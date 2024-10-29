I’ve been a maximalist from the minute I started dressing myself. I love bright, bold colors. I love whimsical patterns. I love quirky silhouettes. Honestly, I’m game to experiment with pretty much anything fashion-wise. But over the years, I’ve also realized the importance of no-frill, season-transcending wardrobe basics. One such item I’ve been leaning into is the humble white button-down — an everyday essential you can throw on and not think twice about it. So when an opportunity to try FRAME’s new 7 Days of Shirting collection came through my inbox, I was immediately sold.

Launched on Oct. 21, the capsule is, according to the Los Angeles-based label’s website, “A curated collection of the perfect white shirts. Crafted from the highest quality poplin for a soft, light touch that feels feminine and uniquely FRAME.” Essentially, the goal of this new launch is to center every outfit of the week around the versatile top. But as FRAME proves with this line, no two white button-downs are the same. For instance, a ladylike puff-sleeve iteration (like the Tuesday Shirt) is primed for work, whereas a cropped, midriff-baring style (see the Saturday Shirt) is more apt for a night out.

Flexing my styling muscles, I put the latest collection to the test, wearing the shirts in different ways. Scroll ahead to see how I approached each silhouette, and consider snagging a few looks, too (they’re worth every dime, I promise).

The Monday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

FRAME describes the Monday Shirt as “Your crisp, clean start to the week.” From its slouchy silhouette to the tailored design, it has all the makings of a wear-everywhere piece. For a day out and about, I decided to keep the bottom half of the outfit polished by opting for coordinating white Merlette jeans and chunky loafers from Tory Burch. However, my blue and yellow Eastie varsity jacket gave the look a sporty touch.

The Tuesday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

Behold, the aforementioned voluminous button-down. TBH, it’s been a minute since I’ve worn a puff-sleeve top, so styling it wasn’t necessarily second nature for me. After some thinking, I landed on floral embroidered khaki pants and suede Birkenstock clogs to tone down the feminine look a bit. It’s worth noting that as a fully remote writer, I don’t go into an office these days. But if you do swipe in during the week, you can emulate the look for your 9-to-5 — perhaps just swap the slide-on shoes for Mary Jane flats or kitten heels.

The Wednesday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

Confession: I didn’t realize this top was meant to be tied until after I fully styled it (see here for the intended finish). As the product description notes, it would be chic underneath a blazer or worn solo. However, I’d say it also looks cute with the two strips of white fabric undone. I gave the elevated piece a funky twist by way of orange checkered pants from Em on Holiday. As for footwear, these vintage heels I got from an upstate New York second-hand shop years ago were a fun alternative to my go-to sneakers or ballet flats.

The Thursday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

Business on top, sporty on the bottom — that’s how I approached wearing the Thursday Shirt, which features a tux-inspired silhouette. I love how the blazer and button-down mash-up exuded sophistication while the leggings and Salomon sneakers cranked up the cool factor. For a meeting or work dinner, simply opt for trousers and pumps instead.

The Friday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

Friday is all about dressing down, whether you’re working from home or going into the office (and hitting up a nearby happy hour afterward). With that in mind, I offset FRAME’s form-fitting button-down with billowy AGOLDE barrel jeans. Then, because no outfit of mine is complete without some color, I reached for a striped green G. Label by goop sweater and my bright red Puma Speedcat sneakers.

The Saturday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

I’ll admit, this outfit probably isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. However, it did feel very me. (Plus, you might as well get a little silly with your style on the weekends, right?) Of course, I started off the look with the Saturday Shirt, which boasts a super cropped silhouette. Not one to show my stomach, I decided to layer my new vintage fur-trim tank over the skin-baring top. From there, a striped midi skirt and bubblegum pink loafers punched up the ensemble.

The Sunday Shirt

Kelsey Stewart

Last but certainly not least: the Sunday Shirt. When putting together a look for this top, I thought of what I’d actually wear on a low-key Sunday afternoon. Fuzzy UGG boots and a toasty beanie first came to mind, as did a quilted jacket, should I pause whatever show I’m currently binging (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, in case you’re wondering) and walk over to a local coffee shop for an iced latte. Because I made this button-down a dress, I made sure to layer spandex underneath — because even on my 5’2” frame, it’s quite short.