tee was DeSorbo’s first design, after poking fun at her for wearing the same oversized T-shirt during the pandemic.

Sold Out NYC was created by finance consultant-turned-designer Kiane von Mueffling, who was on a pursuit to create the best T-shirt possible. And that she did with its Iconically Soft Perfect Tee, a slightly relaxed silhouette made from Peruvian cotton. Over the years, the brand has evolved into a one-stop shop for “luxurious, effortless basics that anchor your wardrobe,” as the founder frames it. “We invest heavily in fabric development to ensure they are ultra-luxe,” explains von Mueffling. “Once you wear them, you understand why people keep reaching for them again and again.”

De Base’s basics are anything but basic. “Our most popular items are ultimately T-shirts with some kind of twist, like sleeves that end differently, a uniquely tie-dyed tee, or a top with a special, super versatile knot,” says Monhait. Yes, the silhouettes all have some flair, but Monhait designs with the intention for her collections to be in the wearer’s closet for years to come. “This is what assures our customers they are purchasing exciting clothing pieces for the long haul; it’s a kind of investment in itself,” she says. Its tagline, “everyday couture,” is quite fitting, no?

Founded in 2021 by Amsterdam-based designer Flòrian van Zuilen, Flore Flore is the ultimate cool-girl loungewear label, loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Leandra Medine Cohen. What sets it apart from the rest? The label’s looks are inspired by a world of female muses, resulting in basics — think tanks, bodysuits, polos, and more — that blend romance with top-notch tailoring. Sustainability is also part of the brand’s DNA, as every piece is crafted from organic cotton, while the paper packaging is FSC® certified.

Located in Byron Bay, Australia, Deji Studios offers pieces that toe the line between sleepwear and daywear. The brainchild of Juliette Harkness and Emma Nelson, the brand is lauded for its linen and cotton silhouettes, which run the gamut from matching sets (which are perhaps its most-loved styles) to ribbed tops. Deiji Studios uses OEKO-TEX® certified and GOTS certified fabrics, and is even a member of 1% for the Planet. The label also creates cozy bedding, should that interest you.