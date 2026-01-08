There’s no denying it: January can be a bit, well, bleak. The holidays are over, it’s still cold and dark outside, and everyone is back in full work mode. But before you fall into a winter slump, there are a few things to look forward to. In the entertainment world, your favorite shows are finally coming back — The Pitt, Tell Me Lies, and Industry included. And on the style front, the January fashion news is sure to keep you feeling inspired, thanks to a wave of fresh product launches, campaigns, and collections.

If you’re eager to reinvigorate your wardrobe this year, start by checking out White & Warren’s new line, Clubhouse. Preppy and polished, the cashmere looks run the gamut from striped cardigans to swan-patterned pullovers. And as for new designer ads to feast your eyes on, Prada just dropped a colorful Spring/Summer 2026 campaign featuring the likes of Hunter Schafer, Damson Idris, and Carey Mulligan.

That’s just a taste of what to expect over the next few weeks. Without further ado, scroll onward for everything you need to know about in the fashion space this January. As always, there’s plenty more to come, so make sure to revisit this post throughout the month.

Mejuri Announces New Global Ambassadors

Courtesy Of Mejuri

New year, new Mejuri ambassadors. This month, the cult-favorite jewelry brand announced that it’s bringing on five new female global ambassadors, all of whom are professional tennis players. The latest additions to the Mejuri family are Victoria Mboko, McCartney Kessler, Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard, Valerie Glozman, and Hannah Klugman. This news coincides with the label’s latest product line, Mejuri PLAY, a collection of limited-edition jewelry and sportswear celebrating female athletes.

Jimmy Choo Launches The Sunny Trainers

Courtesy Of Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo expanded its product offerings, introducing a new trainer, the Sunny. A feminine take on classic low-top sneakers, the kicks are defined by a custom floral lace exterior and soft leather panels. Meanwhile, a rubber sole and compound footbed offer comfort. Priced at $650, the Sunny trainers are available in black, white, soft pink, and light yellow.

White & Warren Launches Clubhouse

Courtesy Of White & Waren

On January 6, knitwear label White & Warren launched Clubhouse, a new seasonal line that nods to country club living and vintage sportswear. Designed to take you from lunch to cocktails in one fell swoop, the inaugural collection features 10 styles — including hoodies, cardigans, crewnecks, and shorts — all crafted from ultra-soft cashmere. Prep up your wardrobe with one of the label’s new sporty-chic pieces.

Prada Drops Its Spring Campaign

Courtesy Of Prada

On Jan. 7, Prada dropped its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, fronted by Hunter Schafer, Damson Idris, Carey Mulligan, John Glacier, Levon Hawke, Nicholas Hoult, and Liu Wen. In collaboration with American artist Anne Collier, the ad, titled Image of an Image, is “both a celebration of fashion imagery, and a liberation from it — an outside consideration of fashion framed through fine art, a distinct viewpoint, a search for objectivity,” according to a press release. Each image is set against an orange backdrop, with glove-adorned hands holding up the photos, shot by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch.