Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

If anyone knows how to juggle a packed schedule, it’s Hadley Greene. The Louisiana-bred, Los Angeles-based tastemaker balances a full-time role designing engagement rings at Milliard Diamond Concierge with creating fashion content, attending industry events, and running her Substack, HHG Goodies. And somehow, through it all, Greene never looks anything less than polished. With an impeccable eye for style, the influencer has mastered an effortless approach to getting dressed — one that sees her through even the busiest days.

“My go-to formula is some iteration of statement pants, a light trench, slightly eccentric shoes, a good base tee, and Ray-Ban wayfarers,” Greene tells TZR. “Living in LA means you develop a kind of North Star for basics, and mine is the LA Apparel boat-neck tee,” she adds. Though she’s tried every silhouette imaginable, Greene finds this combination works best for her body. “It’s basically my second skin!”

Working remotely, Greene treats getting dressed as more of a ritual than a requirement. “Otherwise I’d slowly dissolve into loungewear,” she admits. “The goal is comfort, but with enough personality on the top half to survive a Zoom call.” When she’s attending an industry gathering, Greene, who has partnered with brands like Chanel, Goop, J.Crew, and Anthropologie, leans into her playful aesthetic, just dialed up a few notches: think sequins, silk, and a touch more glamour.

(+) Courtesy Of Hadley Greene (+) Courtesy Of Hadley Greene INFO 1/2

The USC graduate, who holds a degree in Art and Design, does have one fashion rule she sticks to: At least one element of her outfit has to feel slightly unexpected. “I need one piece to serve as a conversation starter — otherwise it starts to feel a bit stiff,” she says of her approach to getting dressed.

As a jewelry connoisseur, it makes perfect sense that Greene doesn’t hold back on accessories. “Accessories, to me, are a bit like armor … something slightly distracting and theatrical before anyone has the chance to analyze the foundation of the outfit, or me,” Greene explains. Some days, the content creator punctuates her looks with studded belts; on others, she simply tosses on a pair of oversized sunglasses.

If Greene’s fashion taste speaks to you, scroll below for some of her favorite pieces on the market right now.