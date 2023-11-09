Finding the right holiday gift for anyone on your list is an arduous task. But your beauty-obsessed friends or family members are an entirely different struggle, especially when they seemingly have every product and gadget imaginable. You know exactly who we are talking about: those whose beauty cabinets are stockpiled to the brim full of the latest viral makeup and skin care launches, yet they always have their eye on the next best thing. So if you’re at a loss on what to get them, a pricey beauty product is an item they'll gladly accept with open arms, especially if it's one they've had their eye on and won't pull the trigger on themselves — think a limited-edition oversized candle or a highly-coveted makeup set in the hottest shade. Bonus points if it's considered a collector's item.

So, if money is no object and you want to shower your loved ones with the very best luxury beauty gifts, consider these 10 totally over-the-top, splurge-worth items the absolute crème de la crème this holiday season. The caveat? This curation of sets and products is so good, you may want to buy one (or two) for yourself, too.