There are many ways for a brand to stage a comeback. But for J.Crew, who has lately been garnering attention like it’s 2012, it’s been by way of small, strategic moves that really add up: appointing the relatable-yet-aspirational Olympia Gayot as creative director, re-releasing of beloved ‘90s heritage styles, and, frankly, just making really smart design decisions. (Have you seen the spring dress line-up?!) But perhaps the greatest harbinger of the heritage label’s triumphant return to relevance may be its just-dropped collaboration with indie magazine and fashion line HommeGirls — yes, as in the same team that just tapped Emily Ratajkowski as a cover star and dressed her in a micro mini and pink fishnets. Really, it doesn’t get more zeitgeist-y than that.

The partnership centers around a selection of the chain’s classics reimagined by designer and HommeGirls founder Thakoon Panichgul with his signature boy-meets-girl aesthetic. Picture crisp cropped shirting with deliciously fun details (pearl trim!), an extra long braided belt, and the effortless slouchy denim shorts of your dreams; there’s also a wonderfully nonchalant cream version of the chain’s beloved rollneck sweater that sold out in less than 24 hours that we’re praying will be restocked soon.

To accompany the products, the media and merch company’s latest issue (Volume 9) features an ode to the styling brilliance of vintage J.Crew catalogs — IYKYK, and if you don’t check out @lostjcrew — alongside an interview with Gayot. One could say it’s an arrangement in which everyone wins: J.Crew garners major street cred, HommeGirls steps onto a bigger platform, and, well, the rest of us get to stock up on incredibly cool wardrobe staples.

Shop a selection of TZR’s favorite pieces from the range below.