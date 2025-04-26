Living in LA, activewear is basically the unofficial uniform. Everywhere I go, the leggings and a sports bra combo is more that just acceptable, it’s expected — from fashion girlies to influencers and everyone in between. But it’s not just LA. Blame it on the times, but workout separates has taken up a permanent residence in the fashion world and become an integral part of the conversation over the past few years. Major designer collabs like Loewe x ON Cloud and Stella McCartney x Adidas as well as luxe launches like Celine’s pilates collection continue to close the gap, proving that activewear isn’t just for the gym anymore, but actually becoming a high-fashion staple.

I’ve fully leaned into the movement, taking (almost) any activity as an excuse to wear my cute and comfy workout pieces — especially in the form of a matching two-piece set. AKA, the ultimate, casual it girl outfit.

Any kind of matching two piece set is inherently cool, and it also takes the guess work out of getting dressed, serving as the perfect throw and go option for us busy gals. In the form of activewear, a two-piece set is not only chic, it’s also practical and comfortable. It helps me start off my morning with Pilates, tennis, or the gym, and carries me through the rest of my day as I post up to work at my neighborhood coffee shop or run whatever errands are on my agenda.

Plus, with a sporty jacket or a blazer layered over the look, a two-piece set can easily shift into an elevated everyday look. No matter how many gorgeous clothes I have in my closet, I still find myself reaching for my activewear at least a few times a week, so it only makes sense to invest in a few sets that I absolutely adore and feel super confident in. And truthfully, my cost per wear on these sets is so low, they’re practically free by girl math standards (kidding…kind of…). Now that the warm weather seasons are finally here, I’m ready to give my activewear collection a proper annual refresh.

This season’s lineup is better than ever. Influencer-favorite brands like SET Active have already dropped seasonal collections featuring major spring trends, like buttery yellow hues and the horse girl aesthetic, while elevated athleisure brands like Norba are serving up styles that look ultra sophisticated and like they belong on a runway. The pieces I’m eyeing are perfect for living in day after day: versatile, and effortless. So if you’re on the hunt for your next go-to athletic wear, keep reading to shop my top picks of the season. Trust me, these are the pieces you’ll want to add to your cart.

NORBA Curve Bralette $64 Shop on Norba Ukraine-based brand NORBA was founded in 2018 by sisters Olga and Helena, and has quickly become loved among it girls for its sophisticated, minimalist pieces. The Curve Jumpsuit was an influencer favorite last year, but this season’s twist is the Curve Bralette and matching Essential Leggings, featuring the same dipped, elegant neckline.

NORBA Essential Legging $95 Shop on Norba I’m in love with this gorgeous shade of brown. It looks ultra-expensive and is the perfect transitional set to wear from Pilates to a weekend brunch.

Alo Yoga Airbrush Streamlined Bra Tank $78 Shop on Alo Yoga Alo Yoga has been a main player in the activewear game for some time now, known for its always on-trend pieces. Its latest spring color drop features butter yellow everything. I love every combination from the drop, but will be starting with this perfectly pastel cropped tank and matching biker shorts.

Set Active Cloud Cropped It Bra $58 Shop on Set Active SET Active’s Coastal Countryside Collection just dropped and it is so on point for spring, perfecting the balance of laid-back cool and elevated adventure. This hunter green leggings and bra pairing is featured in their bestselling Formcloud fabric, which is incredibly soft — something I will be SO happy to be wearing all day long.

Set Active Cloud Line Leggings $76 Shop on Set Active And don’t sleep on the matching V-neck sweatshirt that will really complete the look. No need to sacrifice style for comfort with this perfect outfit.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Raise The Barre Shirred Legging $108 $81 Shop on Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga is one of my favorite activewear lines, and for very good reason. This LA-born brand is known for its butter-soft fabrics and size-inclusive range, and they literally never miss. While it’s hard to pick just one set from them this season, I’m excited to channel the ballet-core trend with this shirred tank and leggings combo, which comes in a spring-forward shade of pink.

STAUD Compass Inventory Top $195 Shop on STAUD Everything about this nylon activewear set from STAUD brings me joy. It is ultra sporty yet chic and has a very ‘90s cool girl vibe. It’s perfect for long morning walks or playing tennis, but is also a full-blown fashion statement without any activity needed. The tank isn’t too cropped, so it will be great for all-day wear without any layers needed, but the set will also look adorable with the label’s featherweight wrap tops and ballet flats post-gym session to fully complete the ballet-core look.

STAUD Guide Skirt Ivory $165 Shop on STAUD I’ll be reaching for this set nonstop all spring and summer, and probably every spring and summer after that, too.

437 The Micro Bra $65 A classic black set is an essential in every activewear wardrobe. The question is, how do you make it stand out? This sculpting set features white trim on the micro bra and a flattering V-shape on the leggings — small details that turn a simple black set into something special.

437 The V Legging $75 Shop on Revolve 437 pieces are truly made to move, so I can channel my inner Pilates princess, but still throw a blazer on top and it’s a chic post-class look. If you’re feeling more daring, opt-for their classic white-trimmed shorts onsie for another take on the same style. These elevated essentials will quickly become your go-to, I promise.

FORM Racer Tank $72 Shop on FORM FORM Activewear is having its moment with styles spotted on it girls like Hailey Bieber and EmRata. I’m already a huge fan of a tennis skirt set, but what I love about this FORM pick is it feels more modern and sleek, with a fitted A-line shape, no pleats needed.

FORM Tennis Skirt $88 Shop on FORM Matched with their Racer Tank, it’s a clean weekend-ready look. The rich walnut hue also adds a touch of sophistication that makes the set super versatile. FORM’s fabrics are like second skin, and the material is compressive, making this both a flattering and comfy look you can live in every single day.

Splits59 Monah Rigor Bra $78 Shop on Shopbop There’s nothing quite like a crisp white workout set, especially in the warm weather months. Splits59 is known for its soft, ultra light weight fabric that’s incredibly breathable that will be amazing when the temperatures really start to rise.

Splits59 Raquel High Waist Supplex Flare 32" Leggings $128 Shop on Shopbop I love the contrasting black stripe detail for something a little more sporty and fun, as well.

Exercere Active Tank Top - Pecan Brown $76 Shop on Exercere If you haven’t yet heard of Exercere, this is your PSA. This Scandinavian brand is based in Denmark and always quick to launch on-trend pieces that are still timeless, sophisticated, and have a feminine touch.

Exercere Flare Yoga Pants - Pecan Brown $102 Shop on Exercere The chocolate brown trend isn’t going anywhere, so I’m excited to invest in this beautiful set — the full length tank and fold-over flare pants feel very much like a crossover between activewear and everyday wear, so it will be super easy to transition this set from morning to night.