I enjoy the hunt for the perfect gift, but I must admit that finding one for the men in my life takes significantly more leg work and time. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that my interests lie in areas that don’t necessarily coincide with what my dad, husband, or brother-in-law may be into at the moment. But I’ve learned my lesson and made it a point to not wait till December rolls around to start thinking of gift ideas and panic (been there!), but instead pay attention throughout the rest of the year and take notes. Which is exactly what I’ve done.

I like to give presents that provoke some sort of emotion, whether that be joy, a good laugh, or nostalgia, or ones that are useful, but the best version of that utility. What I mean by “the best” can vary depending on the product, such as functionality, brand recognition, or the one that simply looks better than anything else out there on the market. So, I did the scouring and research this season so you don’t have to — sit back, relax, and take a leisurely scroll through the 20 items I’ve curated to find a meaningful and memorable gift for the man in your life. Because whether he is into the latest gear, an aspiring ultra athlete, or into the finer things in life, I’m certain you’ll find something here.