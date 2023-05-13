Amazon offers tons of great finds that might surprise you, from industry-favorite beauty gems to innovative home products that’ll make your life a bit easier — but don’t overlook their scores of cult-favorite clothes. The site offers a plethora of top-tier clothing that could benefit your wardrobe, from everyday basics like bodysuits, layering pieces, and cotton undies, to trend-driven pieces like pillow slides and crop tops with cottagecore vibes. What they all have in common? They’ve all earned phenomenal ratings and reviews, and they all cost less than your Postmates order — but you wouldn’t know it from how good they look and feel.

Ahead, shop a collection of highly rated clothes under $30 you didn’t know you needed off of Amazon, curated by The Zoe Report’s shopping editors and approved by thousands of discerning reviewers.

1 This Cozy Cable-Knit Sweater That’s A Wardrobe Must-Have Amazon Amazon Essentials Cable Crewneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon A cute and comfy cable-knit sweater is a must for every wardrobe, regardless of the aesthetic — and with a 4.5-star rating overall, customers swear by this one. This cozy option is made from a breathable cotton blend with modal and polyester, and since it’s very lightweight, it makes for a great layering piece that can be worn all year round. It comes in a great range of neutrals, as well as a few fun brights. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

2 These Cotton Drawstring Shorts That Are Oh-So Comfortable Amazon Acelitt Casual Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon You’ll reach for these easy-to-wear drawstring shorts constantly in warmer weather. They’re made from 100% cotton, so you know they’ll feel super soft on your skin. Plus, they’re pretty versatile for everyday use, whether you’re lounging around your home, going to the park, or using them as a swimsuit cover-up — really, there’s nowhere these easy-breezy shorts can’t take you. Two side pockets add to the effortless vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 36

3 A Stylish Printed Blouse With Over 16,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings Amazon BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt $25 See On Amazon Your closet could definitely benefit from this timeless button-down blouse. This breezy blouse is made from 100% viscose, mimicking silk’s soft and lightweight feel for a much lower price tag, so you could pick up as many pattern options as your heart desires — like this classic houndstooth (shown) or a pretty floral print. Plus, with over 16,000 five-star ratings and counting, you can trust that grabbing a few will be totally worth it. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

4 This Comfy, Oversized Jumpsuit That Comes In A *Ton* Of Colors Amazon Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuit $26 See On Amazon With this super-comfy loose jumpsuit, you can truly have your pick of the litter with over 40 colors and prints to choose from. It’s made of a “soft and light” material that “hangs beautifully on the body,” according to reviewers, and it’s complete with a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and two roomy side pockets, making it a fab one-piece outfit you’ll reach for time and time again. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 41

5 A Pretty Lace Cami That’s Perfect For Going Out Amazon Romwe Lace Cami Tank Top $25 See On Amazon With a solid four-star rating, this dainty lace camisole is a popular pick on Amazon, and particularly perfect for adding to your collection of going-out tops. With criss-cross detailing and a pretty lace trim, it’s an easy top to reach for if you’re heading to happy hour after work or going out during the weekends. Thanks to its long and loose hemline, you can style this top so many ways, whether tucked into a chic pencil skirt or worn effortlessly over your favorite jeans or slacks. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 12

6 This Statement-Making Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon Romwe Off Shoulder Ribbed Knit Blouse $25 See On Amazon In need of a good statement piece that you can wear over and over? Look no further than this off-the-shoulder top. It’s made from a stretchy ribbed material that feels comfortable (but looks hot), and makes it easy to manipulate the neckline however you’d like. And while the off-the-shoulder element definitely makes the shirt stand out, it’s still a versatile piece that can be styled so many ways and make your outfit look completely brand new. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

7 A Soft & Casual Romper That’s So Easy To Wear Amazon ReoRia Scoop Neck Sleeveless Romper $23 See On Amazon Slip into this super-soft romper the next time you head to the beach or pool, or whenever you want to feel comfortable but still looks put-together. It’s got an adjustable drawstring so you can cinch it in from the waist, as well as two side pockets; plus, it’s made from a lightweight, breathable rayon blend, so you can trust it’ll keep you nice and cool in the warmer months. Over 9,000 shoppers awarded this easy piece a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

8 This Empire-Waist Midi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon AMZ PLUS A-Line Wrap Dress $28 See On Amazon This simple midi dress is suitable for so many occasions, both casual and elevated, depending on how you accessorize it — and it’ll probably become one of your most comfortable dresses, to boot. Made from a soft and stretchy fabric, this dress outfitted with an elasticated empire waistband, a flowy, A-line hem that doesn’t feel restricting, and two side pockets. Plus, it has hundreds of five-star ratings — one reviewer raved, “There's not one thing I don't love about this dress.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 26

9 A 3-Pack Of Best-Selling Crop Tops You’ll Want To Live In Amazon ODODOS Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon With a 4.4 star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews, it’s no wonder why this three-pack of cropped ribbed tanks are an Amazon best-seller. Shoppers can’t stop raving about how comfy they are; one wrote that the material is “butter-like” and the “fit is fantastic,” thanks to four-way stretch that gives these tops a smooth and seamless look. Plus, there are a ton of different color combinations and styles to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available colors: 63

10 This Breezy Chiffon Maxi Skirt You Can Wear In So Many Seasons Amazon Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt $25 See On Amazon Another Amazon best-seller, this printed maxi skirt is an effortless piece that makes putting an outfit together a breeze — you can pair it with a simple tank bodysuit, a boxy crop tee, or a cute bralette for a simple and put-together outfit. This flowy option is made of lightweight chiffon that’ll keep you cool, but you can easily wear it with some knee-high boots and a sweater to transition it into cooler weather. It also has an elastic waistband with a drawstring for the most comfortable fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

11 A Silky Midi Slip Dress That Looks & Feels So Expensive Amazon The Drop Ana Silky Midi Slip Dress $30 See On Amazon This silky smooth satin slip dress is a total gem worth adding to your closet; and even though it costs about $30, shoppers comment on how great the quality is. As one wrote, “The material feels like high quality silk even though it is not.” Key features include delicate adjustable straps, a V neckline, and minimal slits at the hem for movement. Everyone could use it in black, but it also comes in some bolder colors like cherry red, bubblegum pink, and cobalt. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

12 This Cult-Favorite Free People Tank Top Amazon Free People Dani Tank Top $20 See On Amazon This flowy tank top is a cult-favorite Free People piece, and it costs well under $30. Thanks to its plunging front and back neckline, this is the perfect shirt to wear to show off a bralette or sports bra, and the super-soft rayon blend feels like a dream against your skin. You’ll want to pick this up in a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

13 A Multipack Of Pretty Lace Bralettes That’ve Earned Over 16,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) $18 See On Amazon This value pack gets you five pretty lace bralettes for well under the price of a single bralette from certain designer brands — but with over 16,000 five-star ratings, you can trust that these still deliver on quality. They’re made of a soft and stretchy nylon blend with a delicate lace trim, and they have removable padding so you can choose your desired shape and support. And with tons of color combinations to choose from, you could wear a new pack every week. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 18

14 This Outfit-Building Bodysuit That Goes With Everything In Your Closet Amazon REORIA Halter Neck Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon If you ever feel like you have nothing to wear in a closet filled with clothes, it’s probably because you don’t have enough basics. This smoothing racerback bodysuit is an excellent outfit-building piece that’ll relieve the stress of getting dressed — and it’s earned a near-perfect 4.5-star rating. Just reach for your favorite pair of bottoms, and voila — an effortless outfit in seconds. This bodysuit is made with a nylon and spandex blend that’s both stretchy and comfy, and has a thong snap closure at the bottom. Plus, it’s lined in the front, so you can feel confident about it not being see-through when you wear it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

15 A Pair Of Classic Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans $29 See On Amazon These Levi’s skinny jeans are a total classic. They’re made with the brand’s signature cotton-blend stretch denim that fits like a glove on, and they’re available in different lengths, from short to regular to long. Plus, with over 30,000 five-star ratings, you can totally trust these are worth adding to your cart. One happy shopper shared, “I always have a hard time finding jeans that fit, and these fit exactly the way I want!” Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 8

16 This Cute & Cozy Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon Amazhiyu Cropped Sweatshirt $22 See On Amazon When you want to be cozy but look cute, reach for this super cute cropped sweatshirt. It’s outfitted with exposed seams and a laser-cut hem that’ll look great paired with pretty much any bottom, from sweatpants and shorts to slacks for a more elevated look. It’s made of a comfy cotton blend and lined in fleece for an incredibly plush feel. And if this cool ash gray isn’t your vibe, don’t worry — it comes in over 20 different colors and prints like light pink, green, and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

17 A Pair Of Amazon-Famous Bike Shorts With Over 85,000 Ratings Amazon BALEAF Biker Shorts $18 See On Amazon With over 85,000 ratings to their name, these bike shorts have become some of Amazon’s best-loved products. They’re made with a breathable polyester and spandex blend that offers four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfy and cool during any activity. In addition, they’re adorned with two spacious side pockets to hold your phone and keys, plus a smaller pocket inside the waistband, and are available in 5-, 7-, and 8-inch lengths. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

18 An Incredibly Comfy T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Amazon Naggoo Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon You’ll want to spend all your days wearing this comfortable T-shirt dress — not least because it has pockets. This midi length option is made from a soft and stretchy fabric, and a subtle side split at the hem creates a more elevated look. At about $30, it’s no wonder reviewers keep coming back to buy it in more colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

19 This Pair Of Best-Selling Joggers That Come In Over 100 Colors & Patterns Amazon Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants $15 See On Amazon These best-selling joggers are such a great staple to add to your activewear collection. They’re made of a smooth, moisture-wicking fabric that’ll keep you dry and cool, and they’re equipped with two side pockets and a hidden one in the waistband to hold your keys, cash, or credit cards. Also, they’re available in over 160 colors and prints, so you could literally wear a new pair every day for months — and with over 14,000 five-star reviews reporting them to be oh-so-comfortable, you’ll probably want to. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 165

20 A Pair Of Classic Denim Shorts With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Amazon Amazon Essentials 4" Denim Short $30 See On Amazon Every wardrobe could use a pair of these classic cuffed denim shorts. Brought to you by Amazon Essentials, these 4-inch inseam shorts have thousands of five-star ratings. They offer the perfect amount of stretch and comfort and don’t feel restricting, so you can live in them all season long. One reviewer wrote, “These are comfortable and a great fit. Love the stretch they have, yet hold their shape.” Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 5

21 This Lightweight, Long-Sleeved Top That Can Be Worn All Year Round Amazon OFEEFAN Long Sleeve Shirt $27 See On Amazon This breathable long-sleeved top is essential for any wardrobe. It’s so lightweight that it can be worn all year round, whether you wear it alone during the warmer months, or use it as a base layer when it’s cold. It’s made from a soft rayon blend and has subtle ribbed detailing that elevates it beyond a basic shirt. Plus, it has a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

22 This Comfy Pajama Set That Looks & Feels High-End Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Collared Pajama Set $20 See On Amazon Honestly, this modal pajama set feels just like similar styles from higher-end brands, and its 4.5-star rating backs that up. Its knit jersey material is “so light and soft, and cooling,” according to one customer, and the cute flutter hem along the shorts and short-sleeve top will make getting ready for bed just a little more stylish. You’ll want to pick up a few sets to carry you through the week. Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

Available colors: 10

23 A Pair Of Popular Leggings With A Trendy Crossover Waistband Amazon ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings $24 See On Amazon Amp up your legging game with these trendy crossover-waist leggings. These tights are constructed with a thick, high waistband that’ll stay in place when you work out, and there’s a hidden pocket in the back to keep your keys or cards on you. Also, they’re available in three lengths and come in so many colors, prints, and finishes. It’s no wonder shoppers can’t stop raving about them. One reviewer gave them an 11 out of 10 rating, writing, “I’m obsessed with these leggings. I’ve bought four pairs, and they are all very comfortable. The quality of the material is great as it’s thick, and the elasticity stays consistent after many washes. They aren’t see-through during stretches or lifting.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 82

24 These Best-Selling Pool Slides That Took Social Media Over By Storm Amazon Joomra Pillow Slippers $20 See On Amazon As seen all over TikTok and Instagram, these cloud slippers are some of the internet’s most beloved shoes. They have a super soft and plushy foam sole that’s slightly over 1.5 inches thick, and a durable anti-slip texture so your feet won’t slip out. If you need more convincing, take a peek at all of its phenomenal reviews, 4.4-star rating, and almost 25,000 ratings on Amazon. Trust, this deserves a spot in your cart. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

Available colors: 15

25 An Adorable Puff-Sleeved Crop Top With Cottagecore Vibes Amazon LYANER Ruffle Short Sleeve Crop Top $23 See On Amazon This pretty off-the-shoulder crop top has all the vibes of cottagecore and then some, thanks to its puffy sleeves, sweetheart neckline, and tie-back detailing. It’s the perfect top to add some romance to almost any bottom, from denim cutoffs to a flowy maxi skirt. For under $25, it’s worth adding a couple of colors and prints to your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

26 This Soft & Flowy Tunic Top With Over 17,000 Stellar Ratings Amazon Ekouaer Cover Up Shirt Dress $22 See On Amazon With over 17,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear why Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this tunic top. It’s super versatile — perfect for wearing as a swimsuit coverup, half-tucked into a pair of shorts, or even as a mini dress on its own. The soft, flowy material will keep you cool, though you can also layer it over a sleek turtleneck when the weather cools down. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 63

27 A Pair Of Highly Rated Capri Leggings With Graphic Color Blocking Amazon JUST MY SIZE Capri Leggings $17 See On Amazon These color-blocked capri leggings are a great statement piece in your workout wardrobe. Smooth and stretchy, they have a high waistband and a 20-inch inseam, and the pocket-free silhouette looks super-sleek. Plus, they have an impressive 4.5-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews. “Beautiful, comfortable, and cute! These pants are super cute and super easy to move in. Perfect workout pants,” one shopper shared. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

28 This Pretty Tie-Waist Blouse That Can Take You From The Office To Happy Hour Amazon CiCiBird Button Down Peplum Blouse $27 See On Amazon If you’re always on the hunt for clothes that you can go out in right after work, you’ll love having this tie-waist blouse in your wardrobe. This button-up shirt is made from 100% chiffon with a boat-neck collar, airy short sleeves, and an elasticated tie that cinches in the waist and has a peplum-like hem. Plus it’s available in dozens of colors to suit your liking. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 36

29 A Pima Cotton Tank Top You’ll Wear For More Than Working Out Amazon CRZ YOGA Pima Cotton Cropped Tank $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re lifting weights, taking a fitness class, or going for a walk, this cute and breezy cropped yoga tank is a must-have. It’s made from famously soft pima cotton, and the muscle-cut silhouette with cute side-knot detailing offers lots of airflow. Basic in the best way, you’ll wear this well beyond the gym, too — all the more reason to pick up a few colors. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

30 This Open-Front Cardigan That’s Perfect For Transitional Weather Amazon Newchoice Casual Lightweight Long Sleeve Cardigan $28 See On Amazon This drapey open-front cardigan is made from a soft viscose blend, so it’s super lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, making it ideal for throwing in your purse on those days when it’s not quite hot and not quite cool. “Whether you need a lightweight layer, or something to wear over a sleeveless top, or just that pop of color this item is perfect,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

31 A Long-Sleeved Mesh Top That Reviewers Call “Beautifully Made” Amazon Kate Kasin Long Sleeve Mesh Top $18 See On Amazon If you’re all about making a subtle statement, add this long-sleeved mesh top to your closet. It’ll look so chic worn underneath a graphic tee or over a lace bra — either way, with almost 4,000 five-star ratings, it’s totally worth adding to your cart. Reviewers swear by the quality, too; one wrote, “It's beautifully made smooth, durable and exactly how it's looks; covers softly and breathable.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

32 These Flared Leggings That Are Trending Right Now Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $19 See On Amazon For less than $20, these 4.5-star rated flared leggings are an absolute steal. Their soft poly-blend fabric feels buttery on the skin and is very lightweight, making them a great option for warmer weather. Plus, the flared style is totally on-trend. Out of the thousands of five-star reviews, one shopper shared, “When you still need long yoga style pants for the summer, these are perfect, they are a lighter weight than most traditional yoga pants, and the fabric is so silky soft as well... love them!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

33 A Multipack Of Essential Cotton Underwear With Over 140,000 Ratings Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Briefs (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Frankly, there’s no such thing as having too much underwear, and if you feel like you could use a restock, these value packs of cotton bikini briefs should definitely be on your radar. With a solid 4.5-star rating after over 140,000 ratings in total, you can trust that investing in multiple sets will be worth it. You can choose from a pack of six or 10, depending on how many you need, and they’re available in over 30 different colors and prints, so you can really fill up your underwear drawer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

34 This Vibrant Statement Blouse With Puff Sleeves Amazon Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top $29 See On Amazon Make a bold and effortless statement in this soft puff-sleeve top. It comes in lots of pretty colors like wine red, blue, yellow, and Barbie pink, and the elegant square neckline is perfect for showing off layered dainty necklaces. “It's comfy and well made with just enough stretch,” one shopper shared, while another reported that it “fits like a glove.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

35 A 6-Pack Of Adorable Lettuce-Hem Socks Amazon Mcool Mary Ruffle Cuff Ankle Socks (6 Pairs) $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re rocking Mary Janes, chunky loafers, or white sneakers this season, pairing them with these lettuce-hem socks will take your look to another level. You can choose from various color options, from staple black and white to these vibrant shades (shown), and lengths from ankle to crew socks. There’s definitely a pack here for everyone. Available sizes: 5-9 — 9-11

Available colors: 19

36 This Swimsuit Coverup In A Trendy Crochet Knit Amazon HARHAY Swimsuit Cover Up $17 See On Amazon This cute crochet coverup checks all the boxes when looking for something to throw over a swimsuit. Rendered in a delicate (and trendy) crochet knit, it’s light, airy, and even has a drawstring at either side for a more customizable fit. Amazon shoppers absolutely adore this piece. One wrote, “I have purchased this cover-up in 3 different colors! The material is very soft, and it flows very nicely.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 32

37 A Ribbed Crop Top That Looks Effortlessly Chic Amazon The Drop Greta Fitted Halter Sweater Bralette $25 See On Amazon A prime example of an elevated basic, this crop top can be the foundation for so many outfits — whether you pair it with high-waisted denim, loose-fitting slacks, or a flowy skirt, you’ll look effortlessly chic. This halter square-neck top is made from a ribbed viscose, nylon, and spandex blend that offers ample stretch, so it’ll mold perfectly to your body. “I love this top so much i got it in 2 colors,” one shopper shared. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

38 This Flowy Skater Skirt That’s As Comfortable As It Is Stylish Amazon Romwe Flared Mini Skater Skirt $26 See On Amazon This mini skater skirt is as stylish as it is comfortable. It has a thick elastic waistband and a flowy A-line hem that’s appropriate for any occasion. In addition, this skirt is so easy to dress up with a pair of heels or down with some sneakers. With an impressive 4.4-star rating, it’s worth adding a few to your cart. Available sizes: Large-Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 25

39 A Breezy Camisole That Looks Great With Any Bottom Amazon GOORY Spaghetti Strap Cami $21 See On Amazon This cami puts a whole new meaning to the jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit. Made from a soft and flowy fabric that’s perfect for half-tucking into your jeans, it has a pretty plunging V-neckline with delicate mesh detailing, as well as adjustable spaghetti straps for a perfect fit. You can reach for this blouse anytime you want to look put together with minimal effort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29