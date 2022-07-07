A pair of thoughtfully chosen eyeglasses can do the same work to complement or enhance an outfit as any piece of jewelry can. And just like those gold hoops, stack of dainty rings, or layers of necklaces you never take off, it’s easy to become sentimentally attached to your glasses — which makes it harder to get rid of old pairs once you’ve outgrown them. Luckily, the Tokyo-based, globally-operated eyewear brand JINS has developed a brilliant fix for the problem of what to do with those once-loved glasses now languishing in your nightstand: Meet JINS Revive, the brand’s glasses upcycling program that offers customers a free lens replacement on any old pair of glasses, of any brand, with any purchase of new JINS frames.

Not only will the upcycling program refresh your eyewear collection, but it’s beneficial for the environment, too — according to the brand, over 100,000 tons of plastic from unused eyewear is discarded each year.

How JINS Revive Works

Though you can participate in JINS Revive at any of the brand’s six brick-and-mortar locations in California, you can also shop and swap entirely online — and the latter option is simple to do. Once you add a new pair of JINS eyeglasses to your cart, select ‘Add JINS Revive’ and choose your lenses: either JINS Screen Daily Use (aka blue light lenses) or Clear, which can be either prescription or non-prescription. When you receive your new glasses in the mail, sign the included release form, pop your old glasses into the same box your new ones arrived in, send it back, and you’ll receive your old (now new!) frames within four to five weeks.

A few things to keep in mind: JINS Revive accepts virtually every type of frame, but the exceptions (like gold, platinum, genuine tortoiseshell, horn, and wood) are clearly outlined in the FAQs section of the JINS Revive homepage. Also, the program only applies when you shop for eyeglasses, not sunglasses (though the brand’s extensive sunglasses collection is definitely still worth perusing). And if you need prescription lenses, you can enter or upload your prescription information into the website, or let the brand call your doctor for you. Your revived frames will bear the same prescription lenses as your new pair.

Customize Your Frames

Of course, that means you have to buy a new pair glasses in order to revamp your old pair. As you shop online for JINS frames, you can choose among a slew of filters — like your desired frame shape, color, size, material, nose bridge shape, and even your face shape — to help you identify your dream glasses.

The brand also offers an unusually broad selection of lens types so you can make your glasses wholly your own. In addition to standard clear lenses, you can opt for sunglasses (even for eyeglass frames), transitional lenses, readers, color tints, and the aforementioned blue light lenses, ideal for protecting against excessive screen-time strain. There’s also a handy virtual try-on functionality, so you can see exactly how your lenses will look on you without needing to step foot in a store.

Shop JINS’ Chicest & Most Popular Eyeglasses

Art punk? Geek chic? Scandi-minimalist? Whatever your glasses persona, you’re sure to find a style you love among JINS’ meticulously curated eyewear collection. Scroll on to shop a handful of the brand’s best-selling frames for some inspiration.

Airframe Modern Combi 019

Wellington frames, like the Airframe Modern Combi 019, are a classic for a reason: They suit virtually every face shape and personal style, from retro to geeky to minimalist. The brand’s most popular offering, these timeless glasses are ultra-lightweight, durable, and flexible, and have a low, saddle-style bridge that evenly distributes the weight of the frames for a barely-there feel. This pair comes in three neutral darks — Luminous Ink (pictured), Matte Ink, and Sapphire on Silver — which all feature contrasting metal arms for a graphic touch.

Available colors: 3

Modern Rim 095

Delicate yet statement-making, retro yet utterly modern, the Modern Rim 095 boast the round metal frames as seen on every cool person in your social feeds right now. Adjustable nose pads ensure your most comfortable fit, and shoppers love the frame’s lightweight feel. Take your pick among two metallic shades — Gold Coil (pictured) and Silver Mirror, both pretty enough to double as jewelry — and bold matte black.

Available colors: 3

Modern Rim Double 096

If you count Jerry Seinfeld as a personal style icon, the Modern Rim Double 096 is exactly the accessory your low-profile, highly functional closet needs. This style features adjustable nose pads and that iconic brow bar — the calling card of dadcore eyeglasses — and an oversized, aviator-style lens, available in gold, silver, or matte black shades. Pairs best with chunky sneakers and a Bella Hadid-inspired baggy ‘fit.

Available colors: 3

Airframe Slim Vivid U161

A little arts-and-crafts, a little weird girl-maximalist, the Airframe Slim Vivid U161 provides the perfect pop of color to your accessories collection. Available in eight dopamine-boosting shades — like cherry red, cobalt, pink, and crystal — these acetate frames feature a subtle cat-eye shape that lies somewhere between “retro-vamp” and “geek-chic.” The lens style pictured above is Narrow, but you have four more lens sizes to choose from, ranging from Extra-Narrow to Extra-Wide to suit all face shapes and sizes.

Available colors: 8

Discover More Stylish Frames At JINS

There are so many more glasses to shop on JINS, so if you’re not feeling the four best-sellers featured above, we can pretty much guarantee you’ll find another style you love. Whichever frames you wind up with, don’t forget to click ‘Add JINS Revive’ at checkout to enjoy a free lens replacement on any of your old frames — then prepare to bring them back into your regular rotation.