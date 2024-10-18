The nearly decades-long legacy of Giorgio Armani extends far beyond fashion. Yes, it’s worth noting the designer is celebrating 50 years of his eponymous label next year — no small feat. But his Midas touch has also brushed the culinary, home, and beauty worlds (at this point, everyone has gotten their hands on the Armani Silk Luminous Silk Foundation). And with his 90th birthday just passed, it’s only fitting that the Italian innovator would want to commemorate his numerous accomplishments in a big way. So he took the party to NYC, where Armani reopened his flagship Madison Avenue store, a multi-story style mecca that includes a fashion boutique, home decor shop, and restaurant that allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the Armani experience. The second component of the brand’s grand festivities included, of course, a fashion show. The first in 11 years to take place in New York, Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway presentation on October 17 went big — in more ways than one.

To start, the collection itself was incredibly extensive — 90 looks to celebrate the designer’s milestone birthday. It was also an Old Hollywood cinematic ode to NYC, which Armani said played a crucial role in the early success of his career as a designer. In an interview with Vogue before the show, he said: “Experiencing it for the first time in the late 1970s after only having seen it on the screen was stimulating. It was an exciting time for both the city and America, and I felt like I was part of it.” Capturing the excitement of the city’s iconic Grand Central Station, the label displayed images of steam trains on the walls of the Park Avenue Armory as the show came to a start. Then, behind the first model, a baggage carrier followed, clutching vintage-inspired steam trunks, figuratively preparing attendees for a voyage, one that would span several design touch points that are signature to Armani.

There was the opening sequence, consisting of luxurious travel-friendly utilitarian looks. Roomy khaki trousers were tucked chicly into riding boots, gauze-like woven plaid blouses layered over charcoal slacks. Glamour was seamlessly incorporated by way of silvery co-ords and silk short suits set in shiny earthy tones of slate gray and rich forest green. Pops of pastel broke up the initial parade of neutral tones, as peach chiffon skirts and slinky silk maxi dresses came into view (one model in terracotta bubble shorts clutched a puppy whose fuzzy brown coat conveniently coordinated with his carrier’s monochromatic ensemble).

Exotic and vibrant prints, were presented in the floor-sweeping duster coats, silk jaipur pants, and jacquard jackets. Formal wear — a specialty of the label — felt fresh as intricate beading, plunging silhouettes, and sheer overlays came into play. And, of course, it wouldn’t be an Armani show without sleek tailored suiting, which was sprinkled in by way of menswear that featured glowy, almost iridescent finishes.

For Armani, sensuality isn’t in the design itself (he was famously quoted earlier this year: “We can accept everything today, but that’s not me: I’m over seeing a joker walking around Via Monte Napoleone in her underpants. That’s when I hate the term fashion and would like to see it abolished.”). Sex appeal and magnetism is more the byproduct of the fabrication, movement, and shape of the clothing and what it exudes from the wearer. “Clothing should enhance the wearer’s personality,” said Armani to Vogue on Oct 17. This ethos is likely what’s made the brand such a fixture in the industry for nearly 50 years, and it’s also what will carry it into the next 50.

