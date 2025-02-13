Sure, you may be a homebody this month, swapping Friday nights out on the town for a chill movie marathon on the couch. But don’t let the cold, snowy weather stop you from staying sartorially inspired over the next few weeks. Fortunately, luxury designers and contemporary brands alike are quite busy this February, launching fresh celebrity campaigns and must-have collaborations. Needless to say, you’ll want to read up on the month’s fashion news — even at home in your PJs.

Let’s start with the industry’s new collabs, shall we? First off, get your boat shoe fix from Nordstrom and Sperry’s exclusive collection, which boasts fun, updated takes on the timeless silhouette. What’s more, Gap is celebrating Black History Month by partnering with Harlem’s Front Row on a capsule. The limited-edition line features styles from five Black-owned brands, including A.Potts, BruceGlen, Kaphill, N’Gail, and RichFresh.

In terms of campaigns, Lila Moss is taking after her famous model mom, as the 22-year-old is the new global face of DKNY. Meanwhile, Sienna Miller fronted FRAME’s spring collection alongside her boyfriend and British actor Oli Green.

Scroll ahead to check out February’s most pressing fashion news. You know the drill — check back on this post a few times this month, as it will be updated with more industry happenings.

Sienna Miller Is The Face Of FRAME’s Spring Collection

Courtesy Of FRAME

On Feb. 6, FRAME announced Sienna Miller as the new face of the Los Angeles-based label’s spring collection. Her boyfriend, British actor Oli Green also fronted the campaign, which is the first time a couple appeared in one of FRAME’s ads together. In the shoot, lensed by the brand’s co-founder and creative director Erik Torstensson, Miller debuted FRAME’s new Vertical jeans in Laurence, while her beau wore the straight leg jean in Vicente.

Bottega Veneta Launches Its Ciao Ciao Bag

Courtesy Of Bottega Veneta

On Feb. 6, Bottega Veneta welcome a new carryall to the ever-evolving collection — enter the Ciao Ciao bag. Part of the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2025 line, which debuted on the runway at MFW last Sept., the spacious leather tote is a new iteration of the Andiamo bag from Fall/Winter 2024. Available in two sizes, this version comes in black, chocolate brown, baby pink, beige, burgundy and matcha green.

Lila Moss Stars In DKNY’s SS25 Campaign

Courtesy Of DKNY

On Feb. 12, Lila Moss was named the new global face of DKNY. The young It girl kicked off her latest venture by starring in the brand’s SS25 campaign titled “New York Stories.” Moss, who recently moved to the Big Apple, looked every bit the New Yorker in the series of images, which showed her wearing pieces inspired by DKNY’s archives, including a black pinstriped suit to straight-leg jeans.

“The Spring DKNY 2025 campaign represents a pivotal moment, highlighting the brand’s unwavering commitment to creativity, authenticity, and accessibility,” Jacki Bouza, SVP of global marketing and communications at G-III Apparel Group, said in a press release.

Grace Ling Opens A Flagship Store

Courtesy of Grace Ling

Earlier this month, Grace Ling opened its long-awaited flagship store located in a commercial space in New York City (240 W 40th St, to be exact). Known for her sculptured and surrealist pieces, the namesake designer celebrated the milestone with a chic bash on Feb. 5, which drew in the likes of Remi Bader, Tamara Kalinic, and Zac Posen. Instead of guessing your size online, consider heading over to the the 2,000-square-foot spot to try on the extravagant styles.

Pete Davidson Partners With Reformation

Pete Davidson is boyfriend material — at least according to Reformation. On Feb. 11, the celebrity-favorite label “hard launched” the comedian with a campaign fittingly titled “Pete Davidson, Official Boyfriend of Reformation.” In the clip, the creative director of sock brand Doublesoul, who is completely ink-less after removing nearly 200 of his tattoos, is the “perfect boyfriend,” sitting on a couch in a Ref store helping a woman pick out a dress. In the accompanying photo shoot, Davidson sports limited-edition sweatshirts and boxer briefs.

Gap Partners With Harlem’s Fashion Row

Courtesy Of Gap

Gap collaborated with Harlem’s Fashion Row to celebrate and spotlight Black-owned labels and designers of color. For the capsule, which launches on Feb. 14, the retailer worked with six brand founders, including Aaaron Potts (A.Potts), Bruce and Glen Porter (BruceGlen), Krystal Phillips (Kaphill), Nicole King (N’Gail), and Patrick Henry (RichFresh). “This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world,” Mark Breitbard, the president and CEO of Gap, said in a statement. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage — inspired by Gap’s heritage while bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection.”

Rùadh Launches At Moda Operandi

Courtesy Of Rùadh

On Feb. 5, emerging womenswear label Rùadh launched on luxury retailer Moda Operandi. Founded by Jac Cameron, who previously had stints at Madewell, Alex Mill, and Calvin Klein, the New York-based brand’s latest collection centers around elevated wardrobe basics such as tailored denim, simple cotton tees, and cozy knitwear. Shop the new essentials on Moda Operandi here.

Nordstrom Teams Up With Sperry

Courtesy Of Nordstrom

For the latest installment of its “Make Room for Shoes” campaign, which kicked off last February, Nordstrom joined forces with Sperry for an exclusive partnership. Together, they designed a collection of footwear for women, men, and kids, which reinvigorates Sperry’s classic silhouettes with playful details (think colorful beads). Grab a pair before they’re gone, because the boat shoe revival is here.

Adrien Brody Fronts J.Crew’s Menswear Campaign

Courtesy Of J.Crew

Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is dabbled in the modeling world by fronting J.Crew’s new menswear campaign. Brody, who has been turning to the retailer since he was a teenager, spotlighted the brand’s classic pullovers, trousers, sneakers, and more everyday styles in its new spring collection. “In high school in New York City, I had this great dark green J.Crew cable-knit sweater that worked with my sense of style,” the Queens native told J.Crew. “I don’t like to wear anything that doesn’t feel authentic or comfortable.” If you’re still in search of a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, these menswear offerings have you covered.

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Star In Express’ Spring Campaign

Courtesy Of Express

Hollywood couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse starred in Express’ new spring campaign, Dressed to Express. “Being part of this campaign with Express felt natural because it celebrates individuality and self-expression — values that resonate deeply with us,” the 31-year-old model said in a press release. “Each piece in this collection is designed with comfort and confidence in mind—two key factors that influence my everyday style.” Captured by Dylan’s twin brother Cole, the ad debuts key pieces in the label’s latest line while also showing off the duo’s personal style.