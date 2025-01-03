To no surprise, 2025 is on track to be another major year for Jimmy Choo. On the step-and-repeat front, the London-based label is expected to flourish this award season — especially at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. The footwear brand is thriving off the red carpet, too. Most recently, on Jan. 2, Jimmy Choo launched the Diamond Flex Trainer: a new collection of sneakers in numerous of-the-moment color-ways. What’s more, the entire release is available to shop right now — just in time for the new year.

Jimmy Choo’s vast collection of stilettos, sandals, and boots have always ranked high among the celebrity set. And now, as the brand’s latest casual offering hits shelves, it will likely follow the same path. Described by the label as “versatile by design and effortless to wear,” the Diamond Flex design spotlights ultra-soft construction and a flexible lightweight sole, imprinted with the House’s signature diamond emblem on the supple sole. “The result is a second skin fit that ensures maximum comfort,” the company shared in a press release.

In addition to the classic slip-on silhouette, the sneakers can also be transformed into mules. Just fold the flexible heel inward and style accordingly. This playful approach to the timeless trainer is amplified by the signature interchangeable striped laces, which vary based on each color.

Given the shoes will function as both sneakers and mules, the brand chose adaptable shades that align with today’s most popular aesthetics. Available in both women’s and men’s sizes, Jimmy Choo offers the Flex Trainers in black, metallic silver, ruby red leather, and white. The brand even tapped into the animal print trend with a leopard pony hair version, complete with a black foldable heel. So, whether you need a new everyday shoe or a more striking option, Jimmy Choo has you covered.

The best part about Jimmy Choo’s latest unveiling? The complete collection is available online and in stores right now. So, if you’re a fan, shop the curated edit below.