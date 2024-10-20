In terms of the boot department this season, there’s a lot of fervor around trends like biker styles, horse-girl-approved pairs, and animal print looks. There’s also a more unexpected silhouette in town, poised to be a big player for fall: Foldover boots. If you’ve never heard of this style before, they’re exactly how they sound — shoes with a fold-over appearance (almost like a pair of pants atop boots).

A bit of history on the look: Givenchy pioneered the style in 2012 with the launch of its Shark Lock boot, designed by former creative director Riccardo Tisci. “Until the new release of the boot in 2023, it was the only brand making note of the trend,” explains stylist Elisabeth Kassab, who runs the popular Instagram page @stylecheck. Yes, for the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the style was reimagined with new materials and silhouettes (like, for instance, a cowboy look). As such, Givenchy’s beloved boot began resurfacing, leading to other labels taking a stab at the unique trend.

“Ever since then, we’ve seen brands like The Attico, Isabel Marant, STAUD, and Paris Texas following suit,” Kassab adds. Meanwhile, Kyla Flax, head of styling at Anthropologie, believes the recent influx of foldover boots is linked to the industry’s newfound interest in skinny and cropped denim. “We haven’t seen foldover boots in a while, mainly due to the dominance of wide-leg and puddle pants,” she tells TZR. But with more form-fitting bottoms, the footwear silhouette can be on full display, whereas it would be competing for attention with longer, flowy jeans.

Scroll ahead for five different ways to wear foldover boots this season, as well as some cool pairs to snag.

Spot On

Go all in on fall’s top trends by pairing your foldover boots with an animal print coat — leopard or zebra are both of-the-moment motifs to consider. From there, allow these two pieces to take center stage by finishing with a timeless LBD and coordinating sheer tights.

Denim Moment

Because the eye-catching boots deserve to be seen, Kassab suggests styling yours with skinny jeans. But if the controversial bottom isn’t for you, try a denim skirt instead. “The boots are so cool that I like keeping the theme of the look edgy as well,” she adds. Follow her advice and top off the look with a moto leather jacket and square-shaped frames.

Leg’s Out

“Personally, I’d either keep it simple and let the boots be the star of the outfit, pairing them with tights, leggings, or miniskirts,” explains Carolyn “Maria” Gray, a content creator and visual strategist. For the latter, a black pleated look gives the outfit a preppy feel. And now that puffer jacket season is upon us, toss on yours before heading out the door.

Suede Season

This season is all about playing with textures, such as suede. One way to incorporate the material into your wardrobe is via a foldover boot. Over the next few weeks, you may be able to get away with wearing your shoes with a cropped sweater and shorts, a duo seen above. Once temperatures drop, swap in a toasty cardigan and straight-leg pants. Or, should you prefer wide-leg pants, Gray has an idea: “Style them with the bottoms tucked in, allowing the fabric to drape over the top of the boots.”

Refined Palette

If you’re a bona fide minimalist who feels a bit intimidated by the silhouette, ease into the look by donning your go-to polished neutral separates. The striking boot will add a touch of fun to the refined outfit without being too in your face.