If You Want To Feel Sexier, These 42 Things On Amazon Will Do The Trick

Treating yourself to some new lingerie or a luxurious-smelling bubble bath may seem relatively minor, but actually, the impact these seemingly small purchases can make are far from insignificant. For example, these 42 things on Amazon will make you feel so much sexier and more confident, yet adding them to your life won't require very much money, time, or effort.

Whatever tends to make you feel your best — whether it’s exfoliating your body from head to toe, picking up a new little black dress, or indulging in a decadent bath — you’re sure to find something in this edit that’ll make you feel incredible. Spanning the categories of fashion, home goods, beauty, and more, most products featured ahead cost less than $50, and if you're a Prime member, it's free to have them delivered to your doorstep in mere days. See? Treating yourself to a little something to make you feel more confident, or relaxed — or whatever it is you equate with feeling sexy — couldn't be any easier.

Scroll on to shop some of the best mood-enhancing, confidence-boosting products on Amazon right now.

1 These Luxurious Bath Salts That Smell Like Freshly Picked Roses Amazon AROMATIKA Rose Bath Salts $13 See on Amazon Make your nightly soak feel that much more indulgent with these rose-scented bath salts. Obviously, they smell amazing, but they'll also help you relax mentally and physically. Plus, the bottle is pretty enough to display.

2 A Sultry Lace Bra From Rihanna's Lingerie Line Amazon Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Front-Closure Bralette $45 See on Amazon Rihanna always seems to look sexy and confident, so why not channel her style with a lace bralette from her lingerie line? Featuring a rose gold hook closure in the front and a stretchy back panel, the design is surprisingly comfortable, while the sheer lace it's made with and caged boning adds a sultry twist. In addition to the iridescent white pictured, the piece also comes in a vibrant apple green shade. Available sizes: XS-XL; 1X-3X

Available colors: 2

3 ...And The Matching Thong Amazon Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Thong with Tie $25 See on Amazon Lingerie always feels sexier when it's matching, so be sure to pick up the matching panties to go with your new lace bralette. Made of intricate, stretch floral lace with rose gold hardware, functional ties at either side add the perfect finishing touch. Available sizes: XS-XL; 1X-3X

Available colors: 2

4 A Set Of Delicate, Sparkling Rings In Assorted Metal Finishes Amazon PAVOI Tri Color Silver Cubic Zirconia Stackable Eternity Rings (Set of 3) $35 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers are truly impressed by these stackable eternity rings, giving them nearly 2,000 five-star reviews thus far. Plated in gleaming 14-karat rhodium, yellow, or rose gold, the thin bands are encrusted with a sparkling row of tiny cubic zirconia "diamonds," which reviewers swear could pass for the real thing. They're sold in a tri-colored set of three, but you can also buy any of the three colors individually. Dainty, sparkling jewelry — eternally sexy.

5 An Exfoliating Lip Scrub For A Softer, Smoother Pout Amazon sara happ The Lip Scrub, Pink Grapefruit $22 See on Amazon Infused with refreshing pink grapefruit, Sarah Happ's cult-favorite, exfoliating lip scrub makes it easy to keep your pout soft and kissable — not to mention perfectly prepped for flawless lipstick application.

6 An Affordable Set Of Satin PJs Amazon Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set $25 See on Amazon Sleeping in these satin pajamas will instantly make your bedtime routine feel 10 times more luxurious. The two-piece set includes a silky satin cami with adjustable straps and matching boxer shorts with a comfy elastic waistband. Reviewers, for their part, can't seem to get enough — as one person summed it up, "These are well-made, fit beautifully, make you feel sexy, and are SO comfy." What more could you want? Available sizes: 33

Available colors: XS-XXL

7 A Shimmering Body Oil That Smells Like A Tropical Vacation Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil $38 See on Amazon Give your skin a luminous, shimmering glow with this body oil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The bottle itself is gorgeous, and the luxe scent smells like vanilla and coconuts, so it's basically like a tropical vacation in a bottle.

8 The Perfect Pair Of Strappy Pumps — For Less Than $40 Amazon DREAM PAIRS Oppointed-Lacey Pump Shoe $37 See on Amazon You'll feel so glamorous in these glittering pumps — from their pointed toes to their 4-inch stiletto heels, everything about them looks glitzy and luxe. Plus, multiple reviewers say they're "surprisingly comfortable," thanks to their padded insoles and sturdy ankle strap. If you love the design but aren't into sparkles, they also come in several solid colors (including classic black), as well as an eye-catching floral print. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors/styles: 12

9 A Set Of Six Champagne Flutes With A Cool, Iridescent Look Amazon Iridescent Champagne Flutes (Set of 4) $28 See on Amazon Make your next date night, dinner party, or solo evening at home feel extra-special with these iridescent champagne flutes. Hand-blown of lead-free crystalline glass, they're dishwasher safe and more durable than they look. Not to mention, the four-piece set would make an excellent gift.

10 A Satin, Lace-Trimmed Robe At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Hotouch Satin Kimono Robe $21 See on Amazon Why lounge in sweatpants or an oversized T-shirt, when you can be just as comfortable in this gorgeous lace-trimmed kimono? Designed with a hidden inner tie to keep it securely closed, as well as a pretty waist-cinching sash, the silky satin it's made with will feel like pure heaven against your bare skin. Plus, it even has pockets! Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 18

11 A Shimmering Red Lipstick From Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Amazon HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: SPARKLE LIPSTICK $20 See on Amazon Subtle flecks of glitter add something special to this bold red lipstick from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. Unlike many glitter-infused lipsticks, the deeply pigmented formula feels smooth and creamy going on, with no grittiness or distracting chunks. "LOVE this one!" one reviewer gushed. "It’s literally one swipe pigmentation. The formula is very similar to Charlotte Tilbury, but with 10x the pigmentation on first swipe itself."

12 A Slinky Slip Dress Sold In Seven Chic Colors & Prints Amazon ASTR the label Women's Gaia Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress $85 See on Amazon A thigh-baring side slit and elegant cowl neck add effortless sex appeal to this mid-length slip dress. It's made of silky satin with a plunging, strappy back, and has a fitted bodice, a relaxed skirt, and a chic asymmetrical hemline. Throw it on with heels for date night, or pair it with chunky combat boots for a '90s-inspired look. Available sizes: XS-L

Available colors/prints: 7

13 The Softest Sheet Set Ever — & It Has Over 20,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon AmazonBasics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheet Set with 16" Deep Pockets $21 See on Amazon Luxurious sheets make everything feel sexier — and thanks to this best-selling microfiber sheet set, upgrading yours won't require a major investment. Amazon reviewers are completely blown away by them, giving the four-piece set more than 20,000 perfect five-star reviews thus far. "These sheets are so luxurious," one person wrote. "They make me feel like my bed is in a high-end hotel with expensive sheets. The fabric stays slightly cool, so they make sleeping in the summer so much nicer." Available colors/prints: 44

14 An Understatedly Sexy Top That Works For Literally Any Occasion Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top $28 See on Amazon Calvin Klein is known for making beautiful, timeless staples that never go out of style, and this sleeveless cowl neck top is a perfect example of that. Tuck it into a sleek pencil skirt for a sophisticated work outfit, or throw it on with jeans for a classy, casual look — with a piece this versatile, the possibilities never end. Available sizes: XS-2X

Available colors: 2

15 A Rose-Scented Body Oil For Massages, Baths, & More Amazon Weleda Pampering Body & Beauty Oil $24 See on Amazon A signature scent is a powerful way to embrace your sensual side — but if perfume isn't your thing, this luxurious body oil might be just what you need. It not only smells like fresh, fragrant roses, but the jojoba oil-based formula will also leave your skin feeling silky-soft. Made by Weleda, the clean beauty brand known for making the cult-favorite body cream Rihanna swears by, it's free of harsh chemicals and synthetic colors or fragrances.

16 These Red-Hot Mesh Panties With Cutouts In The Back Amazon Iris & Lilly Mesh Brazilian Knickers (Pack of 2) $17 See on Amazon Sheer dotted mesh and strappy cutouts in the back mean these Brazilian-cut panties will add some serious va-va-voom to your lingerie drawer, while sweet details like a tiny bow and scalloped trim help the sexy design feel balanced. Sold in a set of two, the panties pair perfectly with this matching lace bra. Available sizes: 0-14

Available colors: 2

17 A Luxurious NEST Candle With A Sultry Amber Scent Amazon NEST Fragrances Classic Candle, Moroccan Amber $41 See on Amazon When it comes to setting the mood, whether you plan on spending the night solo or with someone else, it's difficult to top a great scented candle. This one is made by luxury fragrance brand NEST, and it not only smells amazing, but will also last practically forever, since its burn time is up to 60 hours. The Moroccan Amber fragrance is particularly alluring, but it also comes in over 20 other scents.

18 A Gorgeous Chemise That's Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Amazon Avidlove Lace Chemise $19 See on Amazon How gorgeous is this lacy chemise? A best-seller on Amazon with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, the chic design features criss-crossed, adjustable halter straps, an open back, lined lace cups, and sheer lace inserts at the bodice. "This nighty is the perfect amount of soft, comfy, and sexy," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "What woman doesn’t want to feel this way every night?!!!" Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 12

19 A Shimmering Face & Body Oil That Doubles As Perfume Amazon Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil, Carnaval Queen $35 See on Amazon A limited-edition shade of Sol de Janeiro's award-winning glow oil, Carnaval Queen has a shimmering rose-tinged hue inspired by the lights and music of Brazil's annual Carnaval festival. Designed to use anywhere on your body or face, the oil boasts the brand's signature, cult-favorite scent, which smells of salted caramel and pistachios. It'll leave your skin soft, moisturized, and absolutely glowing, yet its subtle tinted highlight won't transfer onto your clothes.

20 A High-Impact Sports Bra That Looks Even Better From Behind Amazon SEASUM High Impact Seamless Sports Bra $21 See on Amazon Intricate, lattice-style cutouts in the back mean you'll love showing off this sports bra as you're practicing your downward dog — and it doesn't hurt that they add lots of comfort-boosting ventilation, too. Made of a quick-drying, moisture-wicking performance fabric with lots of added stretch, the bra has a longline silhouette and comes with removable padded cups. Reviewers say it's super well-made and supportive, with multiple people even saying they prefer it over similar bras from higher-end brands. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/styles: 39

21 These Top-Rated Yoga Leggings That Play Up Your Natural Curves Amazon FITTOO High Waisted Scrunched Booty Leggings $20 See on Amazon Your butt is already amazing — and these high-waisted yoga pants will make it look even better. That's because they're designed with a subtle scrunched detail that's strategically placed starting right below the tailbone, creating an impressive visual effect that plays up your natural curves. They're made of a soft, stretchy fabric with an eye-catching raised texture, and have an ultra-high-rise waist for a sleek, distraction-free fit. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors/prints: 34

22 An Under-$10 Highlighter That Glides Onto Skin Like Butter Amazon Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter $7 See on Amazon A single use of Physician's Formula's Butter Highlighter is all it takes to understand how it got its name: The cream-to-powder formula literally goes on as smooth and creamy as butter, making it practically foolproof to strobe, sculpt, and blend. A fan-favorite on Amazon with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, reviewers love how it's buildable and doesn't look cakey. Available shades: 6

23 A Best-Selling Swimsuit With Retro '80s Appeal Amazon Dixperfect Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Swimsuit $27 See on Amazon Channel Baywatch-era Pam Anderson in this '80s-inspired one-piece swimsuit. With its plunging scoop neck, open back, and high-cut legs, the iconic silhouette exudes understated sex appeal. If the classic fire-engine red feels a little too on the nose, it's worth noting that the suit comes in dozens of other colors and prints, including neons, stripes, and several on-trend animal prints like tiger and python. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 27

24 A Smart Lamp That Makes It Easy To Set The Mood Amazon HUGOAI Dimmable Bedside Lamp $39 See on Amazon With this smart lamp by your bedside, setting the mood couldn't be more effortless. That's because the LED-powered light has more than 16 million (!!!) dimmable color settings, ranging from relaxing, warm white to vibrant party colors. Better still, it can be controlled using nothing but voice commands (if you have an Alexa or Google Home device) or an app on your phone (if you don't). The lamp itself is modern-looking and compact, so it won't create an eyesore or take up too much space on your nightstand.

25 A Set Of *Actually* Stylish Face Masks To Keep Yourself & Others Safe Amazon Perry Ellis Reusable Woven Face Masks (3-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Nothing is sexier than showing you care about keeping yourself and others safe. So pick up these stylish face masks from Perry Ellis, which come in several classic colors and prints to go with every outfit in your closet. They're so cute, you'll actually look forward to putting them on. Safety has never felt so sexy...

26 A Gorgeous Lace Bodysuit With Built-In Shapewear Amazon Bali Women's Shapewear Lace 'N Smooth Body Briefer $21 See on Amazon Whether you wear it as lingerie or as a statement-making top with jeans, this best-selling lace bodysuit will make you feel like a total bombshell. Featuring lightly lined underwire cups and a full-coverage bottom, it's designed to act like shapewear, so the smoothing lace it's made with feels substantial and super stretchy. As one reviewer commented, "This body briefer is an absolute favorite because it breathes during the summer, fits like a dream, is very comfortable to wear all day long, and is very attractive." Available sizes: 34B-40DD

Available colors: 3

27 This Classic Wrap Dress That's Worth Owning In All Three Colors Amazon Lark & Ro Plus Size Signature Long Sleeve Wrap Dress $18 See on Amazon Classic wrap dresses, like this one, look amazing on literally everyone. The versatile silhouette can be dressed up or down for practically any occasion, and it literally never goes out of style. Plus, this one is made with a stretchy, substantial matte fabric, which not only drapes beautifully and feels great against bare skin, but has lots of added stretch, so it's super comfortable to wear. Available sizes: 1X-5X

Available colors: 3

28 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Gives New Meaning To The Term "Beauty Sleep" Amazon ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $24 See on Amazon Sleeping on this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase will not only feel totally luxurious, but will actually have more tangible beauty benefits, too. Compared to regular cotton or microfiber, silk is far gentler on your skin and hair, which means it's less likely to cause split ends or hair breakage, and won't leave creases on your face when you wake up. Plus, this one comes in tons of gorgeous colors, making it easy to find one that complements your bedroom decor. Available colors: 32

29 A Lace-Trimmed Tank With A Cool, Criss-Cross Detail Amazon Romwe Plus Size Lace Criss Cross V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Top $18 See on Amazon A dainty lace trim and cool criss-cross detail add striking visual interest to this slinky V-neck camisole. Throw it on with denim cutoffs for a laid-back summer look, or layer it under a blazer to dress it up a bit come fall. Available sizes: XL-5X

Available style/colors: 28

30 A Moisturizing Body Lotion That Makes Your Skin Look Airbrushed Amazon Jergens Brilliance Flawless Effects Body Moisturizer $11 See on Amazon Moisturizing from head to toe is already a great way to make you feel a lot sexier, but this body lotion takes things to the next level. It's formulated with sheer blush pigments, so in addition to moisturizing your skin, it'll leave your entire body looking luminous and soft-focused. “[I]t not only leaves an immediate glow but it gradually adds a flush of natural-looking color to my skin that stays, making my skin look even healthier as well as smoother,” one reviewer reported.

31 These Cult-Favorite Leather Leggings That Are Way Comfier Than They Look Amazon Spanx Ready-to-Wow! Faux Leather Leggings Black Pants $77 See on Amazon Leather seems to add sex appeal to everything in touches, but genuine leather pants tend to be hot and uncomfortable. With Spanx's cult-favorite faux leather leggings, however, you can get the edgy look of tight black leather, with all the easy comfort of stretchy knit leggings. Wear them with a slinky top and heeled boots for a night out, or throw them on with a denim jacket and sneakers for a cool, casual look. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 7

32 An Affordable Alternative To Lululemon's Stylish Sports Bras Amazon QUEENIEKE Light Support Yoga Sports Bra $20 See on Amazon If feeling sexy in your workout gear helps motivate you to head to the gym, you absolutely need this strappy-backed sports bra. Its intricate criss-crossed straps are certainly pretty, but it doesn't compromise performance for its stylish design. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with removable cups for added support, multiple reviewers compare its quality to that of far pricier competitors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 32

33 A Lip Gloss That Delivers Dramatic Results, Yet Doesn't Feel Sticky Amazon HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS, Scream $18 See on Amazon Another top-rated lip product from Lady Gaga's makeup line, the brand's Riot lip gloss has earned a stellar reputation among Amazon reviewers, who love how the shimmer-flecked formula delivers long-lasting, super-powered color and shine, without feeling sticky or heavy. "I'm never buying another brand of lip gloss ever again," one reviewer gushed. "I have this now in two colors and I love the fact that it's not super sticky, but mainly I'm obsessed with how it makes my lips look so much fuller."

34 A Pretty & Practical Everyday Bra With A Cult-Like Following Amazon Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra $40 Amazon For a comfortable, everyday bra that's pretty enough to show off, Natori's best-selling Feathers contour bra is difficult to top. Trimmed with the brand's signature Italian lace, its soft, contoured cups are covered with a sheer mesh overlay, which shows off a bit more skin and keeps things light and airy. Choose from over 20 gorgeous color combinations and prints. Available sizes: 30A-36G

Available colors/styles: 27

35 A Mess-Free, Zero-Hassle Alternative To Wax Candles Amazon YINUO MIRROR LED Flameless Candles $27 See on Amazon These LED-powered candles are flameless and can "burn" continuously for over 150 hours — but you'd never guess it by looking at them. From their sleek glass jars to the fact that their lights actually flicker, everything about them feels completely authentic. But, unlike actual candles, these are mess-free, will never burn your house down, and can even be turned on and off using the included remote control.

36 The Prettiest, Most Comfortable Robe Ever — & It's Worth The Investment Amazon Eberjey Matilda The Mademoiselle Kimono Robe $82 See on Amazon Designed by Eberjey the chic, Miami-based line known for making what is quite possibly the most comfortable loungewear ever, this luxe robe perfectly embodies the brand's philosophy that garments closest to the heart should evoke confidence and joy. Made of a buttery soft blend of modal and spandex and trimmed in a generous swath of romantic lace, you'll feel like a total goddess each time you slip it on. Available sizes: M-L

Available colors: 1

37 An Elegant LBD With '90s-Inspired Flair Amazon The Drop Amelia Square Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress $40 See on Amazon With its '90s-chic square neck and sleek, fitted silhouette, this versatile LBD will show off your curves, yet the demure length means it's still polished enough for networking events or the office, especially if you layer it under a sleek blazer or cardigan. It's made of a soft, rib-knit blend of viscose and elastane, with wide straps and an asymmetrical hemline that's slightly longer in the back. Available sizes: XXS-3X

Available colors: 4

38 This Daring Bodysuit That's Sure To Turn Heads — & It Comes In So Many Stylish Colors & Prints Amazon Verdusa Sleeveless Scoop Neck Strappy Backless Bodysuit $19 See on Amazon Forget a dramatic entrance — in this daring bodysuit, all eyes will be on you as you're exiting the room. A unique, sophisticated way to show off some skin, the statement-making design leaves your back and sides completely bare, save for several intricately crossed straps, while the simple front and high neckline keep the look balanced. Throw it on with low-rise boyfriend jeans or a slinky slip skirt, and you'll have the perfect party outfit with practically no effort. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/prints: 43

39 A Sensual Massage (Or Bath) Oil That's Great For Your Skin Amazon Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil with Relaxing Lavender Almond Oil and Jojoba $13 See on Amazon Of the nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback after trying this best-selling massage oil, a full 87% gave it a positive rating, resulting in a near-perfect average of 4.5 stars. And what's not to love? Formulated with vitamin E and nourishing jojoba, almond, and lavender oils, it not only smells amazing, but will leave your skin feeling silky-soft and moisturized. "This oil is perfectly sexy," one reviewer wrote. "The scent and slight tingle are very heightening to the senses."

40 The Best-Selling Skinny Jeans That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans $27 See on Amazon If you're the type who feels sexier in great-fitting jeans than fancy lingerie, you need to try these pull-on skinny jeans from Levi's. Reviewers are completely obsessed with them; in over over 5,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans write that they're "incredibly comfortable," "fit like a glove," and "make your butt look so amazing." Despite their pull-on waist and stretchy denim construction, they still have the authentic look of "real" jeans, thanks to thoughtful details like functional back pockets and belt loops. Available sizes: 2-29 (short, regular, long)

Available colors/washes: 6

41 An Essential Oil Diffuser & Nightlight In One To Set The Perfect Mood Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $25 See on Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with this essential oil diffuser, giving it over 2,000 five-star ratings and reviews thus far. It's a great way to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy at home — and since many essential oils act as natural aphrodisiacs, those benefits can extend to your sex life, too. Compact and stylish, the user-friendly, easy-to-clean device also doubles as a humidifier and LED lamp with seven different color settings.