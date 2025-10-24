I never thought I’d see the day when khaki pants were deemed cool. For context, much like sweater vests and polo shirts, the bottoms were a key part of my school uniform growing up. As such, I’ve never been able to see past its private school connotations — until recently. All of a sudden, it seems every fashion person has welcomed the sometimes-stuffy bottoms back into their wardrobes, and I’m following suit. Thanks to cool-girl brands like LESET, STAUD, and The Row, khaki pants have never been more chic.

LESET’s founder, Lili Chemla, for one, loves how the pants can transition from casual to polished. “This type of wearability is a stylistic pillar at LESET,” she says. “It was only a matter of time before we introduced our take on a wear-anywhere khaki pant, like the Kyoto Carpenter Pant.” (The bottoms have been such a hit with customers, they’ve already sold out, BTW.) Her theory as to why the style is picking up speed this fall? “As we move toward more relaxed, tactile dressing, people are reaching for pieces that feel both put-together and lived-in, and khaki strikes that perfect balance,” the founder explains. “They offer a break from denim while still pairing beautifully with nearly everything.” Meanwhile, stylist Audree Kate López says khaki pants are a great base for your fall looks. “They’re minimal and not distracting,” the expert tells TZR.

Now that fall is well underway, keep scrolling for five khaki pant outfit ideas to recreate this season — and beyond.

Simple But Sophisticated

If you’re not one to sport loud prints or colors, simply stick to head-to-toe neutrals. Introduce texture to your khaki pants look by way of a white long-sleeve cotton tee and suede pumps. The result: An outfit that’s equal parts casual and elevated. Finally, add some luxe jewelry for good measure.

Color Story

Take your khaki pant outfit in a playful direction by experimenting with color. As influencer and model Lindsay Vrckovnik demonstrates here, a combination of vibrant shades (hello lavender and sunny yellow) and rich colors (think forest green) breathes new life into the bottoms. Throw on a sporty-cute baseball cap, and you’re good to go.

Dressed Up

For a feel-good pair of khaki pants, opt for a drawstring silhouette. Above, content Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks spruced up the laid-back bottoms with a black tailored blazer and turtleneck tee. Complete the look with ballet flats or loafers — whichever is more your vibe.

Learn To Layer

‘Tis the season to lean into layering. Not only is tossing on multiple jackets stylish, but it’s also a smart, practical hack when the weather doesn’t yet warrant a heavy coat. For a Saturday or Sunday afternoon outfit, pair your khaki pants (or khaki jeans, as pictured here) with a denim jacket and wool peacoat. Pointy leather boots dress things up a bit.

Sweater Weather

A ribbed cream sweater vest pairs with virtually anything in your closet, and khaki pants are no exception. With the addition of a blazer or long-sleeve top under the knit, this outfit feels suitable for the office, especially with accessories like shiny jewelry and polished flats.