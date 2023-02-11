(Shopping)
50 Cool, Cheap Home Upgrades You Can Get On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive
From smart home devices and clever organizational solutions to cozy furnishings and decorative accents, there’s no shortage of home upgrades you can get on Amazon. Still, products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing are relatively rare — especially when you’re shopping online. But that’s not the case with these 50 cool, cheap home upgrades on Amazon that actually look expensive (and will make your home run a lot more smoothly).
Ahead, you’ll find everything from bar cart upgrades that will impress your guests to DIY-friendly home improvement projects — all for less than $50 a pop. And though these products may seem cheap — a set of linen blackout curtains for $40, anyone? — they look anything but.
So what are you waiting for? A more beautiful, impressive home is just a few clicks away.