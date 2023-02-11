50 Cool, Cheap Home Upgrades You Can Get On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

From smart home devices and clever organizational solutions to cozy furnishings and decorative accents, there’s no shortage of home upgrades you can get on Amazon. Still, products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing are relatively rare — especially when you’re shopping online. But that’s not the case with these 50 cool, cheap home upgrades on Amazon that actually look expensive (and will make your home run a lot more smoothly).

Ahead, you’ll find everything from bar cart upgrades that will impress your guests to DIY-friendly home improvement projects — all for less than $50 a pop. And though these products may seem cheap — a set of linen blackout curtains for $40, anyone? — they look anything but.

So what are you waiting for? A more beautiful, impressive home is just a few clicks away.

1 This Classic Duvet Cover With A Cult Following Amazon BEDSURE Duvet Cover $35 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a bedding refresh to instantly upgrade your bedroom. Considering that quality bedding tends to cost hundreds of dollars, the under-$40 price tag on this super-soft pre-washed duvet cover is almost too good to be believed — but according to its 45,000+ Amazon ratings, it really is that good. “It is way beyond what I was expecting. Excellent quality,” one reviewer wrote, going on to call it “an unbelievable bargain.” You have 23 chic shades to choose from, like sage green, dove gray, and the sophisticated ‘Linen’ shade pictured above. Available colors: 24

2 This Ultra-Modern Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper At An Unbelievable Price Amazon MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Wallpaper Peel $6 See On Amazon This peel-and-stick wallpaper looks exactly like “real” wallpaper, but it’s about a million times easier to install; and at about $8 per roll, the price is basically negligible. Available in both gold and silver, the geometric design will add a fresh, modern feel to any room. It’d look cool as an accent wall, but you can also get creative and use it to revamp a chest of drawers or cabinets, or even use it as a luxe drawer liner. Available colors: 3

3 A Set Of Wall-Mounted Shelves That’ll Maximize Your Storage Space Amazon Greenco 3 Cube Floating Shelf $20 See On Amazon These wall-mounted floating shelves are a genius way to maximize your storage space, all without compromising your floor space. Plus, the simple, open design lets you showcase some of your more aesthetically pleasing things, like objets d’arts, small plants, and books, so it’ll double as decor. Available in five wood finishes, they come in a set of three in varying sizes, along with everything you need to mount them. Available colors: 5

4 These Warm White Puck Lights With The Easiest Installation Ever Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon A thoughtful lighting design can work wonders to upgrade your home, and these warm white puck lights are one of the easiest ways to do it — they’re stick-on and battery-operated, so you don’t even need to get an electrician to install them. Pop them under your kitchen cabinets, in your closet, along your staircase, or anywhere else in your home that could use a little light and warmth.

5 The Minimalist Record Holder Every Vinyl Lover Needs Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder $27 See On Amazon Crafted of real wood with shatter-resistant acrylic ends, this sleek vinyl holder looks like it comes from a niche boutique — little will anyone know it costs under $30 on Amazon. The minimalist design will incorporate nicely into any interior aesthetic, and it offers a smart way to both safely store and display your record collection. It can hold up to 50 records. Available colors: 4

6 The Trendy Mushroom Lamp That’s All Over Instagram Amazon COOSA Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp $30 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen these mini mushroom lamps all over Instagram recently, but this one has the added distinction of costing just about $30 on Amazon, making it one of the easiest, cheapest ways to make your home look seriously grid-worthy. Made of hand-blown glass, it comes in 18 retro-chic colors and designs, like subtle stripes and marble effects. Available colors: 18

7 The Chicest Way To Store Your Toothbrush, Razor, & Other Bathroom Essentials Amazon Vitviti Toothbrush Holder $22 See On Amazon The tidier the home, the more expensive it looks — but it doesn’t hurt to use luxe-looking organizational solutions, like this marble-effect toothbrush holder. It’s equipped with several openings of varying sizes so your daily essentials are easily reachable, and since it’s made of waterproof resin with drainage holes at the bottom, you’ll never need to worry about grime and mold buildup. Available styles: 6

8 This Electric Wine Opener That’ll Seriously Upgrade The Way You Drink Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 See On Amazon If you’re a wine drinker, this rechargeable electric wine opener will revolutionize the way you drink: It’ll smoothly uncork any standard-sized bottle with the press of a button, and you don’t even need to cut the foil (though it comes with a built-in foil cutter, just in case you’d prefer to). Not to mention, the sleek, futuristic design looks so much more expensive than its $20 price tag would suggest.

9 This All-In-One, Quick-Dry Paint That Comes In 50 Elegant Shades Amazon Country Chic Chalk Style Paint $15 See On Amazon This matte-finish paint is the trifecta of cool, cheap, and expensive-looking: The eco-friendly, all-in-one formula does away with the need for a separate primer and top coat, dries in 30 minutes, and plays nicely on almost any surface material, so you can easily upgrade so many things around the house, from walls to furniture. It also comes in 50 elegant, whimsically named shades, like ‘Sunday Tea’ (a warm gray-beige), ‘Leather Bound’ (a rich chocolate brown), and ‘Wisteria’ (a pale lavender). Available shades: 50

10 A Bamboo Bath Mat That’ll Make Your Bathroom Feel Like An Upscale Spa Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $16 See On Amazon Not only are breathable, quick-drying bamboo bath mats more hygienic than traditional terry bath mats, but they’ll make your bathroom look more intentionally designed, giving it a spa-like feel. This one is crafted of pure bamboo and equipped with a grippable bottom and an anti-slip coating, so it’s just as functional as it is chic. “Great quality and beautiful wood!,” one Amazon shopper raved, while another wrote, “This is such a boon to a dry bathroom floor. No soggy moldy mat, no slipping! The best idea ever for safe clean floors.”

11 This Trio Of Chic Apothecary Jars For Storing Odds & Ends Amazon Premium Glass Apothecary Jars with Lids (Set of 3) $35 See On Amazon For another stylish organizational solution, opt for these glass apothecary jars when storing small odds and ends like cotton swabs and hair ties — you’ll be surprised by how such a simple touch can make your bathroom or bedroom look so much chicer. “I love that they came in a pack of 3 and the sizes,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “I used the larger ones for bath salts by the bathtub and the smaller ones in a tray on bathroom sink with cotton swabs and cotton balls. Great way to declutter and add charm to your bathroom!”

12 A Minimalist, Geometric Mirror That’s Like Jewelry For Your Wall Amazon Dahey Gold Hexagon Mirror Wall Decor $19 See On Amazon No one would ever believe this modern, minimalist hexagonal brass mirror costs just under $20 on Amazon. It’s a simple way to add light, space, and a subtle design element to your home, whether you lean it on a vanity or hang it via its delicate, jewelry-inspired chain. Choose between two sizes.

13 These Mood-Setting Smart Bulbs That Can Be Personalized In Infinite Ways Amazon Govee Smart LED Bulbs $14 See On Amazon Shoppers swear by these color-changing smart light bulbs as a cool, inexpensive, yet impressive home upgrade, awarding them over 20,000 five-star ratings to date. These smart bulbs can be controlled via Bluetooth or the Govee Home app, where you can play with seemingly infinite settings and modes. You can even set them to dance along with the rhythm of the music you’re playing — how’s that for a cool party trick?

14 A Cozy Throw Blanket In A Chunky, Textural Weave Amazon Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket $30 See On Amazon Add some texture to your couch or bed with this chunky knit blanket. It’s made of the softest chenille material, and that extra-thick weave is a modern, expensive-looking (and extra-cozy) spin on your usual woven blanket. It comes in several sizes, ranging from throw- to bed-sized, plus seven chic colors, including cream, mustard, and slate gray. Available colors: 7

15 These Surprisingly Sleek-Looking Cable Management Boxes Amazon Chouky Cable Management Box (2-Pack) $31 See On Amazon Tidy up unsightly cables with these wood-topped cord management boxes, which look surprisingly sleek in and of themselves — one Amazon reviewer described them as “beautiful, stylish, minimal, [and] clean.” Each order comes with two cable boxes in different sizes, as well as cable ties, clips, and fabric sleeves, so you have everything you need to keep cables totally tucked away.

16 A Pair Of Wall-Mounted Planters Designed By An Independent Jewelry Designer Amazon Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase (Set Of 2) $11 See On Amazon Designed by independent jewelry designer Moe Takemura, these wall-mounted planters are a truly unique way to welcome some greenery into your home. The contemporary geometric design comes in five metal finishes, including classic brass and trendy rose gold, and they’re sized to fit small plants like succulents and mini cacti (either of the real or faux variety). It’d hard to believe that a set of two will set you back just $11.

17 This Luxurious Catch-All Tray That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon PuTwo Tray Mirror $25 See On Amazon This gorgeous mirrored tray is the definition of an easy yet impactful home upgrade. A little Old Hollywood glam yet totally modern, it offers a luxurious home for your perfumes, skin care products, jewelry, or even magazines and remotes on your coffee table. With an impressive 4.8-star rating, it’s earned thousands of rave reviews from discerning shoppers, like this one: “It's soooo pretty and sturdy! It's creates a beautiful perfume display! It looks way more expensive than the listed price!” Available colors: 4

18 The Most Stylish Trash Can You’re Bound To Find Online Amazon mDesign Plastic Round Trash Can $22 See On Amazon Why shouldn’t your trash cans look as stylish as the rest of your home? The perfect compact size for a bathroom, office, or nursery, this one from mDesign has a sleek, cylindrical shape and wooden swing lid that’ll incorporate seamlessly into the rest of the room. Choose from three colors: mint green, black, and navy, all with a glossy finish. Available colors: 3

19 A Set Of Bamboo Drawer Dividers For An Instant Organizational Solution Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers $20 See On Amazon These bamboo drawer dividers are a simple way to corral your kitchen utensils, socks and underwear, or other odds and ends into order. The expandable, adjustable design can fit into virtually any sized drawer, and since the material is naturally water-resistant and easy to clean, it works beautifully in kitchens and bathrooms.

20 These Himalayan Salt-Filled Light Bulbs That Create A Warm, Inviting Ambiance Amazon Himalayan Glow Himalayan Salt Light Bulb $21 See On Amazon You’ve likely heard of Himalayan salt lamps — but how about Himalayan salt light bulbs? Combining the warm, inviting glow of Himalayan salt with the ease and functionality of regular LED light bulbs, they’re a simple, inexpensive way to create ambiance in your home. Pop them into your bedside table lamp to fully benefit from their soothing vibes, or even swap them with your usual light bulbs before your next dinner party.

21 A Brilliant Way To Camouflage Unsightly Floor Vents Amazon Decor Grates Bronze Finish Cover $18 See On Amazon With close to 15,000 five-star ratings, this grate cover is an unexpected hit among home decor enthusiasts on Amazon. Between the classic metallic finish and intricate scrollwork design, it’s by far the prettiest (and easiest) solution to the problem of ugly, distracting vents in your floors. Plus, it comes in four finishes and 11 sizes, so you’re guaranteed to find one that works in your home. Available colors: 4

22 This Portable Waterproof Speaker That’s Perfect For Your Bathroom Or Kitchen Amazon JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker $29 See On Amazon If you delight in listening to podcasts while you cook or singing along to Spotify while you shower, this waterproof portable speaker will majorly upgrade your daily routine. The compact size can fit snugly onto a shelf or countertop, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, you don’t need to worry about rogue splashes. Since it’s Bluetooth-connected, you can also take calls on it. “Overall sound quality is excellent. How does this little speaker have so much bass? It feels very well made and has some weight to it. Battery lasts a long time. Really happy with this purchase,” raved one Amazon reviewer.

23 An Expensive-Looking Mirrored Side Table For Just $40 Amazon Palama Gold Side Tables $40 See On Amazon Amazon is an amazing resource for great-looking furniture at unbeatable prices, as evidenced by this chic side table that’s currently listed for just $40. The elegant design features a mirrored top and of-the-moment hairpin legs, in your choice of luxe gold or minimalist white or black frames. “This table is perfect for my little tchotchkes! It’s small and compact—perfect for my little house! The mirrored top is so extra and I’m here for it,” wrote one Amazon shopper. Available colors: 4

24 These Food Storage Containers That Make It Easy To Organize Your Pantry Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) $24 See On Amazon This set of airtight, BPA-free storage containers in varying sizes make pantry organization a snap. Plus, they come with a sheet of labels and a white pen, so you’ll always know exactly what you’re reaching for. You’ll get a pack of seven containers with this $25 purchase, perfect for storing everything from candies and nuts to dry goods (like pasta and rice) to baking essentials like flour.

25 An Alexa-Compatible, Touch-Free Soap Dispenser Amazon Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser $35 See On Amazon This tricked-out, touch-free soap dispenser automatically dispenses just the right amount of soap (though you can adjust the amount by placing your hand closer to or further away from the spout), and the LED timer lights up for 20 seconds — the CDC-recommended amount of time for thorough hand washing. And since it’s an Amazon product, it’s even compatible with Alexa.

26 A Set Of Four Framed Botanical Prints That Will Look Great In Any Space Amazon ArtbyHannah 10x10 4 Panel Botanical Frames $33 See On Amazon It’s not often that you can find one framed print for less than $35 — let alone four. That’s what makes this set of botanical prints from ArtbyHannah such an amazing find. Offered in your choice of white, walnut, or natural wood frames, the botanical designs will fit in well with any style of decor, from classic to modern. One Amazon reviewer reported, “These came expertly packaged, wrapped in foam individually with cardboard backs and plastic around each individual frame. They’re very lightweight. Great quality and addition to our bathroom.”

27 A $35 Solution To Transform Your In-Shower Experience Amazon SparkPod Shower Head $35 See On Amazon Whether you have an old, mildewy shower head or just lackluster water pressure, this best-selling SparkPod shower head is the solution. It’s available in four shapes and sizes, doesn’t require any tools to install, and comes in an endless selection of colors and finishes, from classic chrome to trendy brass (pictured). A number-one best-seller on Amazon, over 30,000 reviewers swear by it for transforming their in-shower experience. “We had a rain shower head that was fairly terrible. Replaced it with the SparkPod and the pressure is fantastic. Makes all the difference. Took about 2 minutes to install - easy,” commented one Amazon shopper. Available styles: 29

28 A Mini Version Of The Influencer-Favorite Mirror Amazon Simmer Stone Aesthetic Wall Mounted Mirror $19 See On Amazon You know that wavy, light-up mirror you’ve seen all over Instagram? Turns out, you can get a mini version for just about $20 on Amazon. Sold in nine colors — two with LED lights, seven without — it’ll add a modern, aesthetic touch to any space, whether you pop it on your desk or hang it on your wall. Available colors: 9

29 A Gold (Or Rose Gold) Wine Rack That You Can Perch On Your Counter Amazon FOMANSH Countertop Wine Rack $23 See On Amazon Add a stylish touch to your counter — and display your favorite bottles of the moment — with this freestanding wine rack. (Naturally, it would look great on top of a cabinet or in a bar area, too.) Choose between a gold or rose gold finish, in either a six- or seven-bottle size. Available colors: 2

30 This Luxe Velvet Stool With Hidden Storage Amazon LUE BONA Velvet Vanity Stool $44 See On Amazon Undoubtedly one of Amazon’s best home buys, this gorgeous velvet stool can also be used as a small table since the top flips over to reveal a smooth wooden surface. And that’s not all: inside, there’s also room for storage like toys, books, and electronics. Considering that you’re getting three pieces of furniture in one, $45 seems like a bonafide steal. Available colors: 10

31 A Set Of Turkish Hand Towels To Give Your Bathroom A Special Touch Amazon Cacala Turkish Hand Towels (4-Piece) $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom linen collection with this set of four Turkish hand towels in your choice of 43 colors. They’ll add a stylish, decorative touch to your bathroom while still being perfectly practical thanks to their quick-drying abilities. Since they’re lightweight and so fast to dry, they’re great for hiking, yoga, trips to the gym, and more. Available colors: 43

32 4 Sleek Glass Mugs To Upgrade Your A.M. Coffee Experience Amazon Sweese Glass Coffee Cups (Set of 4) $34 See On Amazon Give your glassware cabinet an upgrade with these modern glass mugs. You’ll feel like you’re in a fancy coffee shop any time you take a sip out of one, whether you’re drinking a latte or a cup of hot cocoa. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Love the look of these glasses! They are so cute and sleek and go with every decor style. And love that they are microwave safe as well!”

33 This Set Of Stylish Mixing Bowls With A Clever Nesting Design Amazon COOK WITH COLOR Mixing Bowls with Lids $25 See On Amazon Yes, your bakeware collection deserves an upgrade, too. This set of 12 microwave-safe mixing bowls — with their convenient nesting design for easy storage — is a must for any modern kitchen. They even come with lids, so you can use them for storing leftovers. Available colors: 18

34 A Way To Majorly Upgrade Your Bath Time Experience Amazon Bambusi Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy $33 See On Amazon Upgrade your bath time experience and the look of your bath tub with this best-selling bamboo caddy. It’s expandable, so it’ll fit almost any tub, and it’s sold in four colors to fit in with any decor. It has slots for a tablet or book, iPhone, candle, wine glass, and so much more. The only downside? You may never want to get out of the tub. Available colors: 4

35 These Linen Curtains That Block Out All The Light While You Sleep Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Linen Blackout Curtains $40 See On Amazon These curtains offer the best of both worlds, as they have the airy look of linen and blackout capabilities to give you an amazing night’s sleep. Whether you get them in a light, neutral color or something a bit bolder, they’ll add instant drama to any room and make your space look a lot bigger. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Will save money in the long run. They block that unrelenting heat and will save the air conditioner from running and wasting electricity. They look very nice and more expensive. Very well made!” Available colors: 11

36 A Set Of Modern Ceramic Vases That Double As Sculptural Accents Amazon Abbittar Ceramic Vase (Set of 3) $30 See On Amazon How chic are these vases? They’ll give your space an instantly cool, modern vibe, and they look just as nice empty as they do with a stem or two of flowers inside (another cool idea: fill them with a long branch). Made of thick, durable ceramic with a matte finish, they’re sold in a set of three in either light or dark shades of yellow, blue, and orange.

37 This Touch-Sensitive Lamp That Lights Up In A Rainbow Of Colors Amazon UNIFUN Night Light $20 See On Amazon Ideal for offices, kids’ bedrooms, or any space that could use some extra color, this best-selling lamp can be turned on or off with the simple touch of your finger. It lights up in a rainbow of colors and has adjustable brightness settings, too. The best part, though? It’s USB-rechargeable, so once it’s powered up, you can take it outside — perfect for outdoor dinners, camping trips, and nights at the beach.

38 A Plush, Shaggy Rug At An Amazing Price Amazon Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug $34 See On Amazon An easy way to transform any room and make it feel 10 times cozier is with a fluffy rug, like this one. Featuring a Moroccan-inspired print, it comes in dozens of shapes, sizes, and colors, so you’re bound to find the perfect one for your space. One Amazon reviewer raved, “I LOVE this rug. It is the perfect shag, color, subtle design. Love the thickness and how it feels under my feet. Bought it for my living room and it came quickly, quality is very good and it fits perfectly! Matches anything. I've been searching for a rug I love this much for my bedroom, so far nothing comes close. Probably will buy another of this one!” Available colors: 9

39 An In-Shower Caddy That Looks Elegant & Modern Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your shower with this set of modern black shelves — the bottom of which has three hooks for hanging things like your razor, wash cloth, and loofah. They’re made of rust-resistant stainless steel, can be easily installed with the included adhesive strips, and have plenty of room to hold an impressive collection of in-shower products. Choose from matte black or polished silver. Available colors: 2

40 This Bouquet Of Pampass Grass To Liven Up Any Space Amazon Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass $20 See On Amazon Give any desk, table, or cabinet a major upgrade with a vase full of dried pampas grass. This bouquet fluffs up beautifully — especially when perched in a sunny area — and will last practically forever, so it’s a great $20 purchase. You can use it for DIY bouquets and crafting projects, too.

41 A Set Of Cool, Modern Bookends That Are Both Pretty & Functional Amazon Cork & Mill Marble Bookends (Set of 2) $35 See On Amazon Practical and chic, these marble bookends are the upgrade your shelves need. Because they’re made of thick, sturdy marble, they’re strong enough to keep heavy art and cooking books propped up. And even on their own, they double as gorgeous decorative accents. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Love these bookends! The marble is beautiful, and I love the contrasting colors. The brass accent is a nice touch. These are also very practical. Many bookends don't really do the job of holding up books. These are heavy enough that they hold up your books, and also have felt feet so they don't scratch your bookshelf. Definitely recommend!”

42 A Mini Wine Rack & Glass Holder That’s Perfect For Small Spaces Amazon ALLCENER Wine Rack with Glass Holder $35 See On Amazon If you have a small space — or simply feel like you never have enough space — this clever little wine rack is a must. Perfect for a bar area or a city apartment, it has enough room to hold six bottles of wine and two glasses. Plus, there’s even two slots — one on top, one on the bottom — for things like corks, a wine opener, or wine charms. This would also make a great gift for a recent college grad who just got their first apartment.

43 This Best-Selling Rope Basket With Endless Uses Amazon INDRESSME XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket $33 See On Amazon Rope baskets are amazing because they act as catch-alls for extra clutter, but they also add a decorative touch to any corner. This one is a best-seller on Amazon, with over 30,000 five-star ratings and an impressive 4.8-star rating overall. Use it to hold blankets, towels, toys, laundry... the options are literally endless. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “This was a perfect choice to replace my wicker laundry basket that was falling apart. It's huge, sturdy, light weight, and washable, yet durable. It fits under my bathroom counter vanity space and the colors coordinate nicely. Thanks for the upgrade!”

44 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Looks Modern & Minimalist Amazon VIVITEST Ceramic Diffuser $37 See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers can majorly enhance the ambience of your home, but they don’t always look attractive. This one, however, is the exception. It has a modern, minimalist ceramic and wood design, so it looks more like a small sculpture than an electronic diffuser. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils into the water tank, and your home will instantly feel more like a spa or hotel.

45 A Set Of 50 Velvet Hangers To Upgrade Your Closet Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Give your closet the upgrade it deserves by replacing all of your mismatched hangers with coordinating velvet ones. This pack of 50 comes at a great price, and, because they’re made of grippy velvet (which also looks nice), you’ll never have to worry about your clothes slipping off again.

46 2 Glass Dispensers For Your Oils & Vinegars Amazon FineDine Oil Dispenser $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, it’s the smallest upgrades that make the biggest difference. Case in point? Decanting your olive and vegetable oils (or vinegar) into glass vessels like these. Sold in a set of two, the dispensers will look much better on your kitchen counter if you’re someone who tends to leave your oils out for easy access. Pro tip: Stack them near the stove on a wooden lazy Susan — along with your salt, pepper, and other cooking essentials — for a practical and aesthetically pleasing touch.

47 These Glasses With Bamboo Lids That Prove Glassware Can Be Stylish Amazon Le'raze Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids & Straws (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Instagram influencers are obsessed with these glasses, and it’s easy to see why. They’re an aesthetic kitchen upgrade, that’s for sure, but with their bamboo lids and glass straws, they’re perfectly functional, too. Amazon reviewers report that they stack well, aren’t prone to breaking, and work for all manner of beverages, from smoothies to iced coffee. For less than $20, you’ll get a set of four (as well as a bonus straw cleaner).

48 An XL Kitchen Utensil Holder That Rotates 360 Degrees Amazon FineDine Extra-Large Rotating Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $16 See On Amazon People are obsessed with this extra-large kitchen utensil holder. Why? The main reason is simple: it rotates. It’s also nice and big, with four different slots, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your most-used cooking utensils (and then some). One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Before I upgraded to this, It used to be that I pulled one spoon out and everything in the holder came out. We upgraded to stainless steel appliances so I got this. My husband loves that it has several sections which has helped us organize our tools. I highly recommend this piece.”

49 A Simple Bed Skirt To Hide Your Under-Bed Storage Amazon HC Collection Sage Queen Bed Skirt $25 See On Amazon Got storage underneath your bed? Here’s an easy way to make your bedroom like 10 times nicer: just add a bed skirt to conceal any under-bed clutter. Sold in sizes ranging from twin to California king, it’s made of super-soft, 100% microfiber and comes in a wide array of colors to match with the rest of your bed linens. Available colors: 12