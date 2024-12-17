You wouldn’t leave your Christmas tree naked, without string lights and kitschy ornaments, for the holiday season, so why would you let your hair go undecorated? Yes, ‘tis the season to go all out with your beauty looks — from a bold red lip to glitter nails — but it’s also the most wonderful time of the year to top off your updo or loose waves with one of the best holiday hair accessories for all your festive parties.

As someone who does the bare minimum with their hair 11 months out of the year, this is the season I really go all out. Blame it on the sequins and sparkles that define holiday dressing, but come December, I turn into a magpie. While I fully lean in and love to pull back some of my strands with crystal clips or a do a half-up, half-down look with a rhinestone-encrusted bow, you can still give your go-to styles the festive treatment even if you’re a year-round minimalist. Think delicate gold hair pins and velvet headbands.

To help get your looks sorted ahead of the busiest (and most festive) weeks of the year, I’ve compiled the prettiest holiday hair accessories to try. No matter your personal style, you’ll find one... or two you’ll love.

Jennifer Behr Karina Bobby Pin Set $325 See On Jennifer Behr If you were a teenager in the early aughts like me, you probably wanted a bedazzler, too. Think of Jennifer Behr’s Bobby pin set as a grown-up way to satisfy your hyper-fixation by embellishing your updo or bob with colorful, dazzling hair accessories.

Good Squish Cowboy Silver: Xmas $61 See On Good Squish Yes, fancy scrunchies do exist and yes, they are appropriate for cocktail dress codes. This Good Squish scrunchie combines gray chiffon with silver trim for a hint of shimmer. Your ponytail has never looked chicer.

J. Crew Velvet Hair Bow $30 $10 See On J. Crew When in doubt on how to dress up a hairstyle for a holiday party, put a bow on it. A lush cranberry velvet one is especially festive.

Completedworks Pearl And Gold Plated Hair Pin $468 See On Completedworks Leave it to a fashion girl-favorite British jewelry brand to create a piece to wear in your hair. Completedworks’ pin features a cluster of pearls that would look so pretty placed just below a high bun.

Lelet NY Annie Pearl And Crystal Velvet Padded Headband $298 See On Lelet NY Channel your inner Blair Waldorf by topping off your fresh blowout with Lelet’s velvet bejeweled headband.

Deborah Pagani Pearl Pin $85 See On Deborah Pagani If quiet luxury is more your speed, pull your hair into a French twist and secure it with Deborah Pagani’s minimalist gold pin — it’s lined with teeny tiny pearls.

Simone Rocha Faux-Fur Crystal Embellishment Hair Clip $320 $224 See On FarFetch Faux fur isn’t just for winter coats, hats, and gloves, and Simona Rocha’s hair clip proves it.

Lelet NY Venus Crystal Lee Halo $498 See On Lelet NY Given that glitz and glam are the MO of the holiday season, a sparkly celestial motif is never a bad choice for party attire – especially when it comes to accessories. This crystal halo is a showstopper that suits virtually any haircut or style.

Sandy Liang Corsage Palermo Bow $228 See On Sandy Liang Not into rhinestones or pearls? Finish off a ponytail or half-up, half-down hairstyle with a larger-than-life bow, complete with a trendy silk rosette.