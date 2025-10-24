(Style)

Khaki Pants Have Never Been Cooler

Yes, really.

by Kelsey Stewart
I never thought I’d see the day when khaki pants were deemed cool. For context, much like sweater vests and polo shirts, the bottoms were a key part of my school uniform growing up. As such, I’ve never been able to see past its private school connotations — until recently. All of a sudden, it seems every fashion person has welcomed the sometimes-stuffy bottoms back into their wardrobes, and I’m following suit. Thanks to cool-girl brands like LESET, STAUD, and The Row, khaki pants have never been more chic.

LESET’s founder, Lili Chemla, for one, loves how the pants can transition from casual to polished. “This type of wearability is a stylistic pillar at LESET,” she says. “It was only a matter of time before we introduced our take on a wear-anywhere khaki pant, like the Kyoto Carpenter Pant.” (The bottoms have been such a hit with customers, they’ve already sold out, BTW.) Her theory as to why the style is picking up speed this fall? “As we move toward more relaxed, tactile dressing, people are reaching for pieces that feel both put-together and lived-in, and khaki strikes that perfect balance,” the founder explains. “They offer a break from denim while still pairing beautifully with nearly everything.” Meanwhile, stylist Audree Kate López says khaki pants are a great base for your fall looks. “They’re minimal and not distracting,” the expert tells TZR.

Now that fall is well underway, keep scrolling for five khaki pant outfit ideas to recreate this season — and beyond.

Simple But Sophisticated

If you’re not one to sport loud prints or colors, simply stick to head-to-toe neutrals. Introduce texture to your khaki pants look by way of a white long-sleeve cotton tee and suede pumps. The result: An outfit that’s equal parts casual and elevated. Finally, add some luxe jewelry for good measure.

The Row
Igor Pant
$1,290
Toteme
Classic Long-Sleeve Tee
$290
Manolo Blahnik
Srila Suede Low-Heel Pump
$845
Cendré
Kelly Rectangle Watch
$161
VRAI
Solitaire Stud
$600

Color Story

Take your khaki pant outfit in a playful direction by experimenting with color. As influencer and model Lindsay Vrckovnik demonstrates here, a combination of vibrant shades (hello lavender and sunny yellow) and rich colors (think forest green) breathes new life into the bottoms. Throw on a sporty-cute baseball cap, and you’re good to go.

J.Crew
Painter Pant
$158
Gap
VintageSoft Crop Logo Hoodie
$80
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
$160
Aritzia
Premier Baseball Hat
$35
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Candy Bag
$445

Dressed Up

For a feel-good pair of khaki pants, opt for a drawstring silhouette. Above, content Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks spruced up the laid-back bottoms with a black tailored blazer and turtleneck tee. Complete the look with ballet flats or loafers — whichever is more your vibe.

Matteau
Drawcord Pant
$385
Anine Bing
Quinn Blazer
$550
AGOLDE
Pascale Stretch Lyocell Turtleneck
$150
Freda Salvador
Elba Penny Loafer
$398
Freja
Mini Chrystie Bag Oat
$268

Learn To Layer

‘Tis the season to lean into layering. Not only is tossing on multiple jackets stylish, but it’s also a smart, practical hack when the weather doesn’t yet warrant a heavy coat. For a Saturday or Sunday afternoon outfit, pair your khaki pants (or khaki jeans, as pictured here) with a denim jacket and wool peacoat. Pointy leather boots dress things up a bit.

Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
$178
La Ligne
Michael Peacoat
$595
The Frankie Shop
Marden Denim Jacket
$225
STAUD
Wally Ankle Boot
$395
RE/DONE
The Classic Tee
$95

Sweater Weather

A ribbed cream sweater vest pairs with virtually anything in your closet, and khaki pants are no exception. With the addition of a blazer or long-sleeve top under the knit, this outfit feels suitable for the office, especially with accessories like shiny jewelry and polished flats.

FRAME
The Pleated Stilt Trouser
$448
Nili Lotan
May Cashmere Sweater Vest
$470
Jenni Kayne
Leather Elodie Flat
$465
éliou
Miller Necklace
$200
$130
Mejuri
Chunky Large Hoops
$178
